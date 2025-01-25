I Just Tried On All of Spring's Chicest Colour Trends—Here's What Worked
Whether you’re a full-blown dopamine dresser who revels in a rainbow wardrobe, or, like me, you typically prefer a more muted palette, the colours we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways were both deliciously rich yet understated enough to satisfy everyone's style.
2024’s obsession with chocolate brown continues this year, but some of the mahogany tones are set to make way for a more milky cappuccino, as Pantone’s colour of the 2025, Mocha Mousse, trickles onto the runways. So far, there’s not a huge amount of the shade in stores, but seek out the deep butterscotch-meets-Dairy-Milk shade and you’ll have a fresh 2025 take on omnipresent brown.
And talking of tweaks, deep purple-y plum tones are the cool new alternative to 2024’s burgundy, and I've discovered that it’s much more flattering than you might first think. Also sitting at the more neutral end of the 2025 colour wheel is charcoal grey; an endlessly versatile shade that can be switched for anything you’d normally buy in black. It looks particularly cool in office attire—think tailoring, pleated or pencil skirts and wool overcoats.
Pastel colours are also a big theme, from pale blue and powdery pink to the softest buttery yellow. And unlike in previous years, these colours come in their palest iterations, giving them more of a cool-girl edge. These softer shades look particularly chic styled with heavy denim and leather.
Need some inspiration? I hit the shops to try on the best pieces in each trending colour to show you how easy they are to wear. Scroll on to discover what will be the most popular colours of 2025 and then shop my edit of the best buys.
5 Chic Colours That Will Be Everywhere This Spring
1. Plum
Style Notes: Deep plum tones trickled onto the S/S 25 runways at Saint Laurent, Tibi, The Attico and Bottega Veneta. An evolution of burgundy, which dominated in 2024, plum looks great paired with everything from charcoal grey to chocolate brown. And whilst the purple-adjacent hue might feel intimidating, I discovered it’s actually super flattering. The Simkhai set I tried on is definitely a bold eveningwear option, but you could wear the blouse with black cigarette pants for a more low-key look. Alternatively, throw on a plum cashmere crewneck with charcoal denim and black boots to add some richness to your everyday uniform.
PLUM ON THE RUNWAYS
Boxy tailoring is also set to make a comeback in 2025.
Minis are forever, but the frayed hem really gives this dress an edge.
Proof that plum goes well with even the boldest of colours.
SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:
A satin blouse will never fail you for last-minute evening plans.
COS's popular Cavatelli Clutch now comes in this chic plum tone.
2. BUTTER YELLOW
Style Notes: Introducing your new neutral. Butter yellow has been emerging as an alternative to beige and camel for a few seasons, and it’s not going anywhere for 2025. If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t let "yellow" put you off. If you stick to a super-pale hue, it’s as easy to wear—and as complimentary—as cream. Toteme's alpaca knit looked equally great with black jeans, indigo jeans and grey tailored trousers.
BUTTER YELLOW ON THE RUNWAYS
Butter yellow looks so good paired with other neutrals such as black, grey and white.
The kind of dress you'll wear to every spring event.
Pretty, fun and so on-trend.
SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:
3. SCHOOL-GIRL GREY
Style Notes: Grey has been trending for a few seasons now, but it remains a super-chic alternative to black and feels fresh for spring 2025 amongst the sea of chocolate brown. I’m particularly backing the school-uniform-esque charcoal hue seen at Max Mara and Bottega. It looks great in cashmere knitwear and tailoring sets—as seen at The Frankie Shop, Zara and Miu Miu.
SCHOOL-GIRL GREY ON THE RUNWAYS
This outfit would look cute styled with trainers and a simple tank top.
A look you'll want to re-create both in and out of the office.
Proof that grey is as chic as any other neutral.
SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:
Waistcoats are a spring wardrobe staple.
How cute is the matching miniskirt?
4. PALE PINK
Style Notes: We moved from Barbiemania fuchsia to last year’s love-in with frou-frou bubblegum. For 2025, pink is paler than ever, which makes it less saccharine and easier to wear. From sheer organza tops and dresses at Khaite to ballet-inspired pieces at Ferragamo, pink has a cool-girl feel this season. The Me + Em cashmere cardi I tried on has nearly sold out, and I can see why, as it’s so soft and such a pretty colour. I sized up and styled it with leather shorts to give the look some edge.
PALE PINK ON THE RUNWAYS
Just the prettiest shade of pink.
Balletcore is back for 2025.
Between the baby pink and the tulle, Khaite's top and skirt co-ord feels so ethereal.
SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:
Arket's best-selling jumper now comes in this pale-pink shade.
The low heel will ensure long-lasting comfort.
The perfect candy floss shade.
A great alternative to your classic white trainers.
5. MOCHA MOUSSE
Style Notes: Pantone’s shade of 2025 has only just started to appear on the runways, but I suspect the milky-coffee hue is only going to gain ground. It’s trickier to wear than chocolate brown but looks great in knitwear and is flattering whether you're brunette or blonde. The Maje set I tried on can be dressed up with heels or down with flats and is composed of a lovely thick knit. Alternatively, embrace the shade in accessories; these ballet flats from Le Monde Beryl are super versatile.
MOCHA MOUSSE ON THE RUNWAYS
One of the prettiest maxi dresses on the runways this season.
An unusual knitted set that I'm very much here for.
Take a cue from Chanel and go head-to-toe mocha mousse for a put-together look.
SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:
I live in COS's wide-leg trousers.
The ultimate layering piece.
-
