6 Spring Outfits That Are Tempting Me Away From My Jeans

These anti-jeans outfits for spring feature tailored trousers, capris and midi skirts and serve as excellent alternatives if you feel ready to retire your denim pieces—just for a little while, of course.

Three anti-jeans spring outfits
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @thecarolinelin, @nnennaechem)
I'll forever claim the title of a self-professed denim enthusiast. That said, spring anti-jeans outfits are calling my name this year. The lighter evenings, blooms poking through and birdsong have inspired a feeling of wanting a spring capsule that is less heavy and reminiscent of winter—even if it's still a bit chilly. There's no shortage of choices either. Whilst I'll never fully put away my dark indigo jeans (honestly, I'll wear those into summer), I'm aching for more flexibility and freedom with my outfits, and maybe you are too. Hence why I was determined to find a handful of reliable looks that don't involve these wardrobe staples at all.

Caroline in a yellow shirt and grey trousers

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Candidates for my seasonal closet refresh include light silky and satin materials, tailored trousers and the divisive (but ultra chic) capri pant. This spring, I've also been swayed to give skirts and dresses another go, courtesy of a few superbly styled outfits I spotted on my feed. With a trench coat and a nice top (and a mix of boots and sandals to alternate between depending on the weather), you can make any of these trouser options work. Even if you're a jean fanatic like me, there are still plenty of denim trends to incorporate into your rotation—but the following six looks are a delightful alternative when you're feeling up for it.

6 Anti-Jeans Outfits to Copy This Spring:

1. Trench Coat + Tee + Tailored Trousers

Ingrid in trench and tailored trousers

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Tailored trousers have expanded beyond workwear and for good reason. These wardrobe staples are the best at adding sophistication to any outfit, and with spring upon us, it's time to embrace paler neutrals and lighter materials, swapping out heavy wool trousers for cotton, linen, and silk. I love Ingrid's tonal take on this, which mixes white, cream and beige.

2. Jumper + Midi Skirt + Loafers

Annabel in skirt and jumper

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: There is something so freeing about a skirt. They're the best of both worlds, as they instantly make any outfit feel sophisticated, and they're comfortable to wear. Spring is the perfect time to break out skirts and transition wool and darker denim into outfits that feel fit for both the cooler, still-winter days and the warmer, more vibrant ones.

3. Bomber Jacket + Balloon Trousers

Sarah in balloon trousers

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Balloon is a relatively new silhouette that won me over the second I saw it. Voluminous shapes are a great way to balance more structured items in your wardrobe, and trousers with horseshoe, barrel or balloon cuts are exceptional at providing this contrast and grounding your outfit. Plus, they're less restrictive than most pairs of jeans. Sarah's cropped jacket and minimal sandals make this look feel laidback but elevated.

4. Trench + Capris + Sandals

Nnenna in trench and capris

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: It's true that capris faded out for a bit; however, the fashion set has adopted them once more. Although a slightly polarising trend, Nnenna's look is proof that they can be unabashedly chic. With sandals, a trench and a cardigan on hand for layering, you have an effortless, jeans-free look for spring.

5. Maxi Dress + Belt + Boots

Sylvie in maxi dress and belt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: It's been some time since we could wear dresses without tights or a dozen layers over top. So, of course, I'd rather forgo my jeans and break out the flowing, perfectly-draped materials that come in the form of dresses. I'll be copying Sylvie's accessorising methodology by adding a belt and boots.

6. Cropped Trench + Satin Trousers

Anouk in cropped trench and satin trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Nothing ushers in spring like silk and satin trousers. Their fluidity and sheen feel so representative of the season, and they're especially pretty in lighter hues, such as pastels and ivory. Anouk's outfit is the perfect example of taking a look from winter to spring, complete with a cream top and trousers and punctuated with flats, a cropped trench and a slouchy clutch.

