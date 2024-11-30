7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter

Influence anti-basic winter outfits: blazer, jumper and skirt
In recent years, the concept of a capsule wardrobe has boomed in popularity thanks to minimalist powerhouse brands like The Row and Toteme and the quiet luxury movement. It’s all about investing in high-quality, elevated basics that will make getting dressed each morning a little bit easier. Even the most eccentric dressers need to have a rotation of timeless looks on standby for those days when you just don’t have time to think about what to wear.

Below, we have assembled seven classic winter outfits that will always look polished and stylish and are most importantly all very easy to re-create. These are styling formulas you can rely on year after year, as they are centered on classic pieces rather than anything too trend-led or out-there. When shopping for forever buys intended to be the cornerstone of your everyday looks, it's important to pay extra attention to the quality and how well the items fit—this means you won't need to buy another blazer or trench in a year's time.

Getting dressed in winter can easily become a little monotonous, as you tend to wear the same coat and boots nonstop for three months. As always, it can be helpful to have a roster of tried-and-tested outfit formulas on hand for days when you are lacking inspiration. Keep reading for seven simple, anti-trend outfits everyone will wear this winter and beyond.

1. Oversize Coat + Cropped Jeans + Black Accessories

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: trench coat and jeans

Style Notes: This look exudes old-school glamour and shows the power of a few well-selected accessories and paying close attention to fit and silhouette. The oversize proportions make the coat look more design-led, while the scarf and sunglasses will make you feel like a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.

High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat
Topshop
High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat

Denim Forum, The Arlo Hi-Rise Straight Jean
Denim Forum
The Arlo Hi-Rise Straight Jean

Satin Scarf
TOTEME
Satin Scarf

Massimo Dutti, Flat Leather Mules
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Mules

2. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Color-Pop Knit

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: Lindsey Holland in jeans, T-shirt and red jumper

Style Notes: This is an outfit centered on everyday basics, including straight-leg denim, a white tee, and a classic trench. However, subtle details can help to add a design flair. Ballet pumps are a more elevated option than sneakers, while the sweater looped around the shoulders is a clever way of adding depth and a pop of color to the look.

Perkins-Neck Rib-Knit Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Perkins-Neck Rib-Knit Sweater

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Reiss
Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Moira Mary Jane Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Moira Mary Jane Flats

3. Leather Pants + Roll-Neck + Black Maxi Coat

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: Abi Marvel in leather trousers and coat

Style Notes: In winter, it can be easy to feel like all you are wearing are the same jeans, sweater, and coat on repeat. However, one easy way to dress up this classic formula is to swap your denim for leather. A pair of leather pants is certainly an investment, but it will be something you revisit year after year.

Good Icon Faux Leather Pants | Black001
Good American
Good Icon Faux Leather Pants

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

stories,

& Other Stories
Panelled Wool Turtleneck Jumper

Hangisi Flat
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi Flat

4. Slip Skirt + Blazer + Timeless Accessories

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: skirt and blazer and sweater around neck

Style Notes: This outfit is a lesson in artful layering and shows how sticking to a neutral color palette can be an easy way to make your overall look feel cohesive. Mix rich camel and brown pieces with black for an elegant look. It’s worth investing in accessories that are classic and polished, such as these pointed ankle boots and a top-handle bag.

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Wool Blend Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Knit Sweater

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt

T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag

5. Brown Maxi Coat + Cream Beanie + Scarf

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: Brittany Bathgate

Style Notes: A wool coat and cashmere accessories are a timeless winter combination, and small tweaks make this look even more polished. The leather belt looped over the coat is a sophisticated touch, while chocolate brown and cream is an expensive-looking color combo.

Wraparound Collar Coat - Limited Edition
Massimo Dutti
Wraparound Collar Coat

Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Beanie
COS
Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Beanie

Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Scarf
COS
Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Scarf

Ona Ave Waterproof Chelsea Boot
SOREL
Ona Ave Waterproof Chelsea Boot

6. Indigo Jeans + Roll-Neck Sweater + Trench

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: Sylvie Mus in jeans and coat

Style Notes: The winter version of jeans and a T-shirt? Jeans and a roll-neck. For extra warmth, opt for Uniqlo’s HeatTech, which acts as an effective base layer to any winter ensemble. Dark, indigo denim is also a timeless choice for winter months that has a smarter look than lighter washes.

Long Wool Blend Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Long Wool Blend Trench Coat

Uniqlo, Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend High Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend High Neck T-Shirt

Navy High Waist Cord Barrel Jean
Whistles
Navy High Waist Cord Barrel Jean

Noa Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Sam Edelman
Noa Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat

7. Trench Coat + Socks + Loafers + Gold Earrings

Influencer winter anti-trend outfits: trench coat and loafers

Style Notes: Black pants and a black turtleneck is a simple winter look, but the white socks, black loafers, and styling of the trench (oversize and belted) helps to add more flair to an otherwise basic ensemble.

Mavis Oversized Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench Coat

The Elizabeth Gold Vermeil Earrings
LIÉ STUDIO
The Elizabeth Gold Vermeil Earrings

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

Le Bon Shoppe Her Socks
Le Bon Shoppe
Le Bon Shoppe Her Socks

