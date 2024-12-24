We're Picky Fashion Editors—These Are the Only Pieces That Made It Onto Our 2025 Wish Lists

There's just one more sleep until Christmas Day, but beyond the mass of wrapping paper, twinkling lights and mounds of roast potatoes, I've been thinking about the arrival of the new year.

Many of us will enjoy a break between the festivities and the start of 2025, and this pause is the ideal time to take stock of our wardrobes too. With months of winter now behind us and more to come, the excitement of pulling together yet another layered outfit may have dwindled. But don't fret; the arrival of the new year sparks an opportunity to breathe fresh life into our ensembles. At least that's how I feel, so I've consulted the Who What Wear UK team to ask our editors what's on their 2025 wish lists. Trust me: you'll want to scroll on.

With January on the horizon, many of us may have already jotted down a list of resolutions for the new year, with opportunities to focus on ourselves, make time for mindfulness or finally find out what "sleep hygiene" is. It can feel like a time when everyone is making changes, but I've always stood by the belief that less is more, especially when there's a whole new year of possibilities ahead. This isn't the time to completely overhaul your collection and divert from the aesthetic you feel most comfortable with, but rather it's about leaning into what has served you the year before and letting that guide you—be it personally or in your shopping.

So, this isn't a list of pieces that require a whole new wardrobe of items to style, nor are these swiftly moving trends that will push you too far out of your comfort zone and which you'll rarely end up wearing. Below are smart additions that can elevate your existing polished pieces, fresh takes on our most-worn styles and accents of newness to make your foundations feel brand new. With my fellow editors in tow, you'll find fresh inspiration to suit various tastes, from those who opt for bolder ensembles to the most classic minimalists around.

Keep scrolling to explore our editors' 2025 wish lists.

Shop Our Editors' 2025 Wish Lists:

Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief

ULLA JOHNSON Evangeline Striped Pleated Metallic Knit Turtleneck Maxi Dress £750 SHOP NOW "I blame Florrie [Alexander, acting affiliates editor] and Remy [Farrell, fashion editor] for making me fall in love with this dress after they both featured it in different colourways in separate articles. It's just a matter of time before I cave in and buy because it ticks every box for me: comfortable, demure, interesting, a bit retro, knitted, maxi… the list goes on."

Sandro Paris Sailor-Neck Jumper £247 SHOP NOW "I went into a Sandro store in Paris a few months ago and fell in love with the brand all over again. It's giving Miu Miu vibes with a more Parisian spin, and there are lots of elevated, grown-up basics that could easily slot into my wardrobe. This jumper is my top pick."

Peachy Den The Deba Top in Tomato £95 SHOP NOW "I got so much wear out of my navy Peachy Den Deba set last summer, so I will not snooze on its latest colours! These pieces sell out fast, so it's good to prep ahead of the season."

Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

Toteme Embroidered Wool Cashmere Knit in Snow £480 SHOP NOW "One of my resolutions for next year is to further hone in on my timeless investment pieces, starting with knitwear. A brand I know to deliver on quality and longevity is Toteme—anyone who knows me knows I have a slight Toteme obsession, but for good reason! I love this understated cashmere sweater, especially with the embroidered detail on the shoulders—it’s a Toteme trademark."

DÔEN Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £456 SHOP NOW "I have a wedding next summer and would love to purchase something I can wear over and over again. Dôen’s elegant lace-trimmed slip dress fits the brief perfectly. I’ll wear it with a linen blazer and strappy sandals for the summer wedding in question, and possibly with the aforementioned Toteme knit as we get into autumn."

Astrid & Miyu Pearl Charm Huggies in Gold £65 SHOP NOW You can never have enough staple jewellery, in my humble opinion. Whilst I’m a gold person most of the time, I seem to have a lack of gold earrings with a pearl detail. I’m looking for a pair that work for all occasions—work calls, the office or dressier events like dinner or a party. These Astrid & Miyu hoops are actually kind of perfect for exactly that!

Remy Farrell, shopping editor

Prada Suede Baseball Cap £720 SHOP NOW "With the Christmas break underway and New Year around the corner, I'm officially in my baseball cap era. You will not see me quaffed and polished for the next 2 weeks as I retreat to the comfortable life of loungewear and Uggs, but this suede cap will go some way to making the whole ensemble feel a little bit more "put together"."

LISA YANG The Lynna Cardigan Jacket £880 SHOP NOW "Its almost impossible to choose one key piece from Lisa Yang's latest drop, but there's something supremely decadent about the thought of pulling on this cloud-soft cardigan-stroke-jacket when denim and leather just won't cut it."

Citizens of Humanity Annina Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants £310 SHOP NOW "I've been telling anyone will listen just how ready I am for a corduroy comeback and these elegant trousers are a case in point. Cosy? Check. Versatile? Check. Dressy enough for daytime and evening? I'd be inclined to say so. Wear these with everything from cable knits and trainers to sheer blouses and kitten heel sandals."

Florrie Alexander

Bottega Veneta Women's Pinacoteca in Black/fondant £3140 SHOP NOW "There's more to this bag than meets the eye. First you have the elegant black intricately woven side, or flip inside out to reveal the reversible side, which features a soft brown suede. Yes, it's two bags in one!"

House of Dagmar Two Tone Dress £680 SHOP NOW "This year I've really enjoyed playing with looser, oversized silhouettes but these often don't feel like the most elegant of pieces. Enter House of Dagmar's two tone dress with a languid shape, striking monochromatic colourway and a sensual touch in the cut out back."

COS Wrap-Collar Pure Cashmere Jumper £250 SHOP NOW "With months to go before the high summer temperatures arrive, knitwear is still front of my mind. COS continues to be a place I turn to for high-quality pieces that don't have a four-figure price tag, and the striking neckline of this jumper has moved it swiftly onto my wish list."

Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content

JACQUEMUS Le Chale Gros Grain Wool-Blend Knitted Scarf £180 SHOP NOW "Triangle scarves and knitted bonnets have become such a winter staple, and this Jacquemus piece looks like it could be both. I'm planning on getting through the slump that is January to March by investing in cute cold weather accessories—this one definitely fits the brief."

Alaïa Le Teckel Medium Calf Hair Shoulder Bag £2500 SHOP NOW "This year, Alaia has been the brand of the moment for me. I've been trying to resist the urge to splurge on one of their bags, but I have a feeling 2025 may get the better of me (and my bank account). Le Teckel is the one that I've been dreaming of, and this cow print iteration is fulfilling my 101 Dalmatians fantasy. Call me Cruella, I love her so much!"

adidas Originals Black Rasant Mid Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW "Anyone who knows me knows I love a controversial sneaker, and next year I think boxing silhouettes will be huge in terms of trainer trends. My prediction is that the adidas Rasant is going to be the new Samba. Remember: you heard it here first."

Poppy Nash, managing editor

COS Wool-Blend Cape £125 SHOP NOW "Sure, I like coats, but I love capes. This COS style is one I've had my eye on for a while, and I think in January I'll take the plunge and invest in it. It's a great price, lovely, high-quality composition and will instantly elevate all of my go-to winter outfits, which I get very bored of come January."

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Soft Bicolor Shoulder Bag (l) £2390 SHOP NOW "I really want to invest in a new handbag next year, and while I don't think my budget will quite stretch to this, my absolute wish list item would be Ferragamo's hug tote in the chocolate brown. Chic, classic and practical, is has everything I could ever want in a designer bag. And it's guaranteed to never go out of style."

Róhe Voluminous A-Line Cotton Skirt £370 SHOP NOW "Like everyone else, 2024 was the year I really got into skirts. Traditionally I've been a dress girl, but skirts have fast become a staple in my wardrobe year-round. In 2025, I'm looking for a cream number that I can wear with cashmere and knee-highs in winter, and a white shirt and sandals in summer. Enter this a-line style from one of my new favourite brands, Rohe."

Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor

The Row Stepny Turtleneck in Wool and Cashmere £880 SHOP NOW "This turtleneck is so simple yet so perfect—it’s the kind of piece that instantly elevates anything you pair it with. The sand colour is a great neutral, and the clean lines make it super versatile. I can already picture wearing it solo on warmer winter days or layering it under a blazer for an easy, polished look."

Toteme - INT Tapered Leg Denim Dark Blue £260 SHOP NOW "You can never go wrong with a great pair of dark jeans, and these from Totême have that relaxed yet tailored vibe I’m all about. The tapered leg feels fresh, and the quality is exactly what I look for in pieces I know I’ll wear constantly. They’re basically the perfect jeans for everything—dressed up with a heel or casual with sneakers."

A.Emery Hudson Leather Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW "These boots are so sleek and cool—I love how the chunky sole gives them a bit of edge without being over the top. They’re the kind of shoes you can throw on with anything and instantly feel put together, whether it’s a city day or a weekend away. Definitely a wardrobe workhorse in the making."

Natalie Munro, news writer

RAILS Nevina Jacket - Black £328 SHOP NOW "During the milder months of spring and autumn, I found that a sleek jacket was missing from my arsenal and now I'm ready to change that. Whilst still a timeless piece, the stitching details on the neckline and pockets set this style apart and I just know I'll be wearing this on repeat."

MULBERRY Clovelly Grained-Leather Tote Bag £1295 SHOP NOW "At the top of my accessories wish list is a tote that can keep up with my busy schedule. The Mulberry Clovelly is spacious yet refined, understated yet clearly expertly made and will be a piece I can invest in now and carry with me for many years to come."

Isabel Marant Heiko Leather Ankle Boots £890 SHOP NOW "Paired with wide leg jeans and cosy knits now, or accompanying light linen dresses in summer, these buckled boots are sure to ground my looks this year."

Brittany Davy, fashion assistant

Extreme Cashmere N°384 Ginza Belted Cashmere Cardigan £925 SHOP NOW "I'm taking this time to invest in high quality knits, and a cashmere cardigan was top of my list. There are a few options that I've been considering, but the belted silhouette of Extreme Cashmere's cardi made this my firm favourite."

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Diamond Essential Tennis Necklace £1495 SHOP NOW "Tennis necklaces have had a revival this year, and I expect that they're here to stay. You can find Monica Vinader's glistening style at the top of my wish list, a piece I'll gladly wear on its own or shimmering with a layered necklace stack."