Get Ready—These Jewelry Trends Will Take Over in 2025
Where are jewelry trends headed in 2025? From the spring/summer 2025 collections to the latest creations from jewelry designers, we are getting a first look at what is set to unfold in the year ahead. On the runways, we have been seeing more color. At Bottega Veneta, Baroque pearls in a shade of jade green punctuated looks on the runway. At Saint Laurent, too, colorful jewelry made a statement including molten earrings with ruby and emerald stones.
The buzziest designers in the jewelry space have showcased their latest pieces at industry trade shows including Watches and Wonders, as well as Paris Couture. The previews of high and fine jewelry have pointed to more about-to-break trends that are translating to the jewelry space overall. Ahead, the top jewelry trends to know for 2025 and our edit of the best pieces to add to your collection.
Modern Baroque Pearls
Baroque pearls continue to fascinate the fashion crowd as new iterations arrive on the market. On the runway at the spring/summer 2025 Bottega Veneta show, they appeared in a shade of green strung on a necklace alongside sparkling gold beads. Jewelry designers including Jalil Johnson and Mateo are also experimenting with the irregularly shaped pearls that lend an organic feel to designs.
Sporty Diamonds
Sparkling diamonds are often reserved for the fanciest and most elegant jewelry pieces, but designers are integrating them into sportier everyday pieces. Chanel's Coco Crush rings employ a quilted design with clusters of diamonds, while cult-favorite designer Jessica McCormack has unique designs such as the pinstripe earrings with diamonds suspended from an enamel clip.
Colorful Gemstones
Bright gemstones in shades of aqua, cobalt, and garnet are infusing eye-catching colors into some of the latest jewelry designs. Look to buzzy brands such as Rafael Indiana, Lizzie Mandler, and Ophelia Eve for unique pieces that feel like special discoveries.
Diamond-Dial Watches
For 2025, think diamonds, diamonds, and more diamonds. While this includes the sporty jewelry already discussed, diamonds are also adorning the dials of more and more timepieces. Standouts include the Cartier Baignoire, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, and Hermès Heure H watches.
Big Beads
We are seeing more necklaces and bracelets designs with big beads. Often, these are showing up with more casual beads crafted from gemstones, including those in the collections of Lié Studio and Vertigo. However, we are also starting to see designs with more precious materials. Lauren Rubinski has a version crafted with brushed 14-karat gold beads.
Two-in-One Earrings
If you only have one ear piercing but love the look of stacked earrings, the two-in-one earring trend is a style you'll want to experiment with. While the pieces are designed for one piercing, they have the appearance of two earrings next to one another.
