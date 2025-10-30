Not a Bomber, Not a Trench: Everyone With Taste Is on the Hunt for This "Dated" Leather Jacket Trend

Many love fall for the cozy sweaters, but for me, it's all about leather jackets. There are so many chic styles to choose from, each refined and versatile in its own way. While we've already reported on fall leather jacket trends, noting that leather bomber jackets, trench coats, and cinch-waist silhouettes are set to dominate, a new trend has emerged: a "dated" leather jacket style is officially in for 2025—the leather blazer.

Hailey Bieber is the fashion icon advocating for the comeback of the leather blazer. This week, while hanging out in NYC with Kendall Jenner, Bieber was seen wearing a double-breasted leather blazer, styled with a tan cardigan, a matching T-shirt, low-rise black trousers, and black leather loafers.

Hailey bieber wears a leather blazer, crop top, black pants, and ablack leather loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Yes, Bieber can revive any fashion trend and make it look elevated, but it's important to highlight her leather blazer’s specific style, which did the heavy lifting and made the look feel modern. Instead of a tight-fitting leather blazer with a short silhouette, she chose an oversize leather blazer with structured shoulders and a hem that fell right at her upper thigh. While I'd suggest visiting your local vintage store or browsing The RealReal for a unique piece, the good news is you don't have to. Brands like Almina Concept, Aritzia, and Banana Republic offer stylish options that look like they've been sitting in your closet—in a good, worn-in way. Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover a curated selection of the best leather blazers, along with elegant tailored trousers and loafers to pair with them.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

