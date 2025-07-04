Let Me Cure Your Zara Fatigue One Chic Massimo Dutti Find At a Time

From summer-sale deals to brand-new arrivals.

Models wearing Massimo Dutti summer 2025 items.
(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)
By
published
in News

When the Zara sale rolls around, it's easy to get overwhelmed. I've been shopping the sale for over a decade now, and still, I find myself becoming fatigued after every time I click on a discounted item only to find out it's sold out in my size, or go into the store and am met with chaos. And this year has been no different, which is why I'm turning my attention to another Inditex (Zara's parent company) label, Massimo Dutti, which is just as tried-and-true as its sister brand, but leans more contemporary. Because of that, during peak sale season, Dutti is a bit less overwhelming. There are still plenty of deals, though, and lots of fresh new arrivals to balance things out.

From sporty jackets that are perfect for the confusing transitional weather that'll meet us later this summer and into early fall to easy basics that can be built around all year, there's no shortage of elite pieces for you (and me) to shop at Massimo Dutti right now. There's also designer-looking jewelry like oversized cuff bracelets and long cord necklaces, as well as leather flip-flops, plaid shirts and skirts, and of course, suede.

Let me cure our mutual Zara fatigue with a dose of Massimo Dutti this sale season. Trust me, you're about to press add-to-cart on every item.

Flowing Shirt With Button Detail on the Chest
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Shirt With Button Detail on the Chest

When I spotted this pinstripe, sporty anorak, I knew I had to order it.

Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

Really good jeans at a really good price.

Massimo Dutti, Leather Toe Divider Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Leather Toe Divider Sandals

The square toe is so chic.

Bomber Jacket, Puffed Turtleneck
Massimo Dutti
Bomber Jacket, Puffed Turtleneck

I've never purchased an item faster.

Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Midi Skirt With Blonde Lace Detail

Lace-trim skirts are everywhere right now, and rarely are they on sale.

Ceramic Tassel Necklace
Massimo Dutti
Ceramic Tassel Necklace

This is better than some of the $300, $400, and $500 tassel necklaces I've seen.

Massimo Dutti, Flowing Check Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Check Shirt

I've been grabbing for my plaid shirts all summer.

Split Suede Flat Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Flat Sandals

Everything about these makes me think you'll wear them at least four times a week.

Massimo Dutti, Straight Fit Suede Leather Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Straight Fit Suede Leather Skirt

A suede skirt does all the work in your outfit. A simple tank and some flip-flops are all you need to add.

Knit Halter Bodysuit With V-Neck - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Knit Halter Bodysuit With V-Neck

Massimo Dutti gave me no choice but to buy this bodysuit in both black and white.

Massimo Dutti, Strappy Leather High-Heel Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Leather High-Heel Sandals

The cage-toe on these is so elegant and cool.

massimo dutti, Fitted Satin Blazer
massimo dutti
Fitted Satin Blazer

This satin blazer gives me designer vibes.

Oversize Polo Neck Knitted Jumper
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Polo Neck Knitted Jumper

A pretty knit is never a bad purchase.

Wide Rounded Bracelet
Massimo Dutti
Wide Rounded Bracelet

$130? Say less.

Oversize Flowing Trench Coat in Water-Repellent Fabric
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Flowing Trench Coat in Water-Repellent Fabric

I used to only like floor-length trenches, but shorter car coats are calling my name in 2025.

Suede Leather Bandana
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Bandana

Such a cool hair accessory.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Cotton Blouse With Button-Up Front
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Blouse With Button-Up Front

An elegant alternative to standard button-down shirts.

Check Print Godet Midi Skirt - Studio
Massimo Dutti
Check Print Godet Midi Skirt

Bring this skirt right into fall by styling it with boots instead of sandals.

Massimo Dutti, Split Suede Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Split Suede Trainers

Wow, these are incredible.

Technical Fabric Sweatshirt With Zip Detail
Massimo Dutti
Technical Fabric Sweatshirt With Zip Detail

A stellar choice for post-pilates brunch.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸