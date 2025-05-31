10 Style Tips That Will Make You Look Rich This Summer

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

If there’s one thing every fashion person knows, it’s that looking expensive has nothing to do with your bank account, and everything to do with how you style your pieces. This summer, elite styling is all about leaning into luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes, and quiet, statement-making details that instantly make any outfit feel elevated. Think of the style tips ahead as your shortcut to that “old money meets new season” aesthetic that’s everywhere right now.

From romantic elements to timeless slip dresses and polished basics, these pieces prove that simple styling choices can have a major impact. Whether you’re dressing for a European holiday or just want to look like you are, these 10 ideas will have you looking chic and put-together on every warm-weather outing. The best part? You probably already have half of them in your closet.

Ahead, discover 10 subtle-yet-powerful tips that will make you the best-dressed person in any room—without trying too hard. And remember: these aren’t just trends; they’re long-term styling tips you’ll come back to summer after summer.

1. Cardigans are your friend when it comes to summer styling

woman wearing midi skirt cardigan and adidas sneakers

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Lightweight cardigans worn over the shoulders or buttoned up as a top feel unexpectedly refined. Go for cropped or shrunken fits to keep the look seasonally appropriate. Whether draped over a dress or styled with tailored shorts, a cardigan adds a polished layer that feels quiet-luxury coded.

Parke Cardigan
Parke
Cardigan

Sambae Shoes
Adidas
Sambae Shoes

2. Lean into romantic details

woman wearing matching white outfit set and white ballet flats

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Billowy sleeves, lace trims, and corset-inspired bodices are the subtle details that instantly soften a summer look and make it feel more elevated. Try pairing a romantic blouse with tailored trousers or jeans for a look that feels intentional but still effortless. Bonus points for airy fabrics that move with you—think gauze, eyelet, or silk.

Somebodée, Karlo Bloomers White
Somebodée
Karlo White Bloomers

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats

3. Invest in polka-dot pieces you can wear summer after summer

woman wearing polka dot dress and chanel bag

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Polka dots always manage to look classic, playful, and put-together at the same time. Opt for pieces in neutral color palettes—black and white or navy and cream—for that timeless feel. From slip dresses to pretty blouses, it’s the print that feels feminine and fashion-forward at the same time.

Citron Midi Dress
Bardot
Citron Midi Dress

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

4. A leather belt always elevates an outfit

woman wearing black tank, trousers, and black leather belt

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Whether you’re cinching a linen dress or adding structure to a wide-leg pant, a leather belt pulls everything together. Stick to classic tones like tan, chocolate, or black for maximum versatility. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference in making your outfit feel intentional.

The Statement Belt
Favorite Daughter
The Statement Belt

Belted Satin Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Belted Satin Wide Leg Pants

5. Pair a simple all-white look with black accessories

woman wearing all-white outfit and black accessories

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

A monochromatic white outfit already screams chic, but black accessories sharpen it instantly. A pair of strappy black sandals or ballet flats, a structured bag, and black sunglasses can make a white linen set feel so elegant. The contrast gives your outfit a high-end feel without any extra effort.

Éterne 90s Tank
Éterne
90s Tank

Bevel Leather Tote
TOTEME
Bevel Leather Tote

6. Always slick back your hair when wearing gold

woman wearing gold knit long dress and gold jewelry

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

A sleek pulled-back hairstyle styled with all things gold is a combo that never fails to impress (especially when your summer glow is glowing). It reads confident, clean, and sophisticated—all with minimal effort. And the gold jewelry accents catch the light beautifully and create that golden-hour effect everyone’s after in the summer.

Benilda Metallic Maxi Dress
Lovers and Friends
Benilda Metallic Maxi Dress

Shashi Una Gold Necklace
Shashi
Una Gold Necklace

7. Pair silk skirts with white tees on repeat

woman wearing silk maxi skirt and white t-shirt

(Image credit: @devapollon)

This combo is timeless for a reason—it balances ease and elegance in a way that just works. Tuck a crisp tee into a slinky silk midi and add simple sandals or a kitten heel to complete the look. Whether you’re running errands or heading to dinner, it’s one of those outfits that looks polished no matter what.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Stretch Satin Maxi Skirt
MANGO
Stretch Satin Maxi Skirt

8. Find a slip dress that fits you perfectly

woman wearing printed slip dress and ballet flats

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

There’s something incredibly luxe about a well-fitted slip dress—it doesn’t need anything else to make a statement. Choose one in a neutral tone like ivory, chocolate, or sage green for maximum versatility. Add delicate jewelry and you’ll instantly look like someone who spends their summers on the Amalfi Coast.

Britney Satin Dress Es
Reformation
Britney Satin Dress Es

Madewell the Greta Ballet Flats
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flats

9. Incorporate different textures into a summery outfit

woman wearing loose jeans, suede fringe jacket, and suede flip flops

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Suede for example, might feel like a fall fabric, but in muted tones and minimalist silhouettes, it gives summer outfits a rich texture you don’t expect. Think a tan suede mini paired with a white tank and sandals, or a suede crossbody bag that pulls your whole look together. It’s the kind of material that makes people ask, “Where did you get that?”

High Break Faux Suede Trench Coat
Topshop
High Break Faux Suede Trench Coat

Tony Bianco Avanti Wedge Thong Sandals
Tony Bianco
Avanti Wedge Thong Sandals

10. Kitten heels plus a little white dress

woman wearing white midi dress and white kitten heels

(Image credit: @styledsara)

This pairing is the definition of understated elegance. The LWD keeps it fresh and summery, while a sleek kitten heel brings just the right amount of polish. It’s perfect for everything from date nights to al fresco dinners, and looks like something you’d spot on any Euro vacation.

Maeve Maxi Dress
MORE TO COME
Maeve Maxi Dress

Rene Sandal
RAYE
Rene Sandals

