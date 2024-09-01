3 NYC Insiders Share What They're Buying, Wearing, and Doing in the City This Fall

As much as I'd like to think TikTok is my saving grace when it comes to uncovering the underbelly of New York City's arts scene, I've found myself feeling a lack of depth in recent months. (You might know exactly what I'm talking about.) In a city filled with creative souls that is supposed to refresh and nourish you, I can't help feeling like everything is blending together: Everyone looks the same, dresses the same, and visits the same exact spots in pursuit of the latest viral moment.

Fashion-industry insiders and creative people know it well—sometimes, the best way to discover the city, find the best spots to eat, and figure out what you're shopping for next is to ask each other. Ahead of New York Fashion Week and fall, I knew it would be wise to go straight to the source and, instead of relying on my algorithm for instant sartorial gratification, tap the experts, community leaders, and cool girls to figure out what everyone is buying, wearing, and doing in New York City this fall.

Ahead, you'll hear from creative founders and entrepreneurs from all walks of life: a celebrity-approved facialist; a passionate jewelry veteran; and the face of the new generation of modern PR. These three NYC insiders are opening the gates to their own special versions of New York City.

Elizabeth Grace Hand, Ställe Studios

(Image credit: Photos courtesy of subject. Top right image: @cortnebonilla

You'll recognize Elizabeth Grace Hand's work before you might recognize her name. Hand, a seasoned facialist and bona fide "IYKYK" star, is responsible for the glowing, vibrant skin of most of New York City's cool-girl crowd. Tucked away in a small, intimate space bordering SoHo designed by Stockholm-based Asplund Klingstedt Interior is Hand's Ställe Studios.

The waiting list may be miles long, but according to the rave reviews and dozens of viral videos, it's well worth it. The aesthetician's love of beauty first began in her teens after years of battling acne and skin issues. Although she'd later move to New York City to pursue a degree in fashion at first, beauty, she tells Who What Wear, was always her true calling.

I’d love to learn a bit more about your background and origin story with Ställe Studios. How did the business come to be, and what was your inspiration behind creating your own brand and finding a niche in the beauty industry, especially in New York filled with legacy, establishment aestheticians?

Having my own business wasn’t even on my radar. It was completely accidental. Of course I came of age during the Girl Boss era, so having my own thing was always in the back of my mind but more of a pipe dream. I was enjoying working for Dr. Barbara Sturm, but in July 2021, they closed our Crosby Hotel popup while they looked for their next location. All of my clients still needed their monthly facialsm so I decided to transform my one-bedroom apartment I shared with my husband and my cat into a makeshift spa. After a few weeks, it got so busy— to the point where my husband, in order to stay out of our apartment "spa," was essentially roaming the streets of New York from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.—that I had no choice but to find a legitimate location, which at first was a windowless room in a Soho office share. After two years, I added a second room there, and this past April moved into a full floor space on Howard St. It has evolved so much since that first location—I started with zero products (because I didn’t have the extra money to buy into them) and a cot as our facial bed. I think a big part of why it has worked is that all of our treatments are completely customizable so no two are ever exactly alike—down to the cleanser and the type of massage—and we’re combining the results you’d get from a derm/medspa with the luxury and feel-good quality and experience of a spa. And we serve tea out of Hermès teacups.

As someone who’s responsible for celebrities, It girls, and regular ol‘ New Yorkers glowing and feeling good, it’s only natural that you’re privy to an intimate, feel-good process that begins in your studio. What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from your clients who visit you?

The most important things I have learned from my clients is the value of personalized care, listening, following up, and being kind. Each client has unique skin concerns, preferences, and goals, so taking the time to understand their needs and tailoring my services accordingly is key. Nothing is one-size-fits-all. Clients appreciate when you listen closely to their concerns and provide solutions that are specifically suited to them, which helps build trust and a lasting relationship. Kindness is especially important. Going to get a facial puts clients in a super-vulnerable position—I’m literally inches from their face with a magnifying lamp. And almost everyone comes in thinking they look like Shrek. I have had so many clients tell me horror stories about aestheticians making them feel bad about their skin, myself included. Of course you want to treat their skin and teach them the proper protocols to get their skin in the best possible place, but it’s so important to speak to them in a way where they not only leave looking great, but feeling great too.

I think the best thing apart from making people feel great is also meeting people who have now become lifelong friends. I am so lucky I get to meet amazing new people constantly. One of my colleagues said it’s like we’re going on multiple (great!) first dates per day.

When you’re looking for inspiration in the city, where do you go or what do you do?

I love roaming the streets with no phone and no headphones. New York attracts the most interesting array of people. I always say there’s something slightly wrong with everyone who lives here because it is so hard and loud and stinky. So it attracts a specific type of person who has a particular type of energy that is a bit hard to explain but that I’m constantly inspired by. If I’m away for too long, I really start to crave it.

I’m curious—as the facialist to New York City’s cool-girl scene, are there any specific items, trends, or thoughts your stylish clients have passed on to you?

So many more of my clients are weaning off of Botox/filler and instead prioritising skincare treatments like regular facials and micro-needling, tools like LYMA laser and Celluma LED, and biotech skincare like Auteur, Bioeffect, and Retrouvé. They’re staying away from logos and wearing mostly vintage. They’re carrying around water bottles bigger than their heads and Get Golden granola bars. They’re also getting weekly NAD+ injections and dabbling in the sober-curious movement.

Hand's favorite New York City spots: "Happier Grocery, Khaite's SoHo Boutique, The Row on the Upper East Side, Little Cupcake Bakeshop, and Fouquet’s—a cozy French restaurant."

Morgan Lang, AGMES

(Image credit: Photos courtesy of subject. Product photos taken from Agmes and Nagnata)

Jewelry was always a part of Morgan Lang's life, she tells Who What Wear. Her grandmother, originally from Mexico, would take her and her family to visit local silver markets when they would go visit her, paving a way for Lang's first love of artisan craftsmanship and jewelry-making. "At a young age, it was part of the stories my grandmother and mother shared of their travels, adventures, and past loves," she explains. Although she'd taken jewelry-making classes growing up, it wasn't until a late-night dinner with her late friend, Andrew, when she decided to quit her job and lean into her passion full-time: "It was his encouragement that helped me make the leap, which is why I named the brand AGMES, combining his initials and mine, which include my grandmother’s name Elvira, the E in AGMES."

Since then, Lang has become rising star within the luxury jewelry space, placing a distinct emphasis on quality and expertise, while blending modern design with sculptural aesthetics. The result is a beloved jewelry label insiders can't get enough of.

Tell me a bit about yourself to start. How did you end up in New York, and how did you end up in your chosen business?

I grew up outside Washington, D.C., but my parents had close friends living in NYC, so as I was growing up, our family would travel to NY quite regularly. I remember being enamored with the city, from Broadway shows to extraordinary museums, shopping, and food. NYC felt like the mecca of all, and I knew from a young age I wanted to explore this city further. Even before I knew what I wanted to do, I knew NYC was the place for it.

AGMES, to me, feels like one of those "if you know, you know" brands with a devoted following and an utter commitment to craftsmanship in modern times. Moving within a trend-focused, hyper-fast industry where pieces are mass-produced without human touch and creating heirlooms isn’t the norm, how do you think you’ve been able to capture the attention of your audience?

Thank you! I think one of my main intentions when starting AGMES was to create a line that would exist outside the trend cycle and have a certain discipline around the push for constant newness in the industry. It’s important to think about life cycles and what it means to design on a calendar—what happens to the work that was purchased last season? Do those pieces live on? In my own life, I hope to have things that are timeless, can hold memories, and one day be passed down. This is still one of my core motivations with AGMES and the development of the collection. For the audience, I think many people are craving a slower pace and a respite from keeping up with trends and micro-trends, especially with social media, so we lean into the transitional and versatile ways the collection can live with each person throughout their milestones, celebrations, and everyday. Many of our most recognizable pieces have remained our strongest sellers season after season. So instead of “keeping up,” these are pieces you can depend on to be comfortable and timeless.

As a homegrown, local business, what do you find the importance is of leaning on your community and other businesses?

As the industry continues to shift, it can definitely feel like we’re living in particularly uncertain times right now. It’s been so encouraging to connect with other small business owners at different stages of their journeys to help each other through event collaborations, workshopping solutions to common challenges, and finding ways to lift each other up. Our community continues to grow, and it’s always a privilege to receive direct feedback from those most engaged with our work and to have a network of friends who support and trust us.

Are there any style or jewelry trends you’re excited about this fall?

I’m always excited to see cuffs stacked in bold ways, and this fall, I look forward to styling cuffs over long sleeves and lush sweaters. More minimal looks have been “trending” for a while, but I’m interested in the values of minimalism that lean into less is more with an emphasis on well-made pieces with great materials.

Lang's favorite small businesses to support: "Lauren Manoogian (a calm oasis in the heart of SoHo—great people, beautiful clothes, and spectacular quality), Rigor Hill (best baked goods and dog treats—all the pups in lower Manhattan are addicted), and Stick With Me chocolate shop (the most beautiful and inventive chocolates from the pastry chef previously at Per Se.)"

Molly Hall, Van Etten Public Relations

(Image credit: Images courtesy of subject. Product photos taken of Freja New York and Jil Sander.)

Long gone are the days of throwing staples at interns and finagling old-school clients as a PR maven. Although Molly Hall, founder of Van Etten Public Relations, might still wear all black, rest assured her approach to the trend-forward, fast-paced fashion industry is all made for the 21st-century girl. Hall's firm has become a rising star among editors and VIPs as of late, with a list of high-profile, It-girl clients and labels who trust her and her small team to scale up their visions.

"I had no intention of starting an agency, but I feel so passionately about effective PR—what it can do for brands and about providing amazing results for brands that I love and personally shop at and wear every day," Hall explains to Who What Wear. "I absolutely love creative, effective branding and tangible brand assets—I just love playing around with all of it. In many ways I view the agency as a brand of its own—we have a community, a Substack, a distinctive voice and way of doing things that sets us apart. It’s something I have a lot of fun toying with and definitely plan to take even further."

I’d love to learn a bit more about your background and origin story with Van Etten PR. How did the business come to be, and what was your inspiration behind creating your own firm and finding a niche in the marketplace?

Van Etten has become the most incredible community since we got started in April of last year—I feel so fortunate to work with the best of the best across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. I had no intention of starting an agency, but I feel so passionately about effective PR—what it can do for brands and about providing amazing results for brands that I love and personally shop at and wear every day. Over the past six months, I’ve managed to organically bring together an incredible community of creators, designers, and brands that work really well together. I use the word community because it just feels fitting. I’m friends with my clients; my clients are friends with each other. They work and collaborate together, and everything just fits. It’s really special.

Growing up, I always wanted to have a clothing brand. (See below image that I made my mom dig out of my childhood bedroom from when I was like 9.) When I got into my early 20s, I knew I would call it Van Etten after my middle name and my grandmother’s maiden name because it’s always been so special to me. I absolutely love creative, effective branding and tangible brand assets—I just love playing around with all of it. In many ways I view the agency as a brand of its own—we have a community, a Substack, a distinctive voice and way of doing things that sets us apart. It’s something I have a lot of fun toying with and definitely plan to take even further.

Naturally, working within the media industry and PR field, your life is filled with constant communication and monitoring of what’s cool, hot, and trending. Do you find your work with clients often bleeds into your personal life and influences your tastes and style judgment?

My work is my life, and my life is my work! It’s all the same. My clients are my closest friends too. It sounds crazy, but it’s true. That’s why when I’m working with brands, it’s SO easy for me to share because it’s truly a huge part of my life. I’m a client and a customer whether it’s before or after we start working together. Georgia [Wood Murphy of Tera Studio] is my trainer, Coco [Schiffer] and Olivia are quite literally my stylists, Elizabeth [Grace Hand] is my aesthetician. I’m probably Pia [Mance]’s highest converter on ShopMy (and the biggest Heaven Mayhem supporter and fan). I carry my Freja Mini Chrystie to death. I had a closet full of Clyque before Lily [Adel] was ever my client… The list goes on.

What excites you about the current state of New York and the industry you’re in—in this case, PR?

I think there’s a huge opportunity for a new wave of PR in the industry as consumers move away from traditional PR/media outlets. Right now there are endless opportunities to get creative outside of just traditional media and VIP. Substack is probably what I’m most excited about at the moment. Watching how well the platform converts for my brands and how well my creators are able to do via subscriptions and affiliate revenue—it’s really exciting. I think there’s a huge return to local sources for inspiration, and it’s representative of a larger trend within the industry. Creative partnerships, new platforms, Substack, IRL activations—all exciting opportunities to disrupt and make waves in the industry right now! Follow the Van Etten Edit for our take.

Are there any style trends you’re excited about this fall?

I’m such a capsule-wardrobe girl. I don’t get super into the trends, but I absolutely love double denim, kitten-heeled everything because I can’t walk in heels, mesh shoes, I love that ballet flats are still hot, and love the plaid-shirt moment happening right now. Overall, I just love high-quality basics with an elevated accessory—shout-out Pia Mance and Heaven Mayhem.