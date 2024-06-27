People in Paris Are Currently Wearing These 5 Extremely Stylish Summer Trends

I always think about Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week as if it were the cooler, older sister to all of the other fashion week events. Simultaneously dramatic and exuberant—but equally polished and refined, the week-long event promises abundant theatrics and exquisite design, and thus attracts a crowd of an equally effervescent essence.

Inspired as ever by how the French dress themselves across the day-to-day, naturally I was all-the-more intrigued by the street style across Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024. From dramatic jewels to lingerie-inspired layers, read on to discover the five street style trends that France's most stylish were wearing this week.

5 STREET STYLE TRENDS FROM PARIS HAUTE COUTURE WEEK JUNE 2024

1. EXTRAORDINARY JEWELS

Style Notes: Statement jewels were huge news on Paris' streets this week. Skirting the dainty styles that have dominated for seasons, this week, more was more and oversized earrings, eye-catching necklaces, and glove-like ring stacks were out in full-force.

SHOP THE STATEMENT JEWELLERY TREND:

Ysso Aethon Gold-Plated and Cord Necklace £290 SHOP NOW This elegant horse pendant is inspired by the Horses of Ares in Greek mythology.

Mango Maxi Flower Earrings £23 SHOP NOW A playful finishing touch for any summery look.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Deia Beaded Ring £47 SHOP NOW Stack this up with your other rings or wear on its own.

2. RUBY RED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Putting a chicer spin on the enduring red colour trend, showgoers stepped out in all shades of ruby this week. With an opulent energy, the rich shade adds depth and interest to an outfit in a wearable and elegant way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE RUBY RED TREND:

Reformation Elaina Satin Dress £398 SHOP NOW Style with simple black heels for an elegant silhouette.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Shirt In Silk £230 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other colours.

Arket Wide Linen Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or wear with a tonal blouse.

3. UNDERWEAR AS OUTERWEAR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Naturally, the lingerie clothing trend was all over Paris' streets this week. Bringing a sensual energy to the Fashion Week styling, the underwear-inspired outfits delivered opulent and feminine silhouettes that matched the spirited energy of the runway shows that peppered the week.

SHOP THE LINGERIE TREND:

Doen Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £372 SHOP NOW I always come back to Doen for their pretty summer dresses.

COS Lace-Trimmed Silk Cami Top £65 SHOP NOW Style on its own or layer underneath a boy blazer

Reformation Lovella Linen Dress £248 SHOP NOW This also comes in a blue ginghams style.

4. BEWITCHING BEIGE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There was nothing boring about the beige ensembles that we spotted across Paris Haute Couture Week. Featuring decadent feathers and dramatic frills, the muted colour palette let way for interesting textures and designs to come to the fore.

SHOP THE BEIGE CLOTHING TREND HERE:

Khaite Mags Silk-Gazar Mini Dress £1730 SHOP NOW The flouncy silhouette gives this a pretty, feminine edge.

COS Ruffle High-Neck Blouse £75 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a longline skirt.

H&M Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW This also comes in a satin style.

5. '90s MINIMALISM

Style Notes: Whilst some showgoers layered on the colours, others took a relaxed, '90s inspired approach to getting dressed. Favouring clean lines, a minimal colour palette and classic silhouettes, these elegant ensembles championed refined French style in the best way possible.

SHOP THE '90s MINIMALISM TREND:

COS Lace-Panelled Silk Slip Dress £135 SHOP NOW Style with tights and heels or wear with simple mary janes.

Anthropologie Linen-Blend Bandeau Top £60 SHOP NOW The bandeau top trend is taking off this summer.