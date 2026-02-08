6 Spring Outfits That Are Tempting Me Away From My Jeans
These anti-jeans outfits for spring feature tailored trousers, capris and midi skirts and serve as excellent alternatives if you feel ready to retire your denim pieces—just for a little while, of course.
I'll forever claim the title of a self-professed denim enthusiast. That said, spring anti-jeans outfits are calling my name this year. The lighter evenings, blooms poking through and birdsong have inspired a feeling of wanting a spring capsule that is less heavy and reminiscent of winter—even if it's still a bit chilly. There's no shortage of choices either. Whilst I'll never fully put away my dark indigo jeans (honestly, I'll wear those into summer), I'm aching for more flexibility and freedom with my outfits, and maybe you are too. Hence why I was determined to find a handful of reliable looks that don't involve these wardrobe staples at all.
Candidates for my seasonal closet refresh include light silky and satin materials, tailored trousers and the divisive (but ultra chic) capri pant. This spring, I've also been swayed to give skirts and dresses another go, courtesy of a few superbly styled outfits I spotted on my feed. With a trench coat and a nice top (and a mix of boots and sandals to alternate between depending on the weather), you can make any of these trouser options work. Even if you're a jean fanatic like me, there are still plenty of denim trends to incorporate into your rotation—but the following six looks are a delightful alternative when you're feeling up for it.
6 Anti-Jeans Outfits to Copy This Spring:
1. Trench Coat + Tee + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Tailored trousers have expanded beyond workwear and for good reason. These wardrobe staples are the best at adding sophistication to any outfit, and with spring upon us, it's time to embrace paler neutrals and lighter materials, swapping out heavy wool trousers for cotton, linen, and silk. I love Ingrid's tonal take on this, which mixes white, cream and beige.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Clyde Coat
A classic style that will last for years.
Reformation
Alex Linen Pant Es
A linen pair will take you into spring and summer.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A long-standing editor favourite. I have about four of these T-shirts.
2. Jumper + Midi Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: There is something so freeing about a skirt. They're the best of both worlds, as they instantly make any outfit feel sophisticated, and they're comfortable to wear. Spring is the perfect time to break out skirts and transition wool and darker denim into outfits that feel fit for both the cooler, still-winter days and the warmer, more vibrant ones.
Shop the Look:
&Daughter
Rosha Striped Jumper
A great choice for when you want something lighter than cashmere during that tranisitonal period.
& Other Stories
Pleated Wool Midi Skirt
The shape and colour make this skirt so easy to style.
MANGO
Gathered Leather Moccasin
Loafers are a year-round essential.
3. Bomber Jacket + Balloon Trousers
Style Notes: Balloon is a relatively new silhouette that won me over the second I saw it. Voluminous shapes are a great way to balance more structured items in your wardrobe, and trousers with horseshoe, barrel or balloon cuts are exceptional at providing this contrast and grounding your outfit. Plus, they're less restrictive than most pairs of jeans. Sarah's cropped jacket and minimal sandals make this look feel laidback but elevated.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Short Wool Jacket
A good neutral layering piece for the in-between seasons.
Topshop
Satin High Waisted Oversized Balloon Hem Trousers
You'll wear these in spring and summer both. They're breezy but elegant.
LE MONDE BERYL
Eel-effect leather sandals
This pair proves just how elevated a flip-flop can be.
4. Trench + Capris + Sandals
Style Notes: It's true that capris faded out for a bit; however, the fashion set has adopted them once more. Although a slightly polarising trend, Nnenna's look is proof that they can be unabashedly chic. With sandals, a trench and a cardigan on hand for layering, you have an effortless, jeans-free look for spring.
Shop the Look:
Soeur
Grey Hyacinthe Coat
The light grey colour is refreshing for spring.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
Heels, mules and sandals all look exceptional with capris.
A.Emery
Kinto Sandals
These are the best pair of sandals I've ever owned. They're chic and feel soft on foot.
5. Maxi Dress + Belt + Boots
Style Notes: It's been some time since we could wear dresses without tights or a dozen layers over top. So, of course, I'd rather forgo my jeans and break out the flowing, perfectly-draped materials that come in the form of dresses. I'll be copying Sylvie's accessorising methodology by adding a belt and boots.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Alara Knit Dress
Brown, mole and grey always feel sleek but lighter than black and navy when dressing for spring.
Reiss
Suede Oval-Buckle Belt in Chocolate
An accessory that completely changes the look.
Whistles
Black Pointed Heeled Boot
A classic boot for winter, autumn and spring.
6. Cropped Trench + Satin Trousers
Style Notes: Nothing ushers in spring like silk and satin trousers. Their fluidity and sheen feel so representative of the season, and they're especially pretty in lighter hues, such as pastels and ivory. Anouk's outfit is the perfect example of taking a look from winter to spring, complete with a cream top and trousers and punctuated with flats, a cropped trench and a slouchy clutch.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Cropped Trench Coat
Cropped trench coats feel so modern. This one comes in sizes XS to 4XL.