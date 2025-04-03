The Specific T-Shirt Trend I've Spotted in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia

I own plenty of blazers, a slew of sneakers, and heaps of sweatshirts, but there’s no wardrobe item I collect as religiously as T-shirts. My assortment of tees is extensive and varied. I have a penchant for stripes and plain white versions, but I’ve also been known to buy logo iterations and band tees from my favorite concerts over the years. (Shout-out to The Rolling Stones for taking all of my merch money.)

I'm one new purchase away from hoarder status, so I feel uniquely qualified to speak about trends in the T-shirt space. Right now, ringer tees are dominating, as evidenced by my Instagram folder full of influencers wearing the trend in Paris, Copenhagen, Sardinia, and other stylish places around the globe. Every brand under the sun seems to be participating, including Celine, Chloé, H&M, Zara, Madewell, Free People, and others. Scroll down to shop my favorite ringer tees on the market right now.

Ringer Tees in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

This Courrèges T-shirt was styled to perfection in Paris.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A red trim was the best part of this street style look during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

How cute is this IG that was snapped in Sardinia?

Shop the Best Ringer Tees

CELINE Regular T-Shirt in Cotton Jersey $750 SHOP NOW A luxury logo.

Sporty & Rich Dodgers Serif Graphic Ringer T-Shirt $95 SHOP NOW Just in time for the start of baseball season, Sporty & Rich has collaborated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt $8 SHOP NOW It's hard to beat this $8 one.

Free People Care FP Riggs Ringer Tee $58 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed.

ZARA T-Shirt With Contrasting Piping $30 SHOP NOW This Zara ringer tee is polished enough to wear to the office.

BDG Urban Outfitters Ranger Cotton Graphic Baby Tee $34 $22 SHOP NOW I have two words for you: on sale.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt $8 SHOP NOW Another well-priced piece from H&M.

Madewell Easy Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee $68 SHOP NOW Madewell has never let me down.

Frame The Ringer Baby Tee $128 SHOP NOW So darn cute.

Free People Care FP Riggs Ringer Tee $58 SHOP NOW This Free People tee is at the top of my wish list.

ZARA Striped T-Shirt With Ruffles $36 SHOP NOW This striped version is super cool.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW I love everything about this one.

rag & bone Mia Cotton Ringer T-Shirt $98 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

Sporty & Rich Riding Club Graphic Ringer T-Shirt $90 SHOP NOW A graphic tee is never a bad idea.

Brixton Leisure Activity Cotton Graphic Ringer T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW This red trim is perfect.

& Other Stories Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW Yet another winner.

EDIKTED Portugal Ringer T-Shirt $24 SHOP NOW Sporty Spice.

Chloé Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $550 SHOP NOW Chloé is one of the most in-demand luxury brands right now.

HONOR THE GIFT Logo Ringer T-Shirt $39 SHOP NOW This T-shirt is giving me '70s vibes.