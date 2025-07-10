5 Shoe Color Trends All the Cool French Girls Are Wearing This Summer

As seen on the streets of Paris.

French influencers wearing summer outfits
(Image credit: @clarie_most; @annelauremais; @leasy_inparis)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

I think we can all agree that if a cool French girl wears something, it's probably worth investing in—or at least investigating. Simply put, they have great taste and gravitate toward trends that they can wear over and over (and they do). This summer in particular, something I've noticed chic French women aren't wearing that much is black shoes. Instead, they're opting for shoes in colors that are more unexpected, that a unique touch to their summer outfits, whether they lean neutral or colorful.

The five shoe color trends, in particular, that are favorites of the French this summer are all in keeping with the overarching color trends of 2025, and even the more bold hues miraculously look good with everything. Needless to say, I don't think any fashion people in Paris are missing their black shoes this summer. Keep scrolling to shop the five main shoe color trends they're prioritizing instead.

Red

At this point, red shoes have gone from major trend to wardrobe staple. As you can see on Anne Laure-Mais here, they have the ability to completely transform an outfit, in a way that few other shoe colors can. Red flats and flip-flops, in particular, are dominating this summer.

French influencer wearing a maxi dress, suede jacket, and red flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Red Shoes For Summer

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

Balla Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Flats

Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Coach Sculpted C Flat Sandals
Coach
Sculpted C Flat Sandals

Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Baby Blue

On the softer end of the color spectrum, baby blue is the shade that's captured the attention of Parisians—even more so than butter yellow and powder pink. As you can see below, they pair particularly well with white pieces.

French influencer wearing a blue top and shoes with white jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Shop Baby Blue Shoes For Summer

Waldena Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Waldena Block Heeled Mules

Sam Edelman Women's Rosa Pump, Cape Blue, 8.5
Sam Edelman
Rosa Pumps

Naiomi Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Naiomi Ankle Strap Sandals

Jo Thong Sandals
Christopher Esber
Jo Thong Sandals

Mansur Gavriel Woven Ballerina Flats
Shopbop
Mansur Gavriel Woven Ballerina Flats

Espresso

Espresso, AKA chocolate brown, continues to be the reigning neutral color trend of 2025. Simply put, it makes outfits look expensive and can be worn year-round. Sounds like a must-own shoe color to me.

French influencer wearing a dress, white socks, and brown loafers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop Espresso Shoes For Summer

Elaina T-Strap Flat
Sam Edelman
Elaina T-Strap Flats

Chrissy Slingback Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Chrissy Slingback Sandals

The Ruth Ballet Flat in Woven Leather
Madewell
The Ruth Ballet Flat in Woven Leather

Wide Heeled Leather Sandals
ZARA
Wide Heeled Leather Sandals

Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Suede Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Suede Loafers

Cream

Stark white shoes are a classic, but the more elegant option that French fashion people are opting for this summer is cream shoes. Whether in leather, mesh, or satin and in the form of heels, flats, sneakers, or sandals, cream is always a smart choice for summer footwear.

French influencer wearing a white dress and white mesh shoes

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Shop Cream Shoes For Summer

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pumps

Destin Slingback Flat
Franco Sarto
Destin Slingback Flats

Staud, Alba Cream Crochet Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Cream Crochet Ballet Flats

Alohas Amar Cream Leather Mules
Alohas
Amar Cream Leather Mules

Leather Boat Shoes With Laces - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Boat Shoes With Laces

Burgundy

French influencer wearing a gray maxi dress and burgundy shoes

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

That's right—the color trend you may have thought would dissipate post-winter is still going strong. In fact, burgundy shoes feel quite fresh for summer and because of it, French women continue to embrace the elegant trend.

Shop Burgundy Shoes For Summer

Charlie Sandal
Open Edit
Charlie Sandals

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Double Strap Mary Jane Flat
Prada
Double Strap Mary Jane Flats

Madison Burgundy Box Leather
STEVEMADDEN
Madison Burgundy Box Leather Loafers

Tee Sandal
Dear Frances
Tee Sandals

