People Are Skipping Plain White Tank Tops for the Trend That Makes Outfits So Much Cooler

I love a plain white tank top just as much as the next person. They’re easy to throw on, they’re chic, and they’re lightweight. But if you want to spice things up, there's a new tank top trend to consider, and it's far less boring than basic white ones. The style I'm shopping instead right now is shirred shirts.
To make my outfits cooler, I have a few styling tricks. I'll add either pops of color, accessories, or texture (my personal favorite). Trends that include a textured fabric (such as Issey Miyake's signature pleats) are always on my radar. Right now, the texture trend I can't get enough of is shirred shirts, brought to the forefront recently by American designer Conner Ives, who you might know from his viral “Protect the Dolls” T-shirts that celebrities have been wearing. Ives didn’t invent the shirred trend, but he did bring it back in a modern way. On the designer’s recent F/W 25 runway, and before that, his F/W 24 runway, football shirts, polo tops, and, yes, tank tops all had shirred texture.
While celebrities and influencers alike love Ives’s “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt, they're also obsessing over his shirred tops. Supermodel Alex Consani was spotted during Milan Fashion Week wearing a shirred football shirt turned cropped top by the designer. Blackpink’s Jenni also sported a shirred shirt by Ives on her TikTok. Both are style icons, setting trends regularly. Seeing these trendsetters and other influencers wear shirred tops prompted me to go shopping IRL and online because I’m bored with my plain white tank tops. Keep scrolling to follow my journey and find the perfect shirred top to make your outfits 10 times cooler.
More Shirred Shirt Inspiration
Shop the Coolest Shirred Shirts
J. Kim
Basket White Blossom Tank Top
This is an investment I'm willing to make.
CONNER IVES
Reconstituted Shirred Basketball Jersey
A white tank top that isn't plain.
Topshop
Shirred Strapless Top
Strapless plus texture equals chic.
Topshop
Stripe Shirred Cotton Camisole
Camisoles this summer just got better.
Topshop
Shirred Sleeveless Cotton Top
Love a dressy-casual vibe.
Damson Madder
Mansi Shirred Blouse
If you like the prairie aesthetic, this is for you.
Rails
Martine Top
The tie detail added to this shirred texture is speaking to me.
CONNER IVES
Shirred Organic Cotton Piqué Bustle Polo
Preppy but make it cool.
Damson Madder
Hazel Shirred Shirt
I would definitely wear this on a night out.
Ganni
Shirred Cotton Top
An interesting top when you just want to wear simple blue jeans.
Peachy Den
Deba Top
This neckline is so elegant.
LNA
Gigi Tube Top
Have a denim-on-denim moment without getting too hot.
Free People
Sylvie Tee
A simple but elevated basic is always welcome in my wardrobe.
ZARA
Ruffled Elastic Top
I haven't seen a peachy tone for summer lately.
Madewell
Denim Smocked Tank
If you love dark-wash jeans, you'll love this top.
Pilcro
Garment Dye Ruched Crew-Neck Cap-Sleeve Tee
Sometimes you need an off-white moment.
H&M
Smocked Top
Hot pink for the maximalist.
Reformation
Adri Top
High necklines aren't going anywhere, even for summer.
CONNER IVES
Cropped Shirred Printed Cotton-Poplin T-Shirt
A graphic T-shirt turned dressy top.
Reformation
Aggie Top
Modest and elegant. What more can I ask for?
Damson Madder
Hazel Shirred Shirt
This shirt hates to see a maximalist coming.
H&M
Smocked Camisole Top
Halter necklines are so flattering.
FAITHFULL
Iris Strapless Shirred Checked Linen Top
Shirred texture with a peplum touch—how fun.
CONNER IVES
Ruffled Shirred Floral-Print Silk-Satin Top
If you have an event but don't want to wear a dress, this top is the way to go.
TORY BURCH
Cropped Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Top
Obsessed with this shade of red.
Madewell
Smocked Boatneck Tank
Simple but classy.
CONNER IVES
Printed Shirred Jersey Top
This shirt is a football-and-fashion fan's dream.
MOLLY GODDARD
Mia Strapless Shirred Ruffled Taffeta Top
Comfortable yet put together is what I'm always going for.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.