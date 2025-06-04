More Elegant Than a Shoulder Bag, More Casual Than a Clutch—The Bag Trend Only Chic People Know About

If I had to describe the ethos behind how the chicest people are getting dressed right now, I'd say casual elegance is the overall mood. The growing aesthetic, so to speak, is defined by outfits that have a whiff of sophistication but are worn in a very nonchalant, effortless sort of way. Think beautiful draped tops and floor-sweeping maxi skirts that are finished off not with a handbag that's quite as stuffy as a clutch or a top-handle style, but instead with a drawstring pouch bag.

In fact, pouch bags are one of the specific items that are a through-line linking many of the casually elegant outfits I'm talking about. You see, these bags occupy a sweet spot between relaxed and polished—a pouch bag is not for when you're going for full-on cocktail or black-tie attire where you'd otherwise reach for a sleek clutch, but it's also a little fancier than a shoulder bag that so often feels like a daytime-only piece. The concept of day to night gets thrown around a lot in the digital space, but dare I say, this is one trend that actually can bridge the gap between sun-up and sun-down? Based on how the tastemakers below are styling theirs (largely from accessories label Ayllón), I think you'll agree.

Ahead, meet the drawstring pouch bags that everyone with good style is carrying right now.

On Fashion People

This is the perfect example of a casually elegant outfit I'm talking about: it's easy, down-to-earth, but still so ethereal, thanks in part to the addition of a drawstring pouch.

Classic pieces like a black blazer and white skirt are the ultimate canvas for a great bag.

The whole vibe of this outfit is easily shifted based on which bag it's paired with. A shoulder bag would bring it firmly into the daytime while a clutch could make it work for a dinner event. A pouch bag, however, is the chameleon piece that ensures it can do either of those or anything in between.

Proof that a pouch can easily be a daytime bag for when you only need to bring along the essentials.

Of course, pouches naturally have an evening wear feel to them, so they're right at home with a dramatic gown and opera gloves.

They bring loads of personality to even the most pared-back of outfits.

Artsy accessories like a scarf belt and beaded necklace are a match made in heaven with a little drawstring bag.

Shop the Trend