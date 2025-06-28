I Just Spent 4 Hours at Spain's Biggest Zara—These Are the Items I Immediately Rushed to Buy

Is there anything better than shopping while you're in Europe? I don't think so. The VAT refunds, unparalleled selection, and low-key ease of dropping (or, in my case, slamming) your credit card to pay for a new pair of shoes, a bag, or clothing items really get me going. So, when my parents told me they were moving to Spain a few years ago, the shopping in Europe became a sport in my book, and I took home the Olympic gold medal every time.

There's nothing quite like shopping from homegrown brands while I'm in Madrid. Yes, I love Flabelus, Paloma Wool, and Gimaguas as much as the next fashion girl, but my secret obsession with stopping into Zara every single day while visiting my parents needs to be studied.

Given that my parents live right heart of the city center, the opportunities to do major financial damage at Zara feel limitless. Every time I get off my International flight I usually go home, take a shower, and head straight out to Madrid's flagship Zara in Plaza de España, the large plaza at the end of Madrid's Gran Via (a bustling shopping street where there is, unsurprisingly, another Zara I go to). That said, the Plaza de España Zara takes the cake in my book.

In-Store Experience

Up until recently, the 41,064-square-foot store was the largest Zara in the world—and it still holds the title of the largest in Spain. As a Spain-based brand, Zara’s Plaza de España location functions as the company’s main commercial hub in the capital city. The store features massive fitting rooms, three floors of shopping, and several dedicated areas for new campaigns, beauty products, home goods, higher-tier ZW Collection pieces, and a seamless checkout experience. Being the largest Zara in Spain also means the store carries (almost) everything you’ll find online. As a plus-size, trend-forward shopper, I’ve found Plaza de España to be the only Zara where I can reliably find everything I need in my size. No more tracking down a specific pair of pants or a cute going-out top at one of Madrid’s smaller, tourist-packed Zara locations.

And yes, while the Plaza de España location sits in the heart of one of Madrid’s most touristic areas, its sheer size means you’re not constantly bumping into people or fighting for fitting rooms. That’s a win in my book!

Zara Home

There’s even a Zara Home inside the Plaza de España location—a rarity in Madrid. Since we don’t have dedicated Zara Home stores in New York, I usually take my sweet time browsing and snapping photos to use as inspiration for my tiny, shoebox-sized NYC apartment.

Fitting Room Experience

Most importantly, though, I shop at Zara like it’s my job—because, honestly, it kind of is. When I was in Spain over the summer, I knew I had to go IRL and document some of the best pieces I found at the country’s largest Zara. Armed with my trusted iPhone, a giant bag filled with clothes, and comfortable shoes, I spent nearly 45 minutes in the fitting room trying on at least 25 different pieces.

While there were so many items I wish I had bought, my suitcase could only hold so much. Below, you’ll find some of the Madrid girl–coded Zara pieces I rushed to try and buy—including flowy midi dresses, linen pants, and chic butter-yellow tops.

Flowy Elastic Midi Dress

This was a last-second grab for my fitting room pile, and I’m so glad I added it. The dress is incredibly lightweight and flowy—perfect for those 95-degree days spent trekking around Madrid in espadrilles and a dream. I’m usually an XL, but I sized down to a large, and it fits perfectly (if not a little oversize—in the best way).

Zara Flowy Elastic Midi Dress $60 SHOP NOW

Flowy Midi Dress

Can you tell I have a thing for flowy dresses? They’re the best way to beat the insane temperatures that creep into Madrid in June, July, and August. If you’re looking for something that makes a statement, I’d pass on this one—it’s the definition of minimal luxury. A true throw-on-and-go dress you can slip into without a second thought, even on your laziest summer days. In my book, that’s peak comfort fashion, and I couldn’t be more into it.

Zara Flowy Midi Dress $70 SHOP NOW

Striped Poplin Shirt

Call me crazy, but I live for Zara’s tailoring. Sure, the Spanish brand is popular among the style crowd for its on-trend pieces and great accessories, but in my book, the classics can’t be beat. I already own a few of Zara’s classic button-down poplin shirts, so I had a feeling this pink striped version would be a winner. Spoiler alert: It was so good, I’m wearing it as I write this.

Zara Striped Poplin Shirt $32 SHOP NOW

Halter Top and Linen Pants

Last but not least, this pretty outfit is a head-to-toe Madrid-girl look. A butter-yellow halter top makes the look, and paired with these breezy white linen pleated pants, it’s a match made in sartorial heaven. If you’re on the bustier side, I’d size up for the halter, but the pants run a bit baggy (no complaints, though!).

Shop Zara Summer Items

Shop Zara Home Items