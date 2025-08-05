People Are Skipping Plain White Tank Tops for the Trend That Makes Outfits So Much Cooler

I love a plain white tank top just as much as the next person. They’re easy to throw on, they’re chic, and they’re lightweight. But if you want to spice things up, there's a new tank top trend to consider, and it's far less boring than basic white ones. The style I'm shopping instead right now is shirred shirts.

To make my outfits cooler, I have a few styling tricks. I'll add either pops of color, accessories, or texture (my personal favorite). Trends that include a textured fabric (such as Issey Miyake's signature pleats) are always on my radar. Right now, the texture trend I can't get enough of is shirred shirts, brought to the forefront recently by American designer Conner Ives, who you might know from his viral “Protect the Dolls” T-shirts that celebrities have been wearing. Ives didn’t invent the shirred trend, but he did bring it back in a modern way. On the designer’s recent F/W 25 runway, and before that, his F/W 24 runway, football shirts, polo tops, and, yes, tank tops all had shirred texture.

A woman wearing a colorful tank top and brown pants

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

While celebrities and influencers alike love Ives’s “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt, they're also obsessing over his shirred tops. Supermodel Alex Consani was spotted during Milan Fashion Week wearing a shirred football shirt turned cropped top by the designer. Blackpink’s Jenni also sported a shirred shirt by Ives on her TikTok. Both are style icons, setting trends regularly. Seeing these trendsetters and other influencers wear shirred tops prompted me to go shopping IRL and online because I’m bored with my plain white tank tops. Keep scrolling to follow my journey and find the perfect shirred top to make your outfits 10 times cooler.

More Shirred Shirt Inspiration

A woman wearing a shirred checkered top and a lace headband

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

A model wearing a white shirred shirt and plaid skirt

Conner Ives F/W 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a long sleeve blue shirred shirt

Conner Ives F/W 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model wearing a fur trim coat, shirred white shirt, and black leggings

Conner Ives F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Alex Consani wearing a shirred maroon top in Milan

Alex Consani wearing Conner Ives

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Shop the Coolest Shirred Shirts

jkim,

J. Kim
Basket White Blossom Tank Top

This is an investment I'm willing to make.

Reconstituted Shirred Basketball Jersey
CONNER IVES
Reconstituted Shirred Basketball Jersey

A white tank top that isn't plain.

Shirred Strapless Top
Topshop
Shirred Strapless Top

Strapless plus texture equals chic.

Stripe Shirred Cotton Camisole
Topshop
Stripe Shirred Cotton Camisole

Camisoles this summer just got better.

Shirred Sleeveless Cotton Top
Topshop
Shirred Sleeveless Cotton Top

Love a dressy-casual vibe.

Mansi Shirred Blouse
Damson Madder
Mansi Shirred Blouse

If you like the prairie aesthetic, this is for you.

revolve,

Rails
Martine Top

The tie detail added to this shirred texture is speaking to me.

Shirred Organic Cotton Piqué Bustle Polo
CONNER IVES
Shirred Organic Cotton Piqué Bustle Polo

Preppy but make it cool.

Hazel Shirred Shirt
Damson Madder
Hazel Shirred Shirt

I would definitely wear this on a night out.

Shirred Cotton Top
Ganni
Shirred Cotton Top

An interesting top when you just want to wear simple blue jeans.

Deba Top
Peachy Den
Deba Top

This neckline is so elegant.

Gigi Tube Top
LNA
Gigi Tube Top

Have a denim-on-denim moment without getting too hot.

Sylvie Tee
Free People
Sylvie Tee

A simple but elevated basic is always welcome in my wardrobe.

Ruffled Elastic Top
ZARA
Ruffled Elastic Top

I haven't seen a peachy tone for summer lately.

Denim Smocked Tank
Madewell
Denim Smocked Tank

If you love dark-wash jeans, you'll love this top.

anthropologie,

Pilcro
Garment Dye Ruched Crew-Neck Cap-Sleeve Tee

Sometimes you need an off-white moment.

Smocked Top
H&M
Smocked Top

Hot pink for the maximalist.

Adri Top
Reformation
Adri Top

High necklines aren't going anywhere, even for summer.

Cropped Shirred Printed Cotton-Poplin T-Shirt
CONNER IVES
Cropped Shirred Printed Cotton-Poplin T-Shirt

A graphic T-shirt turned dressy top.

Aggie Top
Reformation
Aggie Top

Modest and elegant. What more can I ask for?

Damson Madder Hazel Shirred Shirt
Damson Madder
Hazel Shirred Shirt

This shirt hates to see a maximalist coming.

Smocked Camisole Top
H&M
Smocked Camisole Top

Halter necklines are so flattering.

Iris Strapless Shirred Checked Linen Top
FAITHFULL
Iris Strapless Shirred Checked Linen Top

Shirred texture with a peplum touch—how fun.

Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top
CONNER IVES
Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top

If you have an event but don't want to wear a dress, this top is the way to go.

Cropped Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Top
TORY BURCH
Cropped Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Top

Obsessed with this shade of red.

Smocked Boatneck Tank
Madewell
Smocked Boatneck Tank

Simple but classy.

Printed Shirred Jersey Top
CONNER IVES
Printed Shirred Jersey Top

This shirt is a football-and-fashion fan's dream.

Mia Strapless Shirred Ruffled Taffeta Top
MOLLY GODDARD
Mia Strapless Shirred Ruffled Taffeta Top

Comfortable yet put together is what I'm always going for.

Arenda Shirred Okobor™ Tank
NANUSHKA
Arenda Shirred Okobor Tank

Two textures in one.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

