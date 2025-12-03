7 New Adidas Sneakers The Fashion Set Is Snatching Up Quickly

I'm the type of sneakerhead who's converted my kitchen pantry into a shoe closet. That's right, my shelves, closet floor, and over-the-door shoe rack are filled to the brim, so overflow had to go in the kitchen. All this to say, I've got strong opinions on footwear and keep my finger on the pulse when it comes to new arrivals in this category. My sneaker shopping this week was centered on adidas. I've been keeping tabs on new colorways and fabrics of the brand's trending styles, including the SL 72, Japan, and Tokyo sneakers. There's a fun mix of neutral and vibrant colorways in these styles, as well as the brand's signature Sambas and Gazelles. Word on the street is that the fashion set is already scooping these up, so move fast.
adidas
SL 72 OG Shoes
The stitching details and the chocolate-brown colorway are a match made in heaven.
adidas
Samba OG Shoes
These feel festive for the holidays.
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes
If you like a neutral style with a pop of color, this one is it.
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes
For the maximalist.
adidas
Japan Shoes
This style was originally released in 1964, but this new iteration feels very 2026.
Natalie Gray Herder is a Commerce Editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.