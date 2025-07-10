Just so You Know, *This* Is the Denim Trend New Yorkers Wear With Loafers (Sorry, Skinny Jeans)

And they're on sale right now on Amazon.

Elsa Hosk sports a casual look while out with her partner Tom Daly and their daughter Tuulikki during a stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Figuring out what jeans to wear with loafers is a problem I myself have faced for years. Skinny jeans really don't work, but neither do ultra-wide pairs. For such a classic combo, it's harder to get right than you'd think. Fortunately, years in New York have taught me the exact styling method that works every time, and I'm not the only person who knows the trick. Elsa Hosk, who was just spotted on Mercer Street in SoHo with her husband and their child, has mastered it too.

The model and Helsa designer was seen leaving Alaïa wearing a red Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap with a white long-sleeve T-shirt, vintage Levi's jeans, and The Row ruched loafers, finishing off the easy, daytime ensemble with her Margaux 10 bag. Instantly upon seeing photos from the family's stroll through Downtown, I clocked Hosk's jeans-and-flats pairing, recognizing her Levi's, aka the jeans that consistently look perfect with loafers. Perhaps it's because they're both timeless and long-standing fashion items, but whatever the reason, the two just click when worn together, and Hosk's outfit is all the proof you should need.

On Elsa Hosk: The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather ($3650) and Soft Leather Loafers ($1250); Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap ($100); Levi's jeans

If you too have struggled to figure out how to casually style loafers with jeans, you're in luck. Right now, during Amazon Prime Day, there are so many pairs of both Levi's jeans and chic loafers available, most of which are on sale. From 501s to Baggy Dad jeans and ruched loafers to more toned-down styles, everything you need to copy Hosk's cool New York ensemble is below.

