5 Shoe Color Trends All the Cool French Girls Are Wearing This Summer
As seen on the streets of Paris.
I think we can all agree that if a cool French girl wears something, it's probably worth investing in—or at least investigating. Simply put, they have great taste and gravitate toward trends that they can wear over and over (and they do). This summer in particular, something I've noticed chic French women aren't wearing that much is black shoes. Instead, they're opting for shoes in colors that are more unexpected, that a unique touch to their summer outfits, whether they lean neutral or colorful.
The five shoe color trends, in particular, that are favorites of the French this summer are all in keeping with the overarching color trends of 2025, and even the more bold hues miraculously look good with everything. Needless to say, I don't think any fashion people in Paris are missing their black shoes this summer. Keep scrolling to shop the five main shoe color trends they're prioritizing instead.
Red
At this point, red shoes have gone from major trend to wardrobe staple. As you can see on Anne Laure-Mais here, they have the ability to completely transform an outfit, in a way that few other shoe colors can. Red flats and flip-flops, in particular, are dominating this summer.
Shop Red Shoes For Summer
Baby Blue
On the softer end of the color spectrum, baby blue is the shade that's captured the attention of Parisians—even more so than butter yellow and powder pink. As you can see below, they pair particularly well with white pieces.
Shop Baby Blue Shoes For Summer
Espresso
Espresso, AKA chocolate brown, continues to be the reigning neutral color trend of 2025. Simply put, it makes outfits look expensive and can be worn year-round. Sounds like a must-own shoe color to me.
Shop Espresso Shoes For Summer
Cream
Stark white shoes are a classic, but the more elegant option that French fashion people are opting for this summer is cream shoes. Whether in leather, mesh, or satin and in the form of heels, flats, sneakers, or sandals, cream is always a smart choice for summer footwear.
Shop Cream Shoes For Summer
Burgundy
That's right—the color trend you may have thought would dissipate post-winter is still going strong. In fact, burgundy shoes feel quite fresh for summer and because of it, French women continue to embrace the elegant trend.
Shop Burgundy Shoes For Summer
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
