I'm Only Saying This Once: If You Don't Try Out This Trend Before Summer Ends, You'll Regret It All Year

If there’s one trend to add to your end-of-summer mood board, make it a polka-dot matching set. The elegant print is everywhere right now, spotted on stylish vacation-goers across Europe—including Kendall Jenner, who wore a chic dot-on-dot look during her recent getaway in Venice. The appeal? It’s equal parts nostalgic and modern, flirty and polished. Whether you go for a retro-inspired silhouette or something more minimal and sleek, this trend makes getting dressed in the heat a total breeze.
No matter if you lean into classic black-and-white dots or opt for a brighter palette, there’s something so visually satisfying about a head-to-toe dotted look. Paired with a sleek bun and minimal accessories, the look feels elevated and effortless—basically, the energy we all want for the rest of summer.
The beauty of a matching set is that it does all the styling work for you, and when it’s done in polka dots? It instantly gives that French Riviera–meets-'90s-supermodel vibe. Wear it as a full look for beachside dinners, casual parties, or anything that calls for a stylish no-brainer. Then mix and match the top or bottom with more grounded basics—like white denim or a linen vest—for even more outfit mileage.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best polka-dot sets to shop now and wear on repeat through the end of summer. From silky two-pieces to lightweight cotton combos, these are the looks that’ll make your vacation wardrobe (even if you’re staying local) feel instantly more stylish.