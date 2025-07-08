I Went to Shop the Zara Sale But Got Distracted by These 27 New-In Buys and Never Looked Back

Everyone I know is shopping the Zara sale right now and rightfully so. If you know how to navigate the chaos, you can score some serious deals—and trust me, I know how to navigate a Zara sale like the back of my hand. But this year, when I went to dig through $6 tank tops and $50 genuine-suede jackets, I quickly got distracted by another section of the retailer's website entirely. That is, the new-in section, and once I started scrolling through July's arrivals, I didn't look back.

There, I found lace-trim dresses, beaded tops, and embroidered shorts, all of which are perfect for every European trip, weekend away, and local date night on your calendar this summer. I also discovered colorful handbags that are perfect for dressing up a jeans-and-tee look, wedge sandals that combine style and comfort, and a stone-pendant necklace that'll make you question why you ever considered spending $500 on a designer version. And those are just the highlights. Keep scrolling to shop Zara's new arrivals for July 2025.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Lace Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Lace Dress

This dress would look very 2025 with a pair of white jeans or trousers.

Semi-Sheer Structured Knit Top
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Structured Knit Top

Yes, you absolutely do need the matching skirt, too.

Shop the matching Semi-Sheer Structured Knit Skirt ($80).

Asymmetric Textured Blouse Limited Edition
ZARA
Asymmetric Textured Blouse Limited Edition

The perfect boho-chic top.

Zw Collection Satin Long Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Long Dress

Just easy.

Beaded Fabric Bucket Bag
ZARA
Beaded Fabric Bucket Bag

This bag just arrived, but it'll sell out by EOW.

Limited Edition Embroidered Lace Shorts
ZARA
Limited Edition Embroidered Lace Shorts

The perfect shorts for extremely hot weather. No jorts here.

Leather Cord Stone Necklace
ZARA
Leather Cord Stone Necklace

This necklace will make every outfit better.

Combined Tulle T-Shirt
ZARA
Combined Tulle T-Shirt

The ultimate elevated tank top.

Flowy Pants
ZARA
Flowy Pants

My new go-to travel pants.

Derby Sneakers
ZARA
Derby Sneakers

If you hate logos too, buy these sneakers ASAP.

Striped Asymmetric Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Striped Asymmetric Skirt Zw Collection

I never say no to a statement skirt.

Zw Collection Trim Maxi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Trim Maxi Dress

White dresses this good at this good of a price are must-buys.

Fantasy Beaded Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Fantasy Beaded Mini Bucket Bag

Isn't she cute?

Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress

This feels like the 2025 version of the Pretty Woman dress.

Flowy Balloon Pants
ZARA
Flowy Balloon Pants

*Orders immediately.*

Flower Pointelle Bralette
ZARA
Flower Pointelle Bralette

Zara low-key has the best lingerie.

Shop the matching Pointelle Lace-Trim Briefs ($26).

Wide Sleeve Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Poplin Shirt

A great throw-on-and-go top.

Braided Bucket Hat
ZARA
Braided Bucket Hat

Your next beach trip is calling this sun hat's name.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Midi Dress

For a formal dinner or a day at the pool.

Leather Thin Strap Sandals
ZARA
Leather Thin Strap Sandals

Flat sandal lovers, I found your next obsession.

100% Suede Leather Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Blazer Zw Collection

Fall will be here before you know it.

Pleated Midi Skirt
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt

An essential piece in every chic wardrobe.

Stone Bead Necklace
ZARA
Stone Bead Necklace

A touch of color.

Pointelle Lace Dress
ZARA
Pointelle Lace Dress

This dress is ridiculously cute.

Zw Collection Striped Flowy Pants
ZARA
Zw Collection Striped Flowy Pants

Yes, yes, 1000 times yes.

Patent Wedge Sandals
ZARA
Patent Wedge Sandals

Been drooling over these for like 30 minutes.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Crochet Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Crochet Dress

I can't wait to style this dress with over-the-knee boots.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

