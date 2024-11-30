7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter
In recent years, the concept of a capsule wardrobe has boomed in popularity thanks to minimalist powerhouse brands like The Row and Toteme and the quiet luxury movement. It’s all about investing in high-quality, elevated basics that will make getting dressed each morning a little bit easier. Even the most eccentric dressers need to have a rotation of timeless looks on standby for those days when you just don’t have time to think about what to wear.
Below, we have assembled seven classic winter outfits that will always look polished and stylish and are most importantly all very easy to re-create. These are styling formulas you can rely on year after year, as they are centered on classic pieces rather than anything too trend-led or out-there. When shopping for forever buys intended to be the cornerstone of your everyday looks, it's important to pay extra attention to the quality and how well the items fit—this means you won't need to buy another blazer or trench in a year's time.
Getting dressed in winter can easily become a little monotonous, as you tend to wear the same coat and boots nonstop for three months. As always, it can be helpful to have a roster of tried-and-tested outfit formulas on hand for days when you are lacking inspiration. Keep reading for seven simple, anti-trend outfits everyone will wear this winter and beyond.
1. Oversize Coat + Cropped Jeans + Black Accessories
Style Notes: This look exudes old-school glamour and shows the power of a few well-selected accessories and paying close attention to fit and silhouette. The oversize proportions make the coat look more design-led, while the scarf and sunglasses will make you feel like a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.
2. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Color-Pop Knit
Style Notes: This is an outfit centered on everyday basics, including straight-leg denim, a white tee, and a classic trench. However, subtle details can help to add a design flair. Ballet pumps are a more elevated option than sneakers, while the sweater looped around the shoulders is a clever way of adding depth and a pop of color to the look.
3. Leather Pants + Roll-Neck + Black Maxi Coat
Style Notes: In winter, it can be easy to feel like all you are wearing are the same jeans, sweater, and coat on repeat. However, one easy way to dress up this classic formula is to swap your denim for leather. A pair of leather pants is certainly an investment, but it will be something you revisit year after year.
4. Slip Skirt + Blazer + Timeless Accessories
Style Notes: This outfit is a lesson in artful layering and shows how sticking to a neutral color palette can be an easy way to make your overall look feel cohesive. Mix rich camel and brown pieces with black for an elegant look. It’s worth investing in accessories that are classic and polished, such as these pointed ankle boots and a top-handle bag.
5. Brown Maxi Coat + Cream Beanie + Scarf
Style Notes: A wool coat and cashmere accessories are a timeless winter combination, and small tweaks make this look even more polished. The leather belt looped over the coat is a sophisticated touch, while chocolate brown and cream is an expensive-looking color combo.
6. Indigo Jeans + Roll-Neck Sweater + Trench
Style Notes: The winter version of jeans and a T-shirt? Jeans and a roll-neck. For extra warmth, opt for Uniqlo’s HeatTech, which acts as an effective base layer to any winter ensemble. Dark, indigo denim is also a timeless choice for winter months that has a smarter look than lighter washes.
7. Trench Coat + Socks + Loafers + Gold Earrings
Style Notes: Black pants and a black turtleneck is a simple winter look, but the white socks, black loafers, and styling of the trench (oversize and belted) helps to add more flair to an otherwise basic ensemble.
