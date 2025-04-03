The Specific T-Shirt Trend I've Spotted in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia
I own plenty of blazers, a slew of sneakers, and heaps of sweatshirts, but there’s no wardrobe item I collect as religiously as T-shirts. My assortment of tees is extensive and varied. I have a penchant for stripes and plain white versions, but I’ve also been known to buy logo iterations and band tees from my favorite concerts over the years. (Shout-out to The Rolling Stones for taking all of my merch money.)
I'm one new purchase away from hoarder status, so I feel uniquely qualified to speak about trends in the T-shirt space. Right now, ringer tees are dominating, as evidenced by my Instagram folder full of influencers wearing the trend in Paris, Copenhagen, Sardinia, and other stylish places around the globe. Every brand under the sun seems to be participating, including Celine, Chloé, H&M, Zara, Madewell, Free People, and others. Scroll down to shop my favorite ringer tees on the market right now.
Ringer Tees in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia
This Courrèges T-shirt was styled to perfection in Paris.
A red trim was the best part of this street style look during Copenhagen Fashion Week.
How cute is this IG that was snapped in Sardinia?
Shop the Best Ringer Tees
Just in time for the start of baseball season, Sporty & Rich has collaborated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
