People in Paris Are Currently Wearing These 5 Extremely Stylish Summer Trends

I always think about Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as if it were the cooler, older sister to all of the other fashion week events. Simultaneously dramatic and exuberant—but equally polished and refined, the week-long event promises abundant theatrics and exquisite design, and thus attracts a crowd of an equally effervescent essence.

Inspired as ever by how the French dress themselves across the day-to-day, naturally I was all-the-more intrigued by the street style across Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024. From dramatic jewels to lingerie-inspired layers, read on to discover the five street style trends that France's most stylish were wearing this week.

1. EXTRAORDINARY JEWELS

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Style Notes: Statement jewels were huge news on Paris' streets this week. Skirting the dainty styles that have dominated for seasons, this week, more was more and oversized earrings, eye-catching necklaces, and glove-like ring stacks were out in full-force.

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

SHOP THE STATEMENT JEWELLERY TREND:

Aethon Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace
Ysso
Aethon Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace

This elegant horse pendant is inspired by the Horses of Ares in Greek mythology.

Maxi Flower Earrings
Mango
Maxi Flower Earrings

A playful finishing touch for any summery look.

Gold Vermeil Deia Beaded Ring
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Deia Beaded Ring

Stack this up with your other rings or wear on its own.

2. RUBY RED

Couture Week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Putting a chicer spin on the enduring red colour trend, showgoers stepped out in all shades of ruby this week. With an opulent energy, the rich shade adds depth and interest to an outfit in a wearable and elegant way.

Couture Week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Couture Week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE RUBY RED TREND:

Elaina Satin Dress
Reformation
Elaina Satin Dress

Style with simple black heels for an elegant silhouette.

The Boyfriend: Silk Satin, Garnet
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt In Silk

This also comes in five other colours.

Wide Linen Trousers - Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers

Style with a white tee or wear with a tonal blouse.

3. UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naturally, the lingerie clothing trend was all over Paris' streets this week. Bringing a sensual energy to the Fashion Week styling, the underwear-inspired outfits delivered opulent and feminine silhouettes that matched the spirited energy of the runway shows that peppered the week.

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

SHOP THE LINGERIE TREND:

Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Doen
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

I always come back to Doen for their pretty summer dresses.

Lace-Trimmed Silk Cami Top
COS
Lace-Trimmed Silk Cami Top

Style on its own or layer underneath a boy blazer

Lovella Linen Dress
Reformation
Lovella Linen Dress

This also comes in a blue ginghams style.

4. BEWITCHING BEIGE

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There was nothing boring about the beige ensembles that we spotted across Paris Haute Couture Week. Featuring decadent feathers and dramatic frills, the muted colour palette let way for interesting textures and designs to come to the fore.

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Couture Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

SHOP THE BEIGE CLOTHING TREND HERE:

Mags Silk-Gazar Mini Dress
Khaite
Mags Silk-Gazar Mini Dress

The flouncy silhouette gives this a pretty, feminine edge.

blouse
COS
Ruffle High-Neck Blouse

Style with denim or wear with a longline skirt.

H&M, Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

This also comes in a satin style.

5. '90s MINIMALISM

Paris Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Style Notes: Whilst some showgoers layered on the colours, others took a relaxed, '90s inspired approach to getting dressed. Favouring clean lines, a minimal colour palette and classic silhouettes, these elegant ensembles championed refined French style in the best way possible.

Paris Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

Paris Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER))

SHOP THE '90s MINIMALISM TREND:

Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress
COS
Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress

Style with tights and heels or wear with simple mary janes.

Linen-Blend Bandeau Top
Anthropologie
Linen-Blend Bandeau Top

The bandeau top trend is taking off this summer.

Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat
COS
Longline Linen-Blend Waistcoat

Wear with the matching trousers for an elevated take on office styling.

