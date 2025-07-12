I Like Jeans, But I Love Skirts—5 Incredibly Chic Styles to Take Note of For Summer 2025
Move over jeans, it's all about the 'nice top' with a mini skirt for summer and everything from linen to check prints are already being spotted.
Name an event, occasion or even a venue I’ve been to and I can most likely remember what I was wearing. Although the reason why I was there, or the people I was with, will be hazy, I've always managed to dig deep into my internal outfit archive to remember the look I chose. This is why I find it particularly difficult when having a seasonal clear-out. How can I get rid of anything when everything has fond memories attached? When I think of mini skirts, I remember the black style with horsebit chain detail that I wore when I was seven years old with a ‘babe’ top—I need to ask my mum about this questionable outfit. At 16, I once wore a skirt so short to the school disco that it actually had knickers built in (these are back at Camden market, FYI), and I’ve got an & Other Stories chocolate brown mini that I’ve worn so much over the past three years, it’s practically falling apart at the hem. It’s pretty safe to say, I’ve always loved a miniskirt.
Versatile in summer, they’re an easy-to-throw-on item. Over a swimsuit on holiday, with a vest top and sandals for a casual everyday uniform, and manage to make any 'nice top' look instantly more dressy. Which is why they’re being worn by every fashion person right now, and there's 5 particular styles I’ve seen on repeat. Whether it’s a lace-adorned white mini skirt, a balloon hem black version or a plaid mini that resembles those once spotted on the early 90s runways at Vivienne Westwood and Comme des Garçons—there’s bound to be a style that’ll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe for 2025, ready to be taken out to make memories!
The Best Summer Mini Skirts:
1. The Best Linen Mini Skirts
Style Notes: Linen and summer go hand-in-hand, so of course, the cool material is key when it comes to mini skirts. As lightweight as it gets, make like Allison Ho and wear with a draped top, '90s shades and follow the wrong shoe theory styling hack with black trainers.
2. The Best White Mini Skirts
Style Notes: I have no doubt that you've seen a lot of lace on your Insta feed recently—on dresses, shorts and cami tops—and Amaka Hamelijnck shows how a touch of texture can elevate a white skirt. The base for so many summer looks, even if you don't go for a lace iteration, a white skirt is a must.
3. The Best Party Mini Skirts
Style Notes: I used to think sequins were reserved for party season, until I realised how good they look sparkling in the sunshine, that is. A fancy skirt with a simple T-shirt or vest top is such a fun way to wear them this season— I'm here for this watermelon pink and green vibe.
4. The Best Printed Mini Skirts
Style Notes: With 90s plaid being all over the spring/summer 2025 catwalks, it's no surprise it's filtered into summer outfits in the form of pleated checked skirts. Adenorah Lauremais keeps it preppy with a knit and heels, but you could easily stick to the decade and go for a cami top and flip flops.
5. The Best Black Mini Skirts
Style Notes: Be it a balloon hem, linen, satin or just a cotton mini skirt, it doesn't matter as long as it's black. Although I love the look of this poofy skirt worn the Miu Miu way with a belt, striped T-shirt and suede trainers.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.