10 Style Tips That Will Make You Look Rich This Summer

If there’s one thing every fashion person knows, it’s that looking expensive has nothing to do with your bank account, and everything to do with how you style your pieces. This summer, elite styling is all about leaning into luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes, and quiet, statement-making details that instantly make any outfit feel elevated. Think of the style tips ahead as your shortcut to that “old money meets new season” aesthetic that’s everywhere right now.

From romantic elements to timeless slip dresses and polished basics, these pieces prove that simple styling choices can have a major impact. Whether you’re dressing for a European holiday or just want to look like you are, these 10 ideas will have you looking chic and put-together on every warm-weather outing. The best part? You probably already have half of them in your closet.

Ahead, discover 10 subtle-yet-powerful tips that will make you the best-dressed person in any room—without trying too hard. And remember: these aren’t just trends; they’re long-term styling tips you’ll come back to summer after summer.

1. Cardigans are your friend when it comes to summer styling

Lightweight cardigans worn over the shoulders or buttoned up as a top feel unexpectedly refined. Go for cropped or shrunken fits to keep the look seasonally appropriate. Whether draped over a dress or styled with tailored shorts, a cardigan adds a polished layer that feels quiet-luxury coded.

2. Lean into romantic details

Billowy sleeves, lace trims, and corset-inspired bodices are the subtle details that instantly soften a summer look and make it feel more elevated. Try pairing a romantic blouse with tailored trousers or jeans for a look that feels intentional but still effortless. Bonus points for airy fabrics that move with you—think gauze, eyelet, or silk.

3. Invest in polka-dot pieces you can wear summer after summer

Polka dots always manage to look classic, playful, and put-together at the same time. Opt for pieces in neutral color palettes—black and white or navy and cream—for that timeless feel. From slip dresses to pretty blouses, it’s the print that feels feminine and fashion-forward at the same time.

4. A leather belt always elevates an outfit

Whether you’re cinching a linen dress or adding structure to a wide-leg pant, a leather belt pulls everything together. Stick to classic tones like tan, chocolate, or black for maximum versatility. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference in making your outfit feel intentional.

5. Pair a simple all-white look with black accessories

A monochromatic white outfit already screams chic, but black accessories sharpen it instantly. A pair of strappy black sandals or ballet flats, a structured bag, and black sunglasses can make a white linen set feel so elegant. The contrast gives your outfit a high-end feel without any extra effort.

6. Always slick back your hair when wearing gold

A sleek pulled-back hairstyle styled with all things gold is a combo that never fails to impress (especially when your summer glow is glowing). It reads confident, clean, and sophisticated—all with minimal effort. And the gold jewelry accents catch the light beautifully and create that golden-hour effect everyone’s after in the summer.

7. Pair silk skirts with white tees on repeat

This combo is timeless for a reason—it balances ease and elegance in a way that just works. Tuck a crisp tee into a slinky silk midi and add simple sandals or a kitten heel to complete the look. Whether you’re running errands or heading to dinner, it’s one of those outfits that looks polished no matter what.

8. Find a slip dress that fits you perfectly

There’s something incredibly luxe about a well-fitted slip dress—it doesn’t need anything else to make a statement. Choose one in a neutral tone like ivory, chocolate, or sage green for maximum versatility. Add delicate jewelry and you’ll instantly look like someone who spends their summers on the Amalfi Coast.

9. Incorporate different textures into a summery outfit

Suede for example, might feel like a fall fabric, but in muted tones and minimalist silhouettes, it gives summer outfits a rich texture you don’t expect. Think a tan suede mini paired with a white tank and sandals, or a suede crossbody bag that pulls your whole look together. It’s the kind of material that makes people ask, “Where did you get that?”

10. Kitten heels plus a little white dress

This pairing is the definition of understated elegance. The LWD keeps it fresh and summery, while a sleek kitten heel brings just the right amount of polish. It’s perfect for everything from date nights to al fresco dinners, and looks like something you’d spot on any Euro vacation.