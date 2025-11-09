Stylish Women Across Europe Have Revived This "Dated" Knitwear Trend Just in Time for Winter—These Are the Chicest Around

Such a classic piece in any wardrobe, we've rounded up the best Fair Isle knits to buy right now for any budget.

Fair isle knits
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @lucywilliams02, @nlmarilyn)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

Fair isle knits

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

As winter descends upon us, I think it's safe to say that knitwear season is well and truly here. The temperature has dropped and practicality has taken over, with layering up becoming a priority when it comes to getting dressed every morning. In winter, I often find It’s easy to become stuck in a rut of rotating the same outfits, purely for comfort and ease, but this season I’m trying to get one step ahead and build up an array of go-to pieces that keep me warm and look chic at the same time.

Fair isle knits

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

A fair isle knit is one of such piece. Once considered 'dated', recently fair isle knits have been spotted on the autumn/winter 2025 runways (see Altuzarra and Khaite) as well as plenty of stylish European women, proving it’s had a contemporary, very chic, upgrade. In 2025, a fair isle knit feels both nostalgic and refined, and is an easy way to look stylish and put-together without much effort. Whether you wear it with jeans and boots, tucked into a satin slip skirt, or layered over a dress, the fair isle knit is a failsafe option on those days when comfort is key.

Fair isle knits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With my newfound love of fair isle knits front of mind, I decided to round up the best fair isle pieces available right now. I'll certainly be investing in one or two (or three…) myself. Keep cosy out there!

Shop the Best Fair Isle Knits for Winter 2025:

The Best Fair Isle Knits Under £150:

The Best Fair Isle Knits Under £300:

The Best Fair Isle Knits Under £600:

Latest