Only the Most Elegant People Wear This Summer Blouse With Jeans and Skirts
Between the draped finish and the delicate cut, there's something incredibly sophisticated about the halterneck blouse trend. Discover the styles we love the most here.
Just a few summers ago, fashion insiders swore by one warm-weather staple: the logo tank top. Teamed with jeans for laid-back days or elevated with satin trousers, heels and a blazer for after-dark plans, it was a wardrobe non-negotiable. For a time, it felt indispensable. But after a few seasons of heavy rotation, even the most versatile pieces can feel a little overdone. So, what are the style set reaching for now?
At first, I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. But this week, somewhere between strolls through the city and scrolls through Instagram, it became clear: halterneck blouses are this season's warm-weather go-to.
With their high-neck design that elegantly frames the collarbone and elongates the torso, they offer a refined alternative to more casual sleeveless tops. There's something undeniably graceful about the way they drape, making them perfect for evening dressing.
For a foolproof ensemble that will look like it took a lot more effort to string together than it really did, try pairing a halterneck blouse with wide-leg satin trousers and strappy heels, or keep things casual, style with straight-leg jeans.
Across high street and designer labels, brands have woken up to the glossy appeal of this old money blouse trend. From Reformation's silky style, to Saint Laurent's blush pink blouse, read on to discover our edit of the best halterneck blouses below.
SHOP HALTERNECK BLOUSES:
The powder pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Double don't on the lace and style with a embroidered skirt for a Saint Laurent-approved look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
9 Fashion Editors Share the Brands That Are Influencing Their Summer Wardrobes the Most
If you're looking for summer inspiration, these brands will win you over.
-
I'm in the Mood to Gut: 7 Outdated Staples That Have Got to Go, and What I'm Adding
Sorry to my sporty sandals and bucket hats.
-
Effortless, Elegant, and Under $100: 29 Pairs of Linen Pants Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe This Summer
A staple you won't regret.
-
Olivia! Addison! Sabrina! Gen Z's New Infatuation With Barely-There Bottoms
Millennials hate them.
-
A Guide to Summer's Big Four: Sunglasses, Shorts, Sandals, and Swimwear
From timeless staples to right-now buys.
-
I Live in Basics, But I Keep Talking About These 5 Trends That Are Very Fashion Person Coded
Cool vibes.
-
IDK How, But Sabrina Carpenter Just Made the Pant Trend Hanging in *Every* Closet Look Worthy of a Met Gala After-Party
Effortlessly chic.
-
Women With Taste in NYC Only Wear Blazers If They Feature This One Detail
How to look rich 101.