The Specific T-Shirt Trend I've Spotted in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia

By
published
I own plenty of blazers, a slew of sneakers, and heaps of sweatshirts, but there’s no wardrobe item I collect as religiously as T-shirts. My assortment of tees is extensive and varied. I have a penchant for stripes and plain white versions, but I’ve also been known to buy logo iterations and band tees from my favorite concerts over the years. (Shout-out to The Rolling Stones for taking all of my merch money.)

I'm one new purchase away from hoarder status, so I feel uniquely qualified to speak about trends in the T-shirt space. Right now, ringer tees are dominating, as evidenced by my Instagram folder full of influencers wearing the trend in Paris, Copenhagen, Sardinia, and other stylish places around the globe. Every brand under the sun seems to be participating, including Celine, Chloé, H&M, Zara, Madewell, Free People, and others. Scroll down to shop my favorite ringer tees on the market right now.

Ringer Tees in Paris, Copenhagen, and Sardinia

a woman wears a black and white ringer t-shirt in Paris

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

This Courrèges T-shirt was styled to perfection in Paris.

a woman wears a ringer t-shirt in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A red trim was the best part of this street style look during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

a woman wears a ringer tee

(Image credit: @onelifesoliveitwell)

How cute is this IG that was snapped in Sardinia?

Shop the Best Ringer Tees

Celine Regular T-Shirt in Cotton Jersey
CELINE
Regular T-Shirt in Cotton Jersey

A luxury logo.

Dodgers Serif Graphic Ringer T-Shirt
Sporty & Rich
Dodgers Serif Graphic Ringer T-Shirt

Just in time for the start of baseball season, Sporty & Rich has collaborated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

It's hard to beat this $8 one.

Care Fp Riggs Ringer Tee
Free People
Care FP Riggs Ringer Tee

I'm obsessed.

T-Shirt With Contrasting Piping
ZARA
T-Shirt With Contrasting Piping

This Zara ringer tee is polished enough to wear to the office.

Ranger Cotton Graphic Baby Tee
BDG Urban Outfitters
Ranger Cotton Graphic Baby Tee

I have two words for you: on sale.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Another well-priced piece from H&M.

Madewell Easy Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee
Madewell
Easy Crewneck Long-Sleeve Tee

Madewell has never let me down.

The Ringer Baby Tee -- Navy Multi
Frame
The Ringer Baby Tee

So darn cute.

Free People Care FP Riggs Ringer Tee
Free People
Care FP Riggs Ringer Tee

This Free People tee is at the top of my wish list.

T-Shirt Mit Kontrastdetails
Courrèges
T-Shirt

So French.

Striped T-Shirt With Ruffles
ZARA
Striped T-Shirt With Ruffles

This striped version is super cool.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

I love everything about this one.

Mia Cotton Ringer T-Shirt
rag & bone
Mia Cotton Ringer T-Shirt

Sleek and simple.

Riding Club Graphic Ringer T-Shirt
Sporty & Rich
Riding Club Graphic Ringer T-Shirt

A graphic tee is never a bad idea.

Leisure Activity Cotton Graphic Ringer T-Shirt
Brixton
Leisure Activity Cotton Graphic Ringer T-Shirt

This red trim is perfect.

Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Embroidered Ringer T-Shirt

Yet another winner.

Portugal Ringer T-Shirt
EDIKTED
Portugal Ringer T-Shirt

Sporty Spice.

Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Chloé
Logo Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Chloé is one of the most in-demand luxury brands right now.

Logo Ringer T-Shirt
HONOR THE GIFT
Logo Ringer T-Shirt

This T-shirt is giving me '70s vibes.

London Embroidered Striped T-Shirt
ZARA
London Embroidered Striped T-Shirt

Beach season is almost here.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

