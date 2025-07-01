Don't Pack Up Your Sweaters Just Yet—Cool Fashion People Are Repurposing Them in the Chicest Way for Summer
Just when you thought sweater season was officially behind us, fashion's coolest insiders are making a strong case for keeping your knits in rotation. Lightweight sweaters—especially in luxe cashmere or breezy cotton blends—are getting a warm-weather refresh for everything from beach strolls to rooftop dinners. It's not about layering up for warmth anymore. It's about adding a dose of nonchalant polish to even the most minimal summer looks. Think of it as your new favorite way to add texture and interest without sacrificing comfort.
One styling trick we're seeing everywhere? Sweaters casually tossed over the shoulders with a tied knot in front, an effortless nod to French-girl style that instantly upgrades a tank-and-trouser combo or slip dress. It's part functional, part aesthetic, and all-around cool. For those extra-hot days, the sweater never even has to touch your arms. Just tie it around your waist, and you're set. It's more about the vibe it gives off: pulled-together, relaxed, and just the right amount of preppy.
Cool girls are also gravitating toward cropped and fitted sweaters paired with low-slung shorts and linen pants, leaning into that '90s minimalist look that continues to dominate the trend cycle. We're especially into tonal pairings—like an ivory sweater with oat-colored trousers or a soft-gray knit with white denim—that keep things elevated and summer-appropriate. Lightweight cashmere in barely-there hues is becoming the unexpected hero of transitional dressing.
Whether you're in the city or by the coast, there's something inherently chic about a sweater in the summer. It feels considered, not too try-hard, and endlessly versatile. So there's no need to stash your sweaters just yet. The girls who get it are keeping theirs front and center all season long.
See all the inspiration for how to style your sweaters in the summer below and shop the essentials along the way.
The colorful sweater paired with casual essentials makes for a stylish, laid-back outfit.
You can't go wrong with a slip dress and draped sweater.
This look would be perfect for upcoming holidays.
The matching top and sweater do it for us here.
Double the sweater, double the chicness.
A classic denim-and-sweater combo that never goes out of style.
Another casual look topped off with a quality cashmere sweater.
Fact: Packing a lightweight sweater on a summer vacation is a must.
We love the gray-on-gray situation here.
And tied around the waist? Always a cool look.
Update your go-to button-down outfit with a classy white sweater.
This unexpected color combo is so preppy in the best way.
Throwing a sweater over your shoulders is the ultimate way to look put-together during early morning matcha runs.
We're very much into this combination of white pants and an off-white sweater.
Linen pants + an oversize T-shirt + a navy sweater = your new go-to summer uniform.
