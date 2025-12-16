Now that the winter chill has officially set in, my knitwear is getting more airtime than ever before. Each morning, rather than choosing from my wardrobe in its entirety, I find myself sticking to a strict outfit formula in an attempt to battle the cold and still look chic: A knit, jeans and a variation of trainers, loafers or heeled boots as the day's events demand has become my winter uniform and, while I’m definitely not mad about it, it has made me realise, my knitwear collection needs expanding.
This week, after discovering the knit I wanted to wear was at the bottom of my washing basket once again, I knew I had to take action. So, I turned to the internet to rectify the situation ASAP. It was after many hours of scrolling that I discovered three high street stores excelling when it comes to knitwear this season, delivering luxe-looking jumpers, cosy knitted dresses and, in particular, some of the chicest cardigans around. If you haven’t browsed the new section at Zara, COS or H&M recently, don’t worry, I’ve done the hard work for you and trust me, it’s cardigans that come out on top.
Takes COS, for example, whose minimalist designs exude quiet luxury in terms of aesthetic, while also ensuring maximum cosiness with cashmere, wool and alpaca blends. Influencer Nina Jolley followed my outfit formula, pairing the brand's classic grey cardigan with jeans and trainers earlier this year, showcasing why COS should be your go-to for cardigans that deliver on understated elegance.
In comparison, at Zara, you’ll find cardigans that feel a little more unexpected. While browsing, I spotted scarf detail cardigans, Fair Isle print styles and even embellished cardigans perfect for party season. Just add tailored trousers or a slip skirt, for instant chicness.
Then, sitting between the two, you have H&M. With both pared back, classic cardigans and statement styles, there’s something to suit all tastes. My personal favourite is their grey argyle print cardigan, which taps into the preppy trend and will look so cute paired with a mini skirt, socks and loafers for a Hailey Bieber-inspired look.
To see even more of my favourite styles, just keep scrolling (and don’t be surprised if you happen to spot me in a few of these cardigans in the coming weeks)...
Shop the Best Cardigans at Zara, COS and H&M
ZARA
Bandana Lace Cardigan
The scarf detail, the lace trim, the trending grey hue — there are so many reasons to love this cute Zara cardigan.
