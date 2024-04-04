I've Tried on So Many High-Street Flats—This Is the One Pair I'm Considering For Spring

By Florrie Alexander
published

In my opinion, one of the greatest moves within fashion recently was the quietening of it all. A turn back to classics as the stand-out elements of an outfit, and within it the refound love of flat shoes. Where once sky-high heels that left us teetering around were the pinnacle of elegance, the move back to simplicity has allowed the humble flat shoe to gain a greater status. Over the past few seasons, ballet flats in particular have come to the forefront of fashion, alongside Mary Jane silhouettes distinguished by their mid-foot strap. As the adoration for these styles continues, brands have acted to release designs to satiate our comfortable flat shoe appetites, and COS's buckled ballet flats are one of my favourites around right now.

Florrie wears a black waistcoat, blue jeans and COS bukled ballet flats

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

If there were one brand that would be able to pull together the refined silhouette of a ballet flat and the ease of a Mary Jane, it would be COS. Recently, I headed out to try on some of COS's best-selling jeans, and in doing so had the chance to put the buckled ballet flats to the test. Crafted in a supple leather, the flats feature a contemporary almond toe and cushioned insoles for added comfort. What I love about the design is that the buckle strap adds a security that's missing from regular ballet flats that can lead them to slip off easily. In terms of sizing, I took my regular size 5 (38) which were a perfect fit, and the softness of the leather made them extra comfortable. Plus, the pared-back style makes them easy to style with almost any style, from classic denim to tailoring to soft floral dresses.

Keep scrolling to see the COS buckled ballet flats, and shop more buckled flat shoes we're loving right now.

SHOP THE COS BUCKLED BALLET FLATS

Buckled Ballet Flats
COS
Buckled Ballet Flats

SHOP MORE BUCKLED FLATS

Studded Ballerinas - Women
Mango
Studded Ballerinas

I'm a big fan of the studded details here.

Maeva Mary Jane Leather Flats
Hush
Maeva Mary Jane Leather Flats

Cream shades are endlessly chic.

Asos Design Lavish Premium Leather Mary Jane Ballet in Black
ASOS Design
Premium Leather Mary Jane Ballet

Well done ASOS.

Maya Buckle Slingback Flats
Anthropologie
Maya Buckle Slingback Flats

There's so many great slingback styles around right now, but this pair feels particularly cool.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

Add in the mesh shoe details and you get these very directional flats.

Red Ballet Flats
Charles & Keith
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats

It's hard to resist this bold red shade.

White Ballet Flats With Crross Strap
Charles & Keith
Crossover-Strap Mary Jane Flats

Charles & Keith nods to the classic ballet flat with the delicate bow.

Black Eyelets Ballerinas
Ganni
Black Eyelets Ballerinas

Ganni are masters of the cool shoe, and this pair is sure to turn heads.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

