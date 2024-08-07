7 '90s Skirt Trends That Look Even Better 30 Years Later
It felt like summer happened almost overnight, but the last couple of weeks of sunny spells have called for us to seriously rethink our everyday wardrobes. Linen trousers are always a failsafe and tank tops and blouses are a must, but if we had to bank on anything being a seasonal smash hit this summer, it has to be skirts.
Always in the back of our wardrobes but rarely given their moment in the spotlight, skirts are back on the agenda for warm evenings and overcast afternoons. Take a look through socials and you'll spot fashion people styling up skirts for summer in a myriad of ways. Tank tops and pretty midi skirts, t-shirts and ruffled minis, and shirts and column skirts are all popular outfit combinations right now, but the truth is, their origins stem in '90s fashion.
Think of classic '90s icons and I'll show you a great skirt outfit. Princess Diana's skirt suits, Kate Moss' Calvin-Kleinesque minis, Posh Spice's sleek separates—the skirt's elegant appeal helps outfits transition with just the change of a shoe, and with such a wealth of outfit possibilities, it's a strong contender as the hardest working item in your rotation. With the market full of floaty A-line styles, slinky slips and leg-bearing minis, I've narrowed the options down to the very best styles (with a little help from some '90s style stars). So if you're tired of trousers and feeling shortchanged by shorts, keep scrolling to see the seven '90s skirt trends that still look just as good today.
1. THE QUIET LUXURY LONG SKIRT
Style Notes: Looking for a hard-working, wardrobe staple that you can rely on for years to come? This classic, straight skirt might not be the centre of attention, but it is the foundation of so many chic outfits. Dress it up for the office with polished leather, dress it down with a white tee and trainers—however you style it, you won't regret a smart skirt that helps elevate even the most simple ensemble.
Shop Midi Skirts:
2. THE LBS (LITTLE BLACK SKIRT)
Style Notes: Nothing says "90's" quite like a baby tee, mini skirt and knee-high boot combination, and although Pamela's look has a sportier edge with a sports jersey, you can copy and paste this outfit formula and always get a winning look thanks to the little black skirt. Tank top + black mini + knee high boots? The off-duty model uniform. Turtleneck + black mini + knee high boots? Your autumn, sorted.
Shop Black Mini Skirts:
3. THE FLORAL MIDI
Style Notes: If any print defined the '90s, it had to be a watercolour floral. Everyone from sitcom stars to models wore red carpet dresses and weekend 'fits in abstract florals, and just when we were getting a little bit fatigued by ditsy florals, the bold bloom trend has come back around to offer floral fans a new alternative for spring and summer.
Shop Floral Skirts:
Pair with a white tank and strappy sandals for a true retro look.
4. THE LINEN SKIRT
Style Notes: It would take a lot to pull us away from classic linen trousers, but this one picture of Gwyneth might just do it. Sleek, chic and sophisticated, the linen skirt is simple but effective, and should you be planning what to wear in a heatwave, this is the first port of call for editors, influencers and celebs alike.
Shop Linen Skirts:
This looks great on it's own, but even better with the matching sleeveless top.
5. LADYLIKE KNEE-LENGTH
Style Notes: Mini, midi or maxi, we've tried them all, but the surprising return of the knee length skirt had thrown a whole new option into the mix. Not too short, definitely not too long, this in-between length creates such a '90s silhouette, particularly with a mid-heel sandal.
Shop Knee Length Skirts:
I'd wear this with knee-high boots on repeat in autumn.
6. THE SKATER SKIRT
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a complete skirt round up without a playful mini, and short, flippy skirts have been cropping up on socials since the Y2K revival first peaked. You will have noticed ruffled, asymmetric, and handkerchief hems everywhere during festival season, a sure sign that structured mini skirts are taking a backseat to cuter, fluid styles. Sorry denim minis—for now we're focusing on romantic and carefree energy.
Shop Skater Skirts:
Take tips from Cameron Diaz and pair this with a simple black tee.
Practically made for wearing with cowboy boots.
7. THE LEATHER SKIRT
Style Notes: With autumn just around the corner it's only right that we finish with a skirt style perfect for the colder months. Leather skirts are the anti-trend hero of our fall wardrobes—no matter how often (or rarely) they crop up in designer collections, they are always going to perform in stores. After all, their glossy finish is the easiest way to tell people that the wearer is "well put together". With even better faux leather options on the market now too, you don't have to shell out four figures to look like you did.
Shop Leather Skirts:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
