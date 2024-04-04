I've Tried on So Many High-Street Flats—This Is the One Pair I'm Considering For Spring
In my opinion, one of the greatest moves within fashion recently was the quietening of it all. A turn back to classics as the stand-out elements of an outfit, and within it the refound love of flat shoes. Where once sky-high heels that left us teetering around were the pinnacle of elegance, the move back to simplicity has allowed the humble flat shoe to gain a greater status. Over the past few seasons, ballet flats in particular have come to the forefront of fashion, alongside Mary Jane silhouettes distinguished by their mid-foot strap. As the adoration for these styles continues, brands have acted to release designs to satiate our comfortable flat shoe appetites, and COS's buckled ballet flats are one of my favourites around right now.
If there were one brand that would be able to pull together the refined silhouette of a ballet flat and the ease of a Mary Jane, it would be COS. Recently, I headed out to try on some of COS's best-selling jeans, and in doing so had the chance to put the buckled ballet flats to the test. Crafted in a supple leather, the flats feature a contemporary almond toe and cushioned insoles for added comfort. What I love about the design is that the buckle strap adds a security that's missing from regular ballet flats that can lead them to slip off easily. In terms of sizing, I took my regular size 5 (38) which were a perfect fit, and the softness of the leather made them extra comfortable. Plus, the pared-back style makes them easy to style with almost any style, from classic denim to tailoring to soft floral dresses.
Keep scrolling to see the COS buckled ballet flats, and shop more buckled flat shoes we're loving right now.
SHOP THE COS BUCKLED BALLET FLATS
SHOP MORE BUCKLED FLATS
There's so many great slingback styles around right now, but this pair feels particularly cool.
Add in the mesh shoe details and you get these very directional flats.
Charles & Keith nods to the classic ballet flat with the delicate bow.
Ganni are masters of the cool shoe, and this pair is sure to turn heads.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Trendy Red Flats Everyone Wants in Their Closet
Including this editor.
By Allyson Payer
-
Here's Every Shoe You Need to Own This Spring
Sponsor Content Created With Sam Edelman
By Raina Mendonça
-
The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has So Many Chic Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These Finds
Good luck picking just one.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Elle Fanning Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Could Replace Basic Loafers
Ready for a change?
By Allyson Payer
-
6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Easy and chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The New $150 COS Bag I'm Buying While I Save Up for Loewe's Paseo
It's too good.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Is Wearing This Season
This one has staying power.
By Allyson Payer
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber