I'm Only Saying This Once: If You Don't Try Out This Trend Before Summer Ends, You'll Regret It All Year

kendall jenner wearing polka dot matching set in Europe summer 2025

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

If there’s one trend to add to your end-of-summer mood board, make it a polka-dot matching set. The elegant print is everywhere right now, spotted on stylish vacation-goers across Europe—including Kendall Jenner, who wore a chic dot-on-dot look during her recent getaway in Venice. The appeal? It’s equal parts nostalgic and modern, flirty and polished. Whether you go for a retro-inspired silhouette or something more minimal and sleek, this trend makes getting dressed in the heat a total breeze.

No matter if you lean into classic black-and-white dots or opt for a brighter palette, there’s something so visually satisfying about a head-to-toe dotted look. Paired with a sleek bun and minimal accessories, the look feels elevated and effortless—basically, the energy we all want for the rest of summer.

The beauty of a matching set is that it does all the styling work for you, and when it’s done in polka dots? It instantly gives that French Riviera–meets-'90s-supermodel vibe. Wear it as a full look for beachside dinners, casual parties, or anything that calls for a stylish no-brainer. Then mix and match the top or bottom with more grounded basics—like white denim or a linen vest—for even more outfit mileage.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka-dot sets to shop now and wear on repeat through the end of summer. From silky two-pieces to lightweight cotton combos, these are the looks that’ll make your vacation wardrobe (even if you’re staying local) feel instantly more stylish.

kendall jenner wearing polka dot matching set in Europe summer 2025

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wearing a vintage Guy Laroche Paris polka-dot top and skirt styled by Dani Michelle and sourced from The Reallist.

kendall jenner wearing polka dot matching set in Europe summer 2025

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Another angle of Kendall Jenner's polka-dot set. Shop a similar style below.

SANS FAFF, Halter Top
SANS FAFF
Halter Top

This set and a delicious spritz in your hand.

Shop the matching Midi Skirt ($398).

woman wearing polka dot matching set summer 2025

(Image credit: @mscanga)

Here I'm wearing the below set from Blondita (which I purchased to wear for my birthday), I specifically love the bubble-skirt bottom.

Blondita, Gwen Top
Blondita
Gwen Top

The number of DMs I received about this set was wild.

Shop the matching Gwen Bubble Skirt ($75).

woman wearing polka dot matching set summer 2025

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Proof the matching polka-dot set trend isn't limited to just black and white. Shop Rebecca's set below.

damsonmadder,

Damson Madder
Layla Skirt

Perfect for all your summer picnics.

Shop the matching Raphi Cami ($100).

Shop more of our favorite matching polka-dot sets:

EB Denim, City Skirt
EB Denim
City Skirt

We love the sexiness of this polka-dot set.

Shop the matching City Top ($195).

Reformation Dorothea Two Piece Crepe Set
Reformation
Dorothea Two Piece Crepe Set

Reformation never fails when it comes to chic sets.

Miaou Cam Top
Miaou
Cam Top

The mesh material is great for warm summer days.

Shop the matching Maria Skirt ($145).

Guizio Chiffon Wrap Around Top
Guizio
Chiffon Wrap Around Top

Guizio is at the top of every cool girl's wish list.

Shop the matching Chiffon Slit Mini Skirt ($158).

Lioness Ford Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Ford Maxi Skirt

We're into the white accessories styled with this set.

Shop the matching Ford Top ($65).

AFRM, Anira Top
AFRM
Anira Top

It's the larger polka-dot print that makes this set so special.

Shop the matching Ritsu Skirt ($78).

MORE TO COME, Annie Maxi Skirt
MORE TO COME
Annie Maxi Skirt

It's giving East Coast vibes.

Shop the matching Annie Top ($58).

Posse Paloma Shirt
Posse
Paloma Shirt

You'll be beyond comfortable in this set.

Shop the matching Aurelia Shorts ($229).

revolve,

superdown
Bay Skirt Set

A matching set for under $100? Yes, please.

Rosie Assoulin Halfway There Crop Top
Rosie Assoulin
Halfway There Crop Top

Elegant and on-trend.

Shop the matching Tie Full Pleated Skirt ($895).

LPA, Carla Skirt
LPA
Carla Skirt

Perfect as a set but both pieces worn separately would be so cute too.

Shop the matching Carla Top ($149).

Fait Par Foutch, Remi Top
Fait Par Foutch
Remi Top

You'll be the coolest person in the room with this set.

Shop the matching Marie Capri ($250).

Damson Madder Mafalda Ruffle Neck Top
Damson Madder
Mafalda Ruffle Neck Top

Another stylish and comfortable option.

Shop the matching Mafalda Frilly Tie Boxer Shorts ($53).

Wardrobe.nyc Silk Tank
Wardrobe.nyc
Silk Tank

For the office and beyond.

Shop the matching Flared Skirt ($850).

Amanda Uprichard, Soho Top
Amanda Uprichard
Soho Top

Change it up with this matching pants set.

Shop the matching Saddler Pants ($193).

GUIZIO, Liana Top
GUIZIO
Liana Top

It's giving Olivia Rodrigo vibes, and we're here for it.

Shop the matching Simone Miniskirt ($168).

HEMANT AND NANDITA, Pant
HEMANT AND NANDITA
Pants

Another great option you can wear to the office and on the weekend.

Shop the matching Oversized Polka Dot Shirt ($298).

revolve,

Runaway The Label
Karlita Bustier

When you're not wearing the set, style the top with your favorite baggy jeans.

Shop the matching Carlita Skirt ($94).

Jaded London, Foldover Waist Capri
Jaded London
Foldover Waist Capris

Capris are only getting more popular this year, and we love this look.

Shop the matching Stripe Ruched Top ($68).

For Love & Lemons, Chocolate Dot Top
For Love & Lemons
Chocolate Dot Top

Just so precious, that's all.

Shop the matching Chocolate Dot Capri Pants ($189).

Bardot, Jaida Strapless Top
Bardot
Jaida Strapless Top

Perfect for your next date night.

Shop the matching Karlita Midi Skirt ($94).

Bananhot, Josie Shirt
Bananhot
Josie Shirt

Pack this set for your end-of-summer vacation.

Shop the matching Josie Skirt ($205).

