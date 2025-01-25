I Just Tried On All of Spring's Chicest Colour Trends—Here's What Worked

Whether you’re a full-blown dopamine dresser who revels in a rainbow wardrobe, or, like me, you typically prefer a more muted palette, the colours we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways were both deliciously rich yet understated enough to satisfy everyone's style.

2024’s obsession with chocolate brown continues this year, but some of the mahogany tones are set to make way for a more milky cappuccino, as Pantone’s colour of the 2025, Mocha Mousse, trickles onto the runways. So far, there’s not a huge amount of the shade in stores, but seek out the deep butterscotch-meets-Dairy-Milk shade and you’ll have a fresh 2025 take on omnipresent brown.

And talking of tweaks, deep purple-y plum tones are the cool new alternative to 2024’s burgundy, and I've discovered that it’s much more flattering than you might first think. Also sitting at the more neutral end of the 2025 colour wheel is charcoal grey; an endlessly versatile shade that can be switched for anything you’d normally buy in black. It looks particularly cool in office attire—think tailoring, pleated or pencil skirts and wool overcoats.

Pastel colours are also a big theme, from pale blue and powdery pink to the softest buttery yellow. And unlike in previous years, these colours come in their palest iterations, giving them more of a cool-girl edge. These softer shades look particularly chic styled with heavy denim and leather.

Need some inspiration? I hit the shops to try on the best pieces in each trending colour to show you how easy they are to wear. Scroll on to discover what will be the most popular colours of 2025 and then shop my edit of the best buys.

5 Chic Colours That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

1. Plum

@streetchloe wearing a plum satin blouse, matching trousers and black slingback heels

On Chloe: Simkhai Satin Alice Blouse (£275) and Satin Kyra Wide-Leg Trousers (£365)

(Image credit: @streetchloe)

Style Notes: Deep plum tones trickled onto the S/S 25 runways at Saint Laurent, Tibi, The Attico and Bottega Veneta. An evolution of burgundy, which dominated in 2024, plum looks great paired with everything from charcoal grey to chocolate brown. And whilst the purple-adjacent hue might feel intimidating, I discovered it’s actually super flattering. The Simkhai set I tried on is definitely a bold eveningwear option, but you could wear the blouse with black cigarette pants for a more low-key look. Alternatively, throw on a plum cashmere crewneck with charcoal denim and black boots to add some richness to your everyday uniform.

PLUM ON THE RUNWAYS

Saint Laurent S/S 25

Saint Laurent S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boxy tailoring is also set to make a comeback in 2025.

Attico SS25

Attico S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Minis are forever, but the frayed hem really gives this dress an edge.

Tibi SS25

Tibi S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that plum goes well with even the boldest of colours.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Satin Alice Blouse
Simkhai
Satin Alice Blouse

A satin blouse will never fail you for last-minute evening plans.

Satin Kyra Wide-Leg Trousers
Simkhai
Satin Kyra Wide-Leg Trousers

The matching trousers are just as chic.

Jacket Malou
ba&sh
Malou Fitted Jacket

Just as versatile as any black leather jacket.

Pointed Heel Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals in Burgundy

Don't these look so expensive?

Gathered Jersey Midi Dress
Victoria Beckham
Gathered Jersey Midi Dress

So elegant.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch – Leather in Bordeaux

COS's popular Cavatelli Clutch now comes in this chic plum tone.

2. BUTTER YELLOW

@streetchloe wearing a pale yellow jumper with jeans

On Chloe: Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit in Stone (£480)

(Image credit: @streetchloe)

Style Notes: Introducing your new neutral. Butter yellow has been emerging as an alternative to beige and camel for a few seasons, and it’s not going anywhere for 2025. If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t let "yellow" put you off. If you stick to a super-pale hue, it’s as easy to wear—and as complimentary—as cream. Toteme's alpaca knit looked equally great with black jeans, indigo jeans and grey tailored trousers.

BUTTER YELLOW ON THE RUNWAYS

Toteme PO SS25

Toteme S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Butter yellow looks so good paired with other neutrals such as black, grey and white.

Tibi SS25

Tibi S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The kind of dress you'll wear to every spring event.

16Arlington SS25

16Arlington S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pretty, fun and so on-trend.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Boxy Alpaca Knit Stone
Toteme
Boxy Alpaca Knit in Stone

You'll love this forever.

River Island, Yellow Denim Barrel Jeans
River Island
Yellow Denim Barrel Jeans

An unexpected update to your denim collection.

Linen Rio Jacket
Posse
Linen Rio Jacket

Such a classy jacket.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

An easy way to add the colour into your wardrobe.

Hays Knit Two Piece
Reformation
Hays Knit Two Piece in Buttercream

A co-ord is a fail-safe way to look put-together.

Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream

You'll be able to fit everything into this tote.

3. SCHOOL-GIRL GREY

@streetchloe wearing a grey waistcoat, matching skirt and black low heels

On Chloe: The Frankie Shop Gelso Vest (£195) and Malvo Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt (£225)

(Image credit: @streetchloe)

Style Notes: Grey has been trending for a few seasons now, but it remains a super-chic alternative to black and feels fresh for spring 2025 amongst the sea of chocolate brown. I’m particularly backing the school-uniform-esque charcoal hue seen at Max Mara and Bottega. It looks great in cashmere knitwear and tailoring sets—as seen at The Frankie Shop, Zara and Miu Miu.

SCHOOL-GIRL GREY ON THE RUNWAYS

Gucci SS25

Gucci S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This outfit would look cute styled with trainers and a simple tank top.

Bottega Veneta SS25

Bottega Veneta S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A look you'll want to re-create both in and out of the office.

Max Mara SS25

Max Mara S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that grey is as chic as any other neutral.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Gelso Vest
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Vest

Waistcoats are a spring wardrobe staple.

Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

You can dress this up or down with ease.

Virgin Wool Blazer
Miu Miu
Virgin Wool Blazer

This colour is incredibly versatile. 

Pleated Wool Grisaille Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Pleated Wool Grisaille Miniskirt

How cute is the matching miniskirt?

Floy Cashmere Sweater, Grey
Almada Label
Floy Cashmere Sweater in Grey

So cosy.

Soft Ribbed Top
ZARA
Soft Ribbed Top

This went straight into my basket.

4. PALE PINK

@streetchloe wears a baby pink cardigan with black leather shorts

On Chloe: Me+Em Brushed Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan (£350)

(Image credit: @streetchloe)

Style Notes: We moved from Barbiemania fuchsia to last year’s love-in with frou-frou bubblegum. For 2025, pink is paler than ever, which makes it less saccharine and easier to wear. From sheer organza tops and dresses at Khaite to ballet-inspired pieces at Ferragamo, pink has a cool-girl feel this season. The Me + Em cashmere cardi I tried on has nearly sold out, and I can see why, as it’s so soft and such a pretty colour. I sized up and styled it with leather shorts to give the look some edge.

PALE PINK ON THE RUNWAYS

Emilia Wickstead SS25

Emilia Wickstead S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Just the prettiest shade of pink.

Ferragamo SS25

Ferragamo S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Balletcore is back for 2025.

Khaite SS25

Khaite S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Between the baby pink and the tulle, Khaite's top and skirt co-ord feels so ethereal.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper in Pink

Arket's best-selling jumper now comes in this pale-pink shade.

Maeve Satin Midi Skirt
ALICE + OLIVIA
Maeve Satin Midi Skirt

Wear with the above jumper for a head-to-toe look.

Didi 45
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45 Patent Leather Pointed Pumps in Macaron

The low heel will ensure long-lasting comfort.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag in Alabaster Pink

The perfect candy floss shade.

Grace Satin Slip Dress
Rotate
Grace Satin Slip Dress

Perfect for any summer wedding.

Puma Speedcat Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat Sneakers in Whisp of Pink/Puma White

A great alternative to your classic white trainers.

5. MOCHA MOUSSE

@streetchloe wearing a mocha-coloured knitted dress with black knee-high boots

On Chloe: Maje Layered Wool Dress Set (£399)

(Image credit: @streetchloe)

Style Notes: Pantone’s shade of 2025 has only just started to appear on the runways, but I suspect the milky-coffee hue is only going to gain ground. It’s trickier to wear than chocolate brown but looks great in knitwear and is flattering whether you're brunette or blonde. The Maje set I tried on can be dressed up with heels or down with flats and is composed of a lovely thick knit. Alternatively, embrace the shade in accessories; these ballet flats from Le Monde Beryl are super versatile.

MOCHA MOUSSE ON THE RUNWAYS

Jason Wu SS25

Jason Wu S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One of the prettiest maxi dresses on the runways this season.

Chloe S/S 25

Chloe S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

An unusual knitted set that I'm very much here for.

Chanel PreFall 25

Chanel Pre-Fall 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Take a cue from Chanel and go head-to-toe mocha mousse for a put-together look.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Layered Wool Set Dress
Maje
Layered Wool Set Dress

So easy to dress up or down.

Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Tan

An elevated take on the classic ballet pump.

Fiji Sweater in Cashmere
The Row
Fiji Sweater in Oak Brown Cashmere

An investment you won't regret.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers in Mole

I live in COS's wide-leg trousers.

Muttsee - 3 / Other Brown
Aldo
Muttsee Knee-High Boots in Other Brown

Style with jeans or wear with a white poplin skirt.

Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top - Cocoa
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top in Cocoa

The ultimate layering piece.

