I Like Jeans, But I Love Skirts—5 Incredibly Chic Styles to Take Note of For Summer 2025

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck @polliani @alllisonho)
Name an event, occasion or even a venue I’ve been to and I can most likely remember what I was wearing. Although the reason why I was there, or the people I was with, will be hazy, I've always managed to dig deep into my internal outfit archive to remember the look I chose. This is why I find it particularly difficult when having a seasonal clear-out. How can I get rid of anything when everything has fond memories attached? When I think of mini skirts, I remember the black style with horsebit chain detail that I wore when I was seven years old with a ‘babe’ top—I need to ask my mum about this questionable outfit. At 16, I once wore a skirt so short to the school disco that it actually had knickers built in (these are back at Camden market, FYI), and I’ve got an & Other Stories chocolate brown mini that I’ve worn so much over the past three years, it’s practically falling apart at the hem. It’s pretty safe to say, I’ve always loved a miniskirt.


Versatile in summer, they’re an easy-to-throw-on item. Over a swimsuit on holiday, with a vest top and sandals for a casual everyday uniform, and manage to make any 'nice top' look instantly more dressy. Which is why they’re being worn by every fashion person right now, and there's 5 particular styles I’ve seen on repeat. Whether it’s a lace-adorned white mini skirt, a balloon hem black version or a plaid mini that resembles those once spotted on the early 90s runways at Vivienne Westwood and Comme des Garçons—there’s bound to be a style that’ll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe for 2025, ready to be taken out to make memories!

The Best Summer Mini Skirts:

1. The Best Linen Mini Skirts

Fashion person Allison Ho wears the linen mini skirt trend in baby pink in a recent image. She has paired the skirt with a grey and black striped of the shoulder t-shirt, black and white Adidas sambas and clear oval glasses. She is leaning both arms on a dark blue decking and is posed towards the camera in a recent image on her Instagram.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Style Notes: Linen and summer go hand-in-hand, so of course, the cool material is key when it comes to mini skirts. As lightweight as it gets, make like Allison Ho and wear with a draped top, '90s shades and follow the wrong shoe theory styling hack with black trainers.

Shop Below:

Brandy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Linen Skirt

This skirt will work just as hard in the summer as it will in autumn and winter.
Asceno
Positano Linen Mini Skirt

This would look so good with red sandals.

Essie Fringed Linen Mini Skirt
POSSE
Essie Fringed Linen Mini Skirt

This set is something truly special.

My Little Micro Mini Cotton-Linen Skort
Free People
My Little Micro Mini

This comes in 24 colours!

2. The Best White Mini Skirts

Fashion person Amaka Hamelijnck is wearing a white satin mini skirt with lace trim, a brown V-neck top, a butter yellow cap and is carrying a butter yellow shoulder bag. Around her neck, she is wearing a beaded necklace and a silver bracelet around her wrist. She is standing in a doorway of an off-licence, looking down in a recent image on Instagram

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: I have no doubt that you've seen a lot of lace on your Insta feed recently—on dresses, shorts and cami tops—and Amaka Hamelijnck shows how a touch of texture can elevate a white skirt. The base for so many summer looks, even if you don't go for a lace iteration, a white skirt is a must.

Shop Below:

Double-Belted Denim Skort - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Double-Belted Denim Skirt

This feels like the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Petra Mini Skirt
Superdown
Petra Mini Skirt

Lace detail skirts, shorts and cami tops are the micro trend to know.

Poplin and Jersey Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Poplin and Jersey Miniskirt

Lets say thank you to Miu Miu for the return of the micro mini!

Hadley Linen Mini Skirt
ALIGNE
Hadley Linen Mini Skirt

I would wear this mini with its matching waistcoat for a elevated look.

3. The Best Party Mini Skirts

Fashion person Reaann Langas is wearing sequin skirt, green top and matching bag and shoe combination in gold. She is stood in front a taco stand swearing at the camera in a recent image from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Style Notes: I used to think sequins were reserved for party season, until I realised how good they look sparkling in the sunshine, that is. A fancy skirt with a simple T-shirt or vest top is such a fun way to wear them this season— I'm here for this watermelon pink and green vibe.

Shop Below:

Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt
H&M
Bubble-Hem Mini Skirt

This set is perfect for a summer party!

Marylin Sequined Miniskirt
Oséree
Marylin Sequined Miniskirt

A holiday hero item if ever I've seen one.

Limited Edition Georgette Ruffle Skirt
ZARA
Georgette Ruffle Skirt

I have a feeling this is going to sell out fast!

Martina Skirt Es
Reformation
Martina Skirt Es

This comes in so many chic colours.

4. The Best Printed Mini Skirts

Fashion person Adenorah Lauremais is wearing a Burberry checked mini skirt, black pointed toe heels, a black jumper with white t-shirt underneath and oval sunglasses. She is sat on steps in front of a blue closed door. Next to her is a black bag. This is a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: With 90s plaid being all over the spring/summer 2025 catwalks, it's no surprise it's filtered into summer outfits in the form of pleated checked skirts. Adenorah Lauremais keeps it preppy with a knit and heels, but you could easily stick to the decade and go for a cami top and flip flops.

Shop Below:

Pleated Mini Skirt
H&M
Pleated Mini Skirt

This looks super elevated for the pricepoint.

Cotton on Wren Pleated Mini Skirt in Check Brown
Cotton On
Wren Pleated Mini Skirt

So 90s.

Moffy Mini Kilt - Butter Check
Damson Madder
Moffy Mini Kilt - Butter Check

For a preppy look, pair this skirt with a cardigan and loafers.

Hanna Skirt
Reformation
Hanna Skirt

You can wear this with tights and boats in the colder months too!

5. The Best Black Mini Skirts

Janka Polliani is wearing a black mini skirt. She pairs it with a blue striped t-shirt, white sock and the Miu Miu X New Balance collab trainer. She is stood posing into the camera in this image taken from her Instagram recently, and is stood outside some red brick buildings in New York.

(Image credit: @polliani)

Style Notes: Be it a balloon hem, linen, satin or just a cotton mini skirt, it doesn't matter as long as it's black. Although I love the look of this poofy skirt worn the Miu Miu way with a belt, striped T-shirt and suede trainers.

Shop Below:

Bubble Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Bubble Mini Skirt

Ticking off two trends in one with a black bubble mini skirt.

Mia Low Waist Linen Skort
Reformation
Mia Low Waist Linen Skort

A wardrobe favourite for so many fashion people.

Flared Fine-Knit Skirt
H&M
Flared Fine-Knit Skirt

Pair with a with a buckled belt and bowler bag for a casual day out.

Blake Pleated Miniskirt
Free People
Blake Pleated Miniskirt

I have this skirt and love it. Every year, come autumn/ winter, this pleated skirt is worn again and again.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

