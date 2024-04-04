I've Tried on So Many High-Street Flats—This Is the One Pair I'm Considering For Spring

In my opinion, one of the greatest moves within fashion recently was the quietening of it all. A turn back to classics as the stand-out elements of an outfit, and within it the refound love of flat shoes. Where once sky-high heels that left us teetering around were the pinnacle of elegance, the move back to simplicity has allowed the humble flat shoe to gain a greater status. Over the past few seasons, ballet flats in particular have come to the forefront of fashion, alongside Mary Jane silhouettes distinguished by their mid-foot strap. As the adoration for these styles continues, brands have acted to release designs to satiate our comfortable flat shoe appetites, and COS's buckled ballet flats are one of my favourites around right now.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

If there were one brand that would be able to pull together the refined silhouette of a ballet flat and the ease of a Mary Jane, it would be COS. Recently, I headed out to try on some of COS's best-selling jeans, and in doing so had the chance to put the buckled ballet flats to the test. Crafted in a supple leather, the flats feature a contemporary almond toe and cushioned insoles for added comfort. What I love about the design is that the buckle strap adds a security that's missing from regular ballet flats that can lead them to slip off easily. In terms of sizing, I took my regular size 5 (38) which were a perfect fit, and the softness of the leather made them extra comfortable. Plus, the pared-back style makes them easy to style with almost any style, from classic denim to tailoring to soft floral dresses.

Keep scrolling to see the COS buckled ballet flats, and shop more buckled flat shoes we're loving right now.

SHOP THE COS BUCKLED BALLET FLATS

COS Buckled Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW

SHOP MORE BUCKLED FLATS

Mango Studded Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the studded details here.

Hush Maeva Mary Jane Leather Flats £99 SHOP NOW Cream shades are endlessly chic.

ASOS Design Premium Leather Mary Jane Ballet £70 SHOP NOW Well done ASOS.

Anthropologie Maya Buckle Slingback Flats £95 SHOP NOW There's so many great slingback styles around right now, but this pair feels particularly cool.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Add in the mesh shoe details and you get these very directional flats.

Charles & Keith Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats £65 SHOP NOW It's hard to resist this bold red shade.

Charles & Keith Crossover-Strap Mary Jane Flats £65 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith nods to the classic ballet flat with the delicate bow.