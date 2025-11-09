Stylish Women Across Europe Have Revived This "Dated" Knitwear Trend Just in Time for Winter—These Are the Chicest Around

As winter descends upon us, I think it's safe to say that knitwear season is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped and practicality has taken over, with layering up becoming a priority when it comes to getting dressed every morning. In winter, I often find It’s easy to become stuck in a rut of rotating the same outfits, purely for comfort and ease, but this season I’m trying to get one step ahead and build up an array of go-to pieces that keep me warm and look chic at the same time.
A fair isle knit is one of such piece. Once considered 'dated', recently fair isle knits have been spotted on the autumn/winter 2025 runways (see Altuzarra and Khaite) as well as plenty of stylish European women, proving it’s had a contemporary, very chic, upgrade. In 2025, a fair isle knit feels both nostalgic and refined, and is an easy way to look stylish and put-together without much effort. Whether you wear it with jeans and boots, tucked into a satin slip skirt, or layered over a dress, the fair isle knit is a failsafe option on those days when comfort is key.
With my newfound love of fair isle knits front of mind, I decided to round up the best fair isle pieces available right now. I'll certainly be investing in one or two (or three…) myself. Keep cosy out there!