I Went to Shop the Zara Sale But Got Distracted by These 27 New-In Buys and Never Looked Back
They are too good.
Everyone I know is shopping the Zara sale right now and rightfully so. If you know how to navigate the chaos, you can score some serious deals—and trust me, I know how to navigate a Zara sale like the back of my hand. But this year, when I went to dig through $6 tank tops and $50 genuine-suede jackets, I quickly got distracted by another section of the retailer's website entirely. That is, the new-in section, and once I started scrolling through July's arrivals, I didn't look back.
There, I found lace-trim dresses, beaded tops, and embroidered shorts, all of which are perfect for every European trip, weekend away, and local date night on your calendar this summer. I also discovered colorful handbags that are perfect for dressing up a jeans-and-tee look, wedge sandals that combine style and comfort, and a stone-pendant necklace that'll make you question why you ever considered spending $500 on a designer version. And those are just the highlights. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's new arrivals for July 2025.
Yes, you absolutely do need the matching skirt, too.
Shop the matching Semi-Sheer Structured Knit Skirt ($80).
Zara low-key has the best lingerie.
Shop the matching Pointelle Lace-Trim Briefs ($26).
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
