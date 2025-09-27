I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor, and Everyone I Follow on Instagram Is Suddenly Wearing This Niche Jeans-and-Flats Formula

Want to switch up your regular jeans and flats combo? Try out the Gen Z trend that’s all over my socials this autumn.

Three fashion people wear the grey jeans ballet flat trend
(Image credit: @Yasmindavenport_ @izabellalilly @salome.mory)
Jeans and flats in autumn is about as groundbreaking as florals in spring. Yet a quick scroll through the IG accounts of some of my favourite Gen Z content creators alerted me to a niche jeans-and-ballet-flats combination I hadn’t noticed before today: grey jeans and ballet flats.

Fashion person Izabella Lilly wears the grey jeans and ballet flat trend.

(Image credit: @izabellalilly)

Now, I, a self-proclaimed jeans connoisseur, do have a pair of grey jeans, and I’ve always found them to be the perfect styling sounding board. Their all-but-neutral colouring offers the same chic elevation as traditional blue and black colourways, yet feels far fresher and a touch cooler. In knowing this, I’m questioning why I never thought to pair them with one of my favourite shoe styles, ballet flats, before.

Fashion person Yasmin Davenport wears the grey jeans and ballet flat trend.

(Image credit: @yasmindevonport_)

When it comes to grey jeans and ballet flats, the key really lies in the colouring and silhouette of the denim. After a refined polish? Opt for loose fit, darker-wash jeans and simple black ballet flats. Or, if you’re looking to add something different to a day-to-day look, grey jeans and studded ballet flats look so good with a beige waistcoat.

Fashion person wears the grey jeans and ballet flat trend

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Don't take my word for it, though; the data speaks for itself. With searches for “grey jeans” up +90% and “ballet flats” up +150% on Google, they’re two of the most in-demand buys right now. So, to make your life a little easier, and to keep you ahead of the trends, I’ve rounded up the best grey jeans and ballet flats below.

From trending H&M jeans to the viral COS ballet flats, you’re sure to find a combo that works for you. Scroll to see my edit.

Shop the Grey-Jeans-and-Ballet-Flats Trend:

