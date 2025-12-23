I Run a Fashion Business in NYC—These Are the Wardrobe Staples I Wear to Create My Best Outfits

What makes a piece of clothing "perfect" to a fashion person? The description often includes a few key terms—elevated, luxurious, and no-fuss. Basically, the words used to describe the label Sold Out NYC. Founded by Kiane von Mueffling in 2017 (after a decade working a corporate job) with a line of statement T-shirts (a product she loved at the time), Sold Out NYC has amassed quite the cult following over the years, with a focus on quality wardrobe staples that are minimal yet forward.
"Everything I create is inspired by what I reach for daily. Sold Out is intended to serve as the foundation for the pieces you reach for without thinking twice, because you trust the fit, the fabric, and the way they make you feel. Rather than oversaturating the brand with endless newness, I focus on refining and perfecting core staples. Subtle iterations, thoughtful additions, texture and colors that make sense—pieces people return to because they know they can rely on them," von Mueffling said.
Naturally, von Mueffling's style is in line with her label's aesthetic (and she certainly wears her pieces on repeat). Her day-to-day uniform consists of easy yet polished pieces. There are actually six key items she wears weekly for her life running a fashion business in NYC. And yes, these are staples that she will continue to wear in 2026 and beyond because of their always-in-style nature.
Keep scrolling to check out her wardrobe staples, and shop inspired pieces if you too want to mix them into your closet.
The Not-So-Basic Tank
"My brand started with me creating the pieces that I wore literally every day. People told me I couldn’t make the perfect tank top, but that was the product that started everything. Ours is made from luxe, heavy rib cotton with a collarbone-grazing neckline. It’s become one of our best sellers for a reason. I wear it solo or layered under a blazer. It’s a true staple item—simple, dependable, and endlessly wearable." — von Mueffling
Sold Out NYC
The Not So Basic Tank in White
Still Here Jeans
"I'm a jeans girl through and through. A pair of Still Here jeans with our Perfect Tee and either a blazer or our Cashmere Signature Crew is my default uniform. The goal is always to look pulled together while feeling completely comfortable. That formula never fails me."— von Mueffling
Still Here
Everyday in Classic Blue
The Everything Shirt
"The Everything Shirt does exactly what its name suggests—everything. Inspired by classic menswear with a relaxed, effortless fit, it’s designed to be worn tucked or untucked, solo or layered under your sweaters. It’s polished and tailored—a true classic that is timeless."— von Mueffling
Sold Out NYC
The Everything Shirt in Fawn
Kallmeyer Blazer
"A blazer instantly elevates even the simplest outfit—and how I love supporting my friends (especially when their product is THAT damn good). If I’m heading out straight from the office, I’ll throw on my Kallmeyer blazer over our Perfect Tee or Not So Basic Tank and throw on a heel. It’s classic, effortlessly chic, and works every single time. A combination that always works."— von Mueffling
Kallmeyer
Carmen Double Breasted Blazer in Heavy Twill
Prada Heels
"I’ve had these Prada heels for about two years now, and they immediately take a casual look to the next level. Would I recommend walking more than six blocks in them? Absolutely not! But my God they look incredible, and everyone needs a killer pair of heels that makes them feel their best."— von Mueffling
Prada
Patent Saffiano Leather Pumps
The Perfect Tee
"This is the hero product of the brand. It’s our most ordered and viral piece because it fits perfectly and feels incredible—that is what you should demand of your basics. It’s slightly relaxed and made from the softest organic Peruvian cotton. I reach for it daily—on its own, under a blazer, layered with our chunky knit, or paired with jeans. A great white T-shirt is nonnegotiable. It always looks polished, without ever having to try too hard."— von Mueffling
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.