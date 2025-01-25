Whether you’re a full-blown dopamine dresser who revels in a rainbow wardrobe, or, like me, you typically prefer a more muted palette, the colours we saw on the spring/summer 2025 runways were both deliciously rich yet understated enough to satisfy everyone's style.

2024’s obsession with chocolate brown continues this year, but some of the mahogany tones are set to make way for a more milky cappuccino, as Pantone’s colour of the 2025, Mocha Mousse, trickles onto the runways. So far, there’s not a huge amount of the shade in stores, but seek out the deep butterscotch-meets-Dairy-Milk shade and you’ll have a fresh 2025 take on omnipresent brown.

And talking of tweaks, deep purple-y plum tones are the cool new alternative to 2024’s burgundy, and I've discovered that it’s much more flattering than you might first think. Also sitting at the more neutral end of the 2025 colour wheel is charcoal grey; an endlessly versatile shade that can be switched for anything you’d normally buy in black. It looks particularly cool in office attire—think tailoring, pleated or pencil skirts and wool overcoats.

Pastel colours are also a big theme, from pale blue and powdery pink to the softest buttery yellow. And unlike in previous years, these colours come in their palest iterations, giving them more of a cool-girl edge. These softer shades look particularly chic styled with heavy denim and leather.

Need some inspiration? I hit the shops to try on the best pieces in each trending colour to show you how easy they are to wear. Scroll on to discover what will be the most popular colours of 2025 and then shop my edit of the best buys.

5 Chic Colours That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

1. Plum

Style Notes: Deep plum tones trickled onto the S/S 25 runways at Saint Laurent, Tibi, The Attico and Bottega Veneta. An evolution of burgundy, which dominated in 2024, plum looks great paired with everything from charcoal grey to chocolate brown. And whilst the purple-adjacent hue might feel intimidating, I discovered it’s actually super flattering. The Simkhai set I tried on is definitely a bold eveningwear option, but you could wear the blouse with black cigarette pants for a more low-key look. Alternatively, throw on a plum cashmere crewneck with charcoal denim and black boots to add some richness to your everyday uniform.

PLUM ON THE RUNWAYS

Saint Laurent S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Boxy tailoring is also set to make a comeback in 2025.

Attico S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Minis are forever, but the frayed hem really gives this dress an edge.

Tibi S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that plum goes well with even the boldest of colours.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Simkhai Satin Alice Blouse £275 SHOP NOW A satin blouse will never fail you for last-minute evening plans.

Simkhai Satin Kyra Wide-Leg Trousers £365 SHOP NOW The matching trousers are just as chic.

ba&sh Malou Fitted Jacket £420 SHOP NOW Just as versatile as any black leather jacket.

MANGO Pointed Heel Sandals in Burgundy £36 SHOP NOW Don't these look so expensive?

Victoria Beckham Gathered Jersey Midi Dress £990 SHOP NOW So elegant.

COS Cavatelli Clutch – Leather in Bordeaux £135 SHOP NOW COS's popular Cavatelli Clutch now comes in this chic plum tone.

2. BUTTER YELLOW

Style Notes: Introducing your new neutral. Butter yellow has been emerging as an alternative to beige and camel for a few seasons, and it’s not going anywhere for 2025. If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t let "yellow" put you off. If you stick to a super-pale hue, it’s as easy to wear—and as complimentary—as cream. Toteme's alpaca knit looked equally great with black jeans, indigo jeans and grey tailored trousers.

BUTTER YELLOW ON THE RUNWAYS

Toteme S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Butter yellow looks so good paired with other neutrals such as black, grey and white.

Tibi S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The kind of dress you'll wear to every spring event.

16Arlington S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pretty, fun and so on-trend.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Toteme Boxy Alpaca Knit in Stone £480 SHOP NOW You'll love this forever.

River Island Yellow Denim Barrel Jeans £45 SHOP NOW An unexpected update to your denim collection.

Posse Linen Rio Jacket £365 SHOP NOW Such a classy jacket.

Le Monde Béryl Luna Leather Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW An easy way to add the colour into your wardrobe.

Reformation Hays Knit Two Piece in Buttercream £168 SHOP NOW A co-ord is a fail-safe way to look put-together.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream £5210 SHOP NOW You'll be able to fit everything into this tote.

3. SCHOOL-GIRL GREY

Style Notes: Grey has been trending for a few seasons now, but it remains a super-chic alternative to black and feels fresh for spring 2025 amongst the sea of chocolate brown. I’m particularly backing the school-uniform-esque charcoal hue seen at Max Mara and Bottega. It looks great in cashmere knitwear and tailoring sets—as seen at The Frankie Shop, Zara and Miu Miu.

SCHOOL-GIRL GREY ON THE RUNWAYS

Gucci S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This outfit would look cute styled with trainers and a simple tank top.

Bottega Veneta S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A look you'll want to re-create both in and out of the office.

Max Mara S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that grey is as chic as any other neutral.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

The Frankie Shop Gelso Vest £195 SHOP NOW Waistcoats are a spring wardrobe staple.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt £225 SHOP NOW You can dress this up or down with ease.

Miu Miu Virgin Wool Blazer £2800 SHOP NOW This colour is incredibly versatile.

Miu Miu Pleated Wool Grisaille Miniskirt £1150 SHOP NOW How cute is the matching miniskirt?

Almada Label Floy Cashmere Sweater in Grey £460 SHOP NOW So cosy.

ZARA Soft Ribbed Top £18 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket.

4. PALE PINK

Style Notes: We moved from Barbiemania fuchsia to last year’s love-in with frou-frou bubblegum. For 2025, pink is paler than ever, which makes it less saccharine and easier to wear. From sheer organza tops and dresses at Khaite to ballet-inspired pieces at Ferragamo, pink has a cool-girl feel this season. The Me + Em cashmere cardi I tried on has nearly sold out, and I can see why, as it’s so soft and such a pretty colour. I sized up and styled it with leather shorts to give the look some edge.

PALE PINK ON THE RUNWAYS

Emilia Wickstead S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Just the prettiest shade of pink.

Ferragamo S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Balletcore is back for 2025.

Khaite S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Between the baby pink and the tulle, Khaite's top and skirt co-ord feels so ethereal.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

ALICE + OLIVIA Maeve Satin Midi Skirt £270 SHOP NOW Wear with the above jumper for a head-to-toe look.

Jimmy Choo Didi 45 Patent Leather Pointed Pumps in Macaron £750 SHOP NOW The low heel will ensure long-lasting comfort.

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag in Alabaster Pink £950 SHOP NOW The perfect candy floss shade.

Rotate Grace Satin Slip Dress £245 SHOP NOW Perfect for any summer wedding.

Puma Speedcat Sneakers in Whisp of Pink/Puma White £98 SHOP NOW A great alternative to your classic white trainers.

5. MOCHA MOUSSE

Style Notes: Pantone’s shade of 2025 has only just started to appear on the runways, but I suspect the milky-coffee hue is only going to gain ground. It’s trickier to wear than chocolate brown but looks great in knitwear and is flattering whether you're brunette or blonde. The Maje set I tried on can be dressed up with heels or down with flats and is composed of a lovely thick knit. Alternatively, embrace the shade in accessories; these ballet flats from Le Monde Beryl are super versatile.

MOCHA MOUSSE ON THE RUNWAYS

Jason Wu S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One of the prettiest maxi dresses on the runways this season.

Chloe S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

An unusual knitted set that I'm very much here for.

Chanel Pre-Fall 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Take a cue from Chanel and go head-to-toe mocha mousse for a put-together look.

SHOP THE COLOUR TREND:

Maje Layered Wool Set Dress £399 SHOP NOW So easy to dress up or down.

LE MONDE BERYL Suede Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Tan £395 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the classic ballet pump.

The Row Fiji Sweater in Oak Brown Cashmere £1620 SHOP NOW An investment you won't regret.

Aldo Muttsee Knee-High Boots in Other Brown £200 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with a white poplin skirt.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Turtleneck Top in Cocoa £58 SHOP NOW The ultimate layering piece.