The 10 Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Trends We Can't Stop Thinking About

A lot has been said about Copenhagen Fashion Week, fashion month's unofficial fifth week that is already in full swing. Whereas some fashionable cities have become associated with buttoned-up shows, stuffy runways, and fashion that feels more unrealistically aspirational than attainably inspirational, Copenhagen is different. The fashionable Scandi city is known for its whimsical approach to fashion that champions individuality, community, and emerging designers.
Meanwhile, outside the shows on the currently snowy Danish streets, there's no shortage of Peter Pan collars and pastels. There's an unlimited amount of twee. I've often said that the way people dress in Copenhagen heals my inner child, and I stand by that. The fashion reminds me of what I always thought I would want to wear as an adult. There's a real sense of freedom in how people put together clothing that feels refreshing. Whereas some street style feels forced or formal, Copenhagen's feels joyful.
And while it is impossible to pick out all of my favorite street style looks from the week, I tried my best to narrow it down to 10 that encapsulated the biggest trends I saw among guests. See below.
Lace aprons
Thanks to Miu Miu, we'll be seeing plenty of apron dresses this year. While that look feels particularly appropriate for Spring, leave it to the stylish people of Copenhagen to show us how to make the look work in a wind chill. Plenty of guests layered an apron, most often in lace, around their jeans to add a little layer that helped add some daintiness to an otherwise chunky layered look.
Fur belt and bag details
A trend that we noticed both on the Copenhagen runways and off was belts being used not just as an accessory but as a holster for other accessories. Most noticeably, plenty of guests tucked fur pieces into their belt for a fun way to add texture.
Tall boots worn with jeans
Tall boots are great with skirts but sometimes we forget that they can also be worn with pants. Tucking them into denim feels so Scandi in that it is imperfect. You'll never get a perfect tuck but that's part of the fun; there's some humanity in this styling! And honestly that's what makes it so bewitching to us.
Bug-eye sunglasses
Blame Prada and of course Demna's Balenciaga, but bug-eye sunglasses are fully everywhere. Honestly, it's an incredible way to draw attention to your face and also a flawless way to add a bit of freakiness to a simple look.
Fur on fur
In Copenhagen, it gets cold. And so of course the stylish fashion fans of the city understand that more texture is better. There's no reason to have to pick between fuzzy accessories when you're trying to not freeze. Plus, as they've demonstrated flawlessly, more texture means you look warmer and cooler.
Lots of fringe
Fringe is one of the standout trends we'll be seeing all over 2026. But often, when we think about it in the states, we typically associate it with warm weather because of fringe's association with musical festivals like Coachella. But 2026's take on fringe is less juvenile. It's not about looking like a cowboy in the desert but instead like a timeless 70s style icon.
Shawls worn over leather jackets
After you put on a jacket to go outside in the cold, you're likely reaching for scarves or beanies to complete the look. Yes, those are practical and necessary but the girls of Copenhagen have convinced us to be a little less utilitarian sometimes too. Plenty of guests at fashion week decided to wear thin shawls or bandanas, very reminiscent to the kinds we typically wear in our hair come summer, around the shoulders of their leather jackets. It's a great way to extent the lifetime of an accessory we don't typically break out in the dead of winter—and it also just looks good.
Colorful unconventional plaid
Naturally when it's dark and dreary out, our own personal color palettes tend to mimic the weather. But why? Plaid may be a winter go-to pattern but it looks even better in bright colors that can literally create a bright spot amongst the drudge of slush and snow.
Extra-long bags
It's hard to imagine a time where we were all carrying tiny bags that barely fit a cellphone. Microbags happened so long ago and now we're in an extra-long bag era. It's far more useful than the alternative and weird enough in the best way.
Sequin skirts
We need to stop thinking about sequin skirts as only something that can be worn for parties or formal occasions! Style with a leather jacket and a fuzzy hat for a look that feels fanciful but still relaxed.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.