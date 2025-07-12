I Like Jeans, But I Love Skirts—5 Incredibly Chic Styles to Take Note of For Summer 2025

Name an event, occasion or even a venue I’ve been to and I can most likely remember what I was wearing. Although the reason why I was there, or the people I was with, will be hazy, I've always managed to dig deep into my internal outfit archive to remember the look I chose. This is why I find it particularly difficult when having a seasonal clear-out. How can I get rid of anything when everything has fond memories attached? When I think of mini skirts, I remember the black style with horsebit chain detail that I wore when I was seven years old with a ‘babe’ top—I need to ask my mum about this questionable outfit. At 16, I once wore a skirt so short to the school disco that it actually had knickers built in (these are back at Camden market, FYI), and I’ve got an & Other Stories chocolate brown mini that I’ve worn so much over the past three years, it’s practically falling apart at the hem. It’s pretty safe to say, I’ve always loved a miniskirt.



Versatile in summer, they’re an easy-to-throw-on item. Over a swimsuit on holiday, with a vest top and sandals for a casual everyday uniform, and manage to make any 'nice top' look instantly more dressy. Which is why they’re being worn by every fashion person right now, and there's 5 particular styles I’ve seen on repeat. Whether it’s a lace-adorned white mini skirt, a balloon hem black version or a plaid mini that resembles those once spotted on the early 90s runways at Vivienne Westwood and Comme des Garçons—there’s bound to be a style that’ll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe for 2025, ready to be taken out to make memories!

The Best Summer Mini Skirts:

1. The Best Linen Mini Skirts

Style Notes: Linen and summer go hand-in-hand, so of course, the cool material is key when it comes to mini skirts. As lightweight as it gets, make like Allison Ho and wear with a draped top, '90s shades and follow the wrong shoe theory styling hack with black trainers.

Shop Below:

2. The Best White Mini Skirts

Style Notes: I have no doubt that you've seen a lot of lace on your Insta feed recently—on dresses, shorts and cami tops—and Amaka Hamelijnck shows how a touch of texture can elevate a white skirt. The base for so many summer looks, even if you don't go for a lace iteration, a white skirt is a must.

Shop Below:

MANGO Double-Belted Denim Skirt £46 SHOP NOW This feels like the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe. Superdown Petra Mini Skirt £58 SHOP NOW Lace detail skirts, shorts and cami tops are the micro trend to know. Miu Miu Poplin and Jersey Miniskirt £850 SHOP NOW Lets say thank you to Miu Miu for the return of the micro mini! ALIGNE Hadley Linen Mini Skirt £69 SHOP NOW I would wear this mini with its matching waistcoat for a elevated look.

3. The Best Party Mini Skirts

Style Notes: I used to think sequins were reserved for party season, until I realised how good they look sparkling in the sunshine, that is. A fancy skirt with a simple T-shirt or vest top is such a fun way to wear them this season— I'm here for this watermelon pink and green vibe.

Shop Below:

H&M Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt £13 SHOP NOW This set is perfect for a summer party! Oséree Marylin Sequined Miniskirt £235 SHOP NOW A holiday hero item if ever I've seen one. ZARA Georgette Ruffle Skirt £60 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is going to sell out fast! Reformation Martina Skirt Es £178 SHOP NOW This comes in so many chic colours.

4. The Best Printed Mini Skirts

Style Notes: With 90s plaid being all over the spring/summer 2025 catwalks, it's no surprise it's filtered into summer outfits in the form of pleated checked skirts. Adenorah Lauremais keeps it preppy with a knit and heels, but you could easily stick to the decade and go for a cami top and flip flops.

Shop Below:

H&M Pleated Mini Skirt £22 SHOP NOW This looks super elevated for the pricepoint. Cotton On Wren Pleated Mini Skirt £25 SHOP NOW So 90s. Damson Madder Moffy Mini Kilt - Butter Check £60 SHOP NOW For a preppy look, pair this skirt with a cardigan and loafers. Reformation Hanna Skirt £148 SHOP NOW You can wear this with tights and boats in the colder months too!

5. The Best Black Mini Skirts

Style Notes: Be it a balloon hem, linen, satin or just a cotton mini skirt, it doesn't matter as long as it's black. Although I love the look of this poofy skirt worn the Miu Miu way with a belt, striped T-shirt and suede trainers.

Shop Below: