Just a few summers ago, fashion insiders swore by one warm-weather staple: the logo tank top. Teamed with jeans for laid-back days or elevated with satin trousers, heels and a blazer for after-dark plans, it was a wardrobe non-negotiable. For a time, it felt indispensable. But after a few seasons of heavy rotation, even the most versatile pieces can feel a little overdone. So, what are the style set reaching for now?

At first, I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. But this week, somewhere between strolls through the city and scrolls through Instagram, it became clear: halterneck blouses are this season's warm-weather go-to.

With their high-neck design that elegantly frames the collarbone and elongates the torso, they offer a refined alternative to more casual sleeveless tops. There's something undeniably graceful about the way they drape, making them perfect for evening dressing.

For a foolproof ensemble that will look like it took a lot more effort to string together than it really did, try pairing a halterneck blouse with wide-leg satin trousers and strappy heels, or keep things casual, style with straight-leg jeans.

Across high street and designer labels, brands have woken up to the glossy appeal of this old money blouse trend. From Reformation's silky style, to Saint Laurent's blush pink blouse, read on to discover our edit of the best halterneck blouses below.

SHOP HALTERNECK BLOUSES:

Zara Halter Top £30 SHOP NOW This luminous blouse is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe,

Reformation Monica Silk Top £148 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans to elevate your favourite pair.

Zara Satin Halter Top £23 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

H&M Jersey Halterneck Top £19 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Mango Halter Top With Bow Opening £30 SHOP NOW The powder pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Saint Laurent Lace-Trimmed Silk Halterneck Tank Top £2005 SHOP NOW Double don't on the lace and style with a embroidered skirt for a Saint Laurent-approved look.

Reformation Ketra Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Maje Leville Halter-Neck Pleated Satin Top £199 SHOP NOW Style this with jeans or pair with silky trousers.

Liberowe Tamara Crepe Peplum Halterneck Top £750 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is close to selling out.