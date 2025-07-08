I Went to Shop the Zara Sale But Got Distracted by These 27 New-In Buys and Never Looked Back

Everyone I know is shopping the Zara sale right now and rightfully so. If you know how to navigate the chaos, you can score some serious deals—and trust me, I know how to navigate a Zara sale like the back of my hand. But this year, when I went to dig through $6 tank tops and $50 genuine-suede jackets, I quickly got distracted by another section of the retailer's website entirely. That is, the new-in section, and once I started scrolling through July's arrivals, I didn't look back.

There, I found lace-trim dresses, beaded tops, and embroidered shorts, all of which are perfect for every European trip, weekend away, and local date night on your calendar this summer. I also discovered colorful handbags that are perfect for dressing up a jeans-and-tee look, wedge sandals that combine style and comfort, and a stone-pendant necklace that'll make you question why you ever considered spending $500 on a designer version. And those are just the highlights. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's new arrivals for July 2025.