7 Simple, Anti-Trend Outfits Everyone Will Wear This Winter

In recent years, the concept of a capsule wardrobe has boomed in popularity thanks to minimalist powerhouse brands like The Row and Toteme and the quiet luxury movement. It’s all about investing in high-quality, elevated basics that will make getting dressed each morning a little bit easier. Even the most eccentric dressers need to have a rotation of timeless looks on standby for those days when you just don’t have time to think about what to wear.

Below, we have assembled seven classic winter outfits that will always look polished and stylish and are most importantly all very easy to re-create. These are styling formulas you can rely on year after year, as they are centered on classic pieces rather than anything too trend-led or out-there. When shopping for forever buys intended to be the cornerstone of your everyday looks, it's important to pay extra attention to the quality and how well the items fit—this means you won't need to buy another blazer or trench in a year's time.

Getting dressed in winter can easily become a little monotonous, as you tend to wear the same coat and boots nonstop for three months. As always, it can be helpful to have a roster of tried-and-tested outfit formulas on hand for days when you are lacking inspiration. Keep reading for seven simple, anti-trend outfits everyone will wear this winter and beyond.

1. Oversize Coat + Cropped Jeans + Black Accessories

Style Notes: This look exudes old-school glamour and shows the power of a few well-selected accessories and paying close attention to fit and silhouette. The oversize proportions make the coat look more design-led, while the scarf and sunglasses will make you feel like a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.

Topshop High Pile Fleece Lined Trench Coat $122 SHOP NOW

Denim Forum The Arlo Hi-Rise Straight Jean $110 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Satin Scarf $140 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Mules $100 SHOP NOW

2. Trench Coat + Straight-Leg Jeans + Color-Pop Knit

Style Notes: This is an outfit centered on everyday basics, including straight-leg denim, a white tee, and a classic trench. However, subtle details can help to add a design flair. Ballet pumps are a more elevated option than sneakers, while the sweater looped around the shoulders is a clever way of adding depth and a pop of color to the look.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

Reiss Jenna Cotton Blend Trench Coat $515 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Moira Mary Jane Flats $128 SHOP NOW

3. Leather Pants + Roll-Neck + Black Maxi Coat

Style Notes: In winter, it can be easy to feel like all you are wearing are the same jeans, sweater, and coat on repeat. However, one easy way to dress up this classic formula is to swap your denim for leather. A pair of leather pants is certainly an investment, but it will be something you revisit year after year.

Good American Good Icon Faux Leather Pants $185 SHOP NOW

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat $375 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Panelled Wool Turtleneck Jumper $139 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Flat $1095 SHOP NOW

4. Slip Skirt + Blazer + Timeless Accessories

Style Notes: This outfit is a lesson in artful layering and shows how sticking to a neutral color palette can be an easy way to make your overall look feel cohesive. Mix rich camel and brown pieces with black for an elegant look. It’s worth investing in accessories that are classic and polished, such as these pointed ankle boots and a top-handle bag.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer $400 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Knit Sweater $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Silk Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW

5. Brown Maxi Coat + Cream Beanie + Scarf

Style Notes: A wool coat and cashmere accessories are a timeless winter combination, and small tweaks make this look even more polished. The leather belt looped over the coat is a sophisticated touch, while chocolate brown and cream is an expensive-looking color combo.

Massimo Dutti Wraparound Collar Coat $499 SHOP NOW

COS Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Beanie $89 SHOP NOW

COS Ribbed Wool and Cashmere Scarf $135 SHOP NOW

SOREL Ona Ave Waterproof Chelsea Boot $160 SHOP NOW

6. Indigo Jeans + Roll-Neck Sweater + Trench

Style Notes: The winter version of jeans and a T-shirt? Jeans and a roll-neck. For extra warmth, opt for Uniqlo’s HeatTech, which acts as an effective base layer to any winter ensemble. Dark, indigo denim is also a timeless choice for winter months that has a smarter look than lighter washes.

Massimo Dutti Long Wool Blend Trench Coat $249 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend High Neck T-Shirt $25 SHOP NOW

Whistles Navy High Waist Cord Barrel Jean $219 $175 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Noa Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat $130 SHOP NOW

7. Trench Coat + Socks + Loafers + Gold Earrings

Style Notes: Black pants and a black turtleneck is a simple winter look, but the white socks, black loafers, and styling of the trench (oversize and belted) helps to add more flair to an otherwise basic ensemble.

The Frankie Shop Mavis Oversized Trench Coat $345 SHOP NOW

LIÉ STUDIO The Elizabeth Gold Vermeil Earrings $340 SHOP NOW

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer $268 SHOP NOW