This T-Shirt Trend Was "Out" for So Long It's Hard to Believe It's Cool Again

Even though trends are relentlessly cyclical, our most foundational wardrobe basics—things like black trousers and white tees—dip in and out of style at a much slower pace than the overarching runway-led themes that dictate seasonal style. As such, it's always surprising when I start to discover the roots of a new basics trend taking hold, and the current revival of one T-shirt style I thought was "dead" is leaving me downright shocked. I can't even believe it as I'm typing this sentence, but fashion people are making V-neck T-shirts—of all things—look stylish again.
V-neck silhouettes have been deemed "dated" for so long that they honestly were overdue for a comeback, and summer 2025 is turning out to be their moment. I've already pointed out how tank tops with a high V-neck are becoming an It buy this season with their wide shoulders and full-coverage look, so it's not impossible to see how the neckline is evolving to include classic T-shirts now too.
Currently, my T-shirt drawer consists exclusively of crewneck and boatneck styles, but a new wave of V-necks are threatening to infiltrate it, and I'm not yet sure how to feel. The only thing I know for sure is that fashion people are making the neckline feel far fresher and sophisticated than I ever thought it could be, and to showcase exactly what I mean, I found all the outfits that make them look shockingly chic in 2025.
How to Style the V-Neck T-Shirt Trend
While deep-cut V-necks may be triggering to some who lived through their reign the first time, higher V-necks with a more shallow cut are far easier to pull off.
An oversize tee and relaxed jeans come off looking über-casual, but the addition of a T-shirt with a plunging neckline adds something flattering to the combo without trying too hard.
To ensure the look still feels modern, stick with fitted tees that have a high V neckline and leave the deeper V-necks for looser and more relaxed-fit tees and tops.
Opting for a V-neck tee instead of a crewneck here gives the maxi skirt a late-'90s feel.
Three-quarter-length sleeves are another detail that's defining the coolest tees of the moment, and they play especially well with a V neckline.
