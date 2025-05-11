Only the Most Elegant People Wear This Summer Blouse With Jeans and Skirts

Between the draped finish and the delicate cut, there's something incredibly sophisticated about the halterneck blouse trend. Discover the styles we love the most here.

Just a few summers ago, fashion insiders swore by one warm-weather staple: the logo tank top. Teamed with jeans for laid-back days or elevated with satin trousers, heels and a blazer for after-dark plans, it was a wardrobe non-negotiable. For a time, it felt indispensable. But after a few seasons of heavy rotation, even the most versatile pieces can feel a little overdone. So, what are the style set reaching for now?

At first, I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. But this week, somewhere between strolls through the city and scrolls through Instagram, it became clear: halterneck blouses are this season's warm-weather go-to.

With their high-neck design that elegantly frames the collarbone and elongates the torso, they offer a refined alternative to more casual sleeveless tops. There's something undeniably graceful about the way they drape, making them perfect for evening dressing.

For a foolproof ensemble that will look like it took a lot more effort to string together than it really did, try pairing a halterneck blouse with wide-leg satin trousers and strappy heels, or keep things casual, style with straight-leg jeans.

Across high street and designer labels, brands have woken up to the glossy appeal of this old money blouse trend. From Reformation's silky style, to Saint Laurent's blush pink blouse, read on to discover our edit of the best halterneck blouses below.

SHOP HALTERNECK BLOUSES:

Zw Collection Halter Top
Zara
Halter Top

This luminous blouse is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe,

Monica Silk Top
Reformation
Monica Silk Top

Style this with jeans to elevate your favourite pair.

Satin Halter Top
Zara
Satin Halter Top

This also comes in seven other shades.

Jersey Halterneck Top
H&M
Jersey Halterneck Top

Be quick—I can't see this staying in stock for long.

MANGO, Halter Top With Bow Opening - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Halter Top With Bow Opening

The powder pink colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Lace-Trimmed Silk Halterneck Tank Top
Saint Laurent
Lace-Trimmed Silk Halterneck Tank Top

Double don't on the lace and style with a embroidered skirt for a Saint Laurent-approved look.

Ketra Knit Top
Reformation
Ketra Knit Top

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Leville Halter-Neck Pleated Satin Top
Maje
Leville Halter-Neck Pleated Satin Top

Style this with jeans or pair with silky trousers.

Tamara Crepe Peplum Halterneck Top
Liberowe
Tamara Crepe Peplum Halterneck Top

Be quick! This is close to selling out.

Explore More:
