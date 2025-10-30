Not a Bomber, Not a Trench: Everyone With Taste Is on the Hunt for This "Dated" Leather Jacket Trend

Hailey Bieber is the fashion icon advocating for the comeback of the leather blazer. This week, while hanging out in NYC with Kendall Jenner, Bieber was seen wearing a double-breasted leather blazer, styled with a tan cardigan, a matching T-shirt, low-rise black trousers, and black leather loafers.
Yes, Bieber can revive any fashion trend and make it look elevated, but it's important to highlight her leather blazer’s specific style, which did the heavy lifting and made the look feel modern. Instead of a tight-fitting leather blazer with a short silhouette, she chose an oversize leather blazer with structured shoulders and a hem that fell right at her upper thigh. While I'd suggest visiting your local vintage store or browsing The RealReal for a unique piece, the good news is you don't have to. Brands like Almina Concept, Aritzia, and Banana Republic offer stylish options that look like they've been sitting in your closet—in a good, worn-in way. Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover a curated selection of the best leather blazers, along with elegant tailored trousers and loafers to pair with them.
Shop Leather Blazers, Black Pants, and Loafers
Levi
Single Breasted Blazer
Looking to refresh your fall outerwear collection? This blazer is a great option.
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
According to our e-commerce team, Who What Wear readers can't stop buying these flats.
Almina Concept
Oversized Faux Leather Jacket
Fashion editors rely on Almina Concept for its elevated wardrobe basics.
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
Nordstrom shoppers love these because of their fit and price.
Aritzia
Prima Leather Blazer
This blazer is a bit pricey for Aritzia, but it's 100% worth the investment.
Jamie Haller
Tasselo Moc Loafers
These look like The Row loafers but are half the price.
BLANKNYC
Faux Leather Blazer
You can't go wrong with this under-$100 option.
H&M
Wide-Leg Dress Pants
Style with a sweater and boots or a leather jacket, T-shirt, and loafers.
Rue Sophie
Blazer
Everything Rue Sophie touches turns to gold.
J.Crew
New Winona Penny Loafers
These a reason these loafers are best sellers every fall.
Banana Republic
90s Leather Blazer
This vintage-looking blazer is at the top of my wish list.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.