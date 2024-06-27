People in Paris Are Currently Wearing These 5 Extremely Stylish Summer Trends
I always think about Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as if it were the cooler, older sister to all of the other fashion week events. Simultaneously dramatic and exuberant—but equally polished and refined, the week-long event promises abundant theatrics and exquisite design, and thus attracts a crowd of an equally effervescent essence.
Inspired as ever by how the French dress themselves across the day-to-day, naturally I was all-the-more intrigued by the street style across Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024. From dramatic jewels to lingerie-inspired layers, read on to discover the five street style trends that France's most stylish were wearing this week.
5 STREET STYLE TRENDS FROM PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK JUNE 2024
1. EXTRAORDINARY JEWELS
Style Notes: Statement jewels were huge news on Paris' streets this week. Skirting the dainty styles that have dominated for seasons, this week, more was more and oversized earrings, eye-catching necklaces, and glove-like ring stacks were out in full-force.
SHOP THE STATEMENT JEWELLERY TREND:
This elegant horse pendant is inspired by the Horses of Ares in Greek mythology.
Stack this up with your other rings or wear on its own.
2. RUBY RED
Style Notes: Putting a chicer spin on the enduring red colour trend, showgoers stepped out in all shades of ruby this week. With an opulent energy, the rich shade adds depth and interest to an outfit in a wearable and elegant way.
SHOP THE RUBY RED TREND:
3. UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR
Style Notes: Naturally, the lingerie clothing trend was all over Paris' streets this week. Bringing a sensual energy to the Fashion Week styling, the underwear-inspired outfits delivered opulent and feminine silhouettes that matched the spirited energy of the runway shows that peppered the week.
SHOP THE LINGERIE TREND:
I always come back to Doen for their pretty summer dresses.
4. BEWITCHING BEIGE
Style Notes: There was nothing boring about the beige ensembles that we spotted across Paris Haute Couture Week. Featuring decadent feathers and dramatic frills, the muted colour palette let way for interesting textures and designs to come to the fore.
SHOP THE BEIGE CLOTHING TREND HERE:
5. '90s MINIMALISM
Style Notes: Whilst some showgoers layered on the colours, others took a relaxed, '90s inspired approach to getting dressed. Favouring clean lines, a minimal colour palette and classic silhouettes, these elegant ensembles championed refined French style in the best way possible.
SHOP THE '90s MINIMALISM TREND:
Wear with the matching trousers for an elevated take on office styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
