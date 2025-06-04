More Elegant Than a Shoulder Bag, More Casual Than a Clutch—The Bag Trend Only Chic People Know About

pouch handbag trend
(Image credit: @andrea____ricci; @courtneygrow)
By
published
in Features

If I had to describe the ethos behind how the chicest people are getting dressed right now, I'd say casual elegance is the overall mood. The growing aesthetic, so to speak, is defined by outfits that have a whiff of sophistication but are worn in a very nonchalant, effortless sort of way. Think beautiful draped tops and floor-sweeping maxi skirts that are finished off not with a handbag that's quite as stuffy as a clutch or a top-handle style, but instead with a drawstring pouch bag.

In fact, pouch bags are one of the specific items that are a through-line linking many of the casually elegant outfits I'm talking about. You see, these bags occupy a sweet spot between relaxed and polished—a pouch bag is not for when you're going for full-on cocktail or black-tie attire where you'd otherwise reach for a sleek clutch, but it's also a little fancier than a shoulder bag that so often feels like a daytime-only piece. The concept of day to night gets thrown around a lot in the digital space, but dare I say, this is one trend that actually can bridge the gap between sun-up and sun-down? Based on how the tastemakers below are styling theirs (largely from accessories label Ayllón), I think you'll agree.

Ahead, meet the drawstring pouch bags that everyone with good style is carrying right now.

On Fashion People

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @courtneygrow)

This is the perfect example of a casually elegant outfit I'm talking about: it's easy, down-to-earth, but still so ethereal, thanks in part to the addition of a drawstring pouch.

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

Classic pieces like a black blazer and white skirt are the ultimate canvas for a great bag.

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

The whole vibe of this outfit is easily shifted based on which bag it's paired with. A shoulder bag would bring it firmly into the daytime while a clutch could make it work for a dinner event. A pouch bag, however, is the chameleon piece that ensures it can do either of those or anything in between.

Christina Grasso wearing the pouch bag trend

(Image credit: @thepouf)

Proof that a pouch can easily be a daytime bag for when you only need to bring along the essentials.

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @andrea____ricci)

Of course, pouches naturally have an evening wear feel to them, so they're right at home with a dramatic gown and opera gloves.

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @laurareilly____)

They bring loads of personality to even the most pared-back of outfits.

pouch handbag trend

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Artsy accessories like a scarf belt and beaded necklace are a match made in heaven with a little drawstring bag.

Shop the Trend

Casilda Pouch in Rosso
Ayllón
Casilda Pouch in Rosso

The insider crowd has made it clear: they favor the leather pouches from Ayllón.

Sporty Leather Pouch
The Row
Sporty Leather Pouch

Of course, The Row is behind one of the coolest pouches. Who else?

Women's Dustbag in Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Dustbag in Fondant

And just like that, I have a new Bottega bag to crush on.

Teardrop Embellished Satin Pouch
Sophie Buhai
Teardrop Embellished Satin Pouch

Almost too pretty to carry. Almost.

Prada, Re-Nylon Pouch
Prada
Re-Nylon Pouch

A Prada bag that's decidedly on-budget? Say no more.

Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag - Leather
COS
Mini Cavatelli Clutch Bag

You already know it's in my cart.

Exclusive Riviera Gala Pouch
Lizzie Fortunato
Riviera Gala Pouch

If you don't bring this on a tropical vacation this summer, I will.

Mini Embroiedered Pouch
Etro
Mini Embroiedered Pouch

A bag worth framing.

Flamenco Leather Clutch
LOEWE
Flamenco Leather Clutch

So many ways to carry this stunning pouch-style clutch.

MANGO, Leather Sack-Style Bag With Metallic Detail
MANGO
Leather Sack-Style Bag With Metallic Detail

This hardware, though!

Large Drawstring Leather Tote
Jimmy Choo
Large Drawstring Leather Tote

A larger size that brings a practical spin to the casual elegance aesthetic.

Christy Mini Leopard-Print Suede Pouch
Aquazzura
Christy Mini Leopard-Print Suede Pouch

Leopard-printed and on-sale. What's not to love?

Charlotte Drawstring Leather Clutch Bag
Strathberry
Charlotte Drawstring Leather Clutch Bag

The flat bottom is a practical detail I personally have a huge appreciation for.

Pink Small Scrunch Clutch
Jil Sander
Pink Small Scrunch Clutch

The color of the year.

Gytane Mini Leather-Trimmed Fringed Suede Pouch
Aquazzura
Gytane Mini Leather-Trimmed Fringed Suede Pouch

Such a sophisticated way to tap into the bohemian fringe trend.

MANGO, Handbag With Rhinestone Decoration
Mango
Handbag With Rhinestone Decoration

Wallflowers need not apply.

Leather-Trimmed Floral-Print Cotton-Twill Pouch
Loewe
Leather-Trimmed Floral-Print Cotton-Twill Pouch

An unheard-of price for Loewe.

Leather Pouch Bag
Vince
Leather Pouch Bag

The thicker strap feels especially modern.

Black Jacinta Studded Pouch
Ayllón
Black Jacinta Studded Pouch

Found your new going-out bag.

Glitter Shell Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Glitter Shell Mini Bucket Bag

It honestly looks vintage.

Grace Pouch
Gemsun
Grace Pouch

The crochet feels so right for summer.

Stash Leather Drawstring Clutch
Veronica Beard
Stash Leather Drawstring Clutch

Such a pretty hue.

Black Jacinta Pouch
Ayllón
Black Jacinta Pouch

Leaving you with this classic, can't-go-wrong pick.

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸