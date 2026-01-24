Skirt trends come and go, but the fact of the matter is that miniskirts are timeless, and no one knows it better than French women. Year after year, it's one of their go-to wardrobe staples and is even something I think of first when my mind thinks of French-girl style.
Now that we've entered a new year, I've been thinking about fresh ways to wear things to keep a miniskirt from looking dated. And although they are indeed timeless, certain ways of styling them can look a bit passé. After doing a deep dive into the recent outfits of chic French girls, I landed on five miniskirt outfit ideas that look especially relevant in 2026.
If you're a miniskirt fan in fear of looking dated, or just want some fresh new outfit ideas to add to your 2026 arsenal, keep scrolling to see the five key French-girl looks that should be on your radar, and shop the pieces you may be missing to recreate them.
The Leather Jacket Outfit
Adding a third piece, such as a leather jacket, to your miniskirt outfit always makes it cooler. And the scarf belt, which is a trend I'm sure we'll continue to see this year, is the perfect finishing touch.
Shop the Key Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Blazer With Buttons
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Triangle Scarf
Sézane
Malia Skirt in Black and Ecru Gingham
The Sweater-and-Boots Outfit
This is a classic winter-to-spring outfit combination. A sweater, miniskirt, and knee-high boots will never look dated. Trust me.
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt
STAUD
Harlow Riding Boot
The Co-Ord Outfit
If you don't want to think about what you're going to wear, a matching set is the answer. Pairing it with sheer tights, a turtleneck, and loafers looks especially 2026.
Shop the Key Pieces
Reformation
Lisa Knit Two Piece
Wolford
Neon 40 Pantyhose
Reformation
Ani Ruched Penny Loafers
The T-Shirt Outfit
If you're starting to think about spring and summer, you'll appreciate this outfit. All you need for this simple outfit is a white T-shirt and a miniskirt in a primary color. The two-tone heels, which are a major trend for spring, give the look an especially 2026 feel.
Shop the Key Pieces
Perfectwhitetee
Springsteen Supima Cotton Baby Tee
Lovers and Friends
Molly Mini Skirt
Margaux
The Cluny Slingback - Cream and Black Calf
The Cardigan-and-Tights Outfit
Cinched-waist cardigans continue to be cool and relevant, and they're a very flattering addition to a miniskirt, whether it's a flared or classic straight one.