Let Me Cure Your Zara Fatigue One Chic Massimo Dutti Find At a Time
From summer-sale deals to brand-new arrivals.
When the Zara sale rolls around, it's easy to get overwhelmed. I've been shopping the sale for over a decade now, and still, I find myself becoming fatigued after every time I click on a discounted item only to find out it's sold out in my size, or go into the store and am met with chaos. And this year has been no different, which is why I'm turning my attention to another Inditex (Zara's parent company) label, Massimo Dutti, which is just as tried-and-true as its sister brand, but leans more contemporary. Because of that, during peak sale season, Dutti is a bit less overwhelming. There are still plenty of deals, though, and lots of fresh new arrivals to balance things out.
From sporty jackets that are perfect for the confusing transitional weather that'll meet us later this summer and into early fall to easy basics that can be built around all year, there's no shortage of elite pieces for you (and me) to shop at Massimo Dutti right now. There's also designer-looking jewelry like oversized cuff bracelets and long cord necklaces, as well as leather flip-flops, plaid shirts and skirts, and of course, suede.
Let me cure our mutual Zara fatigue with a dose of Massimo Dutti this sale season. Trust me, you're about to press add-to-cart on every item.
Lace-trim skirts are everywhere right now, and rarely are they on sale.
This is better than some of the $300, $400, and $500 tassel necklaces I've seen.
I used to only like floor-length trenches, but shorter car coats are calling my name in 2025.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
