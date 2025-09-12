Fashion People in Paris, Copenhagen, and NYC Are Hinting at the Styling Hack They'll Be Using All Fall 2025

Fall hasn't officially started, but if you're already craving easy outfits, there's a styling trick that will have you dressed in under five minutes and looking chic. The hack is using a long coat or jacket as the outfit.
In the past week, fashion people in Paris, Copenhagen, and NYC have been transitioning their wardrobes from summer to fall, giving us a taste of what to expect for the season ahead. While they all have different styles, a majority of them have been relying on sophisticated coats or jackets to do all the heavy lifting. An example of this was last week when Ashley Olsen attended the YES Scholars Gala in L.A. For the occasion, she wore a beige car coat that was buttoned to the top and patent-leather pointed-toe shoes. While we're not sure what she wore underneath, it doesn't actually matter because her coat was theoutfit.
On the opposite coast, in NYC, Laura Reilly, the founder of Magasin, visited Khaite's flagship store in SoHo showcasing a long black wool coat with a row of beautiful silver buttons. She paired it with black leather boots and a white top, proving that all it takes is a beautiful coat to make an outfit appear like you hired a stylist.
Besides simplifying the process of getting dressed, what insiders love about this hack is that the jacket or coat doesn't need to have a bold print, bright color, or a designer price tag. What matters is that the outerwear maintains its value and beauty, keeping you coming back for more. So when shopping for a new coat this season, choose one made with a high-quality fabric, a timeless silhouette, and fresh details. That said, keep scrolling to shop a carefully selected edit of outerwear pieces that will transform everything they touch. Plus, discover more ways fashion people are making their coats the outfit.
