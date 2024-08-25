Everyone I Know With Demure or Elegant Taste Has This Classic Trend Hanging in Their Wardrobe
Once found in only the most serious of boardrooms, this season the pinstripe trend has had a high-fashion reinvention and stylish people all over the place are paying attention. No longer seen as "serious" or "stiff", the print has broken through its own glass ceiling, offering a fresh and versatile piece that can elevate your daily wares and outfits in a flash.
From blazers, to waistcoats, to trousers and skirts, the pinstripe trend has been catapulted onto all of the chicest silhouettes this season. Offering a polished and elegant alternative to other prints (cough, florals, cough), fashion people are integrating the print into the wardrobes at pace this autumn.
Nearly a neutral as it's most often found on versatile shades of black, grey and navy, this subtle print easier to style than you might have imagined. Juxtapose its formal energy by pairing a pinstripe trouser with a graphic tee, or look for matching separates for a look that any fashion person will commend you for.
Already a staple in the wardrobe rotations of those I look to for style inspiration, Alexa Chung has wholeheartedly embraced the pinstripe trend this season—I've seen her style it to red carpet events and off-duty occasions alike. Take inspiration from Chung and layer pinstripe with a chunky knit to soften the striking print and take it into the cooler months.
Peppering the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections the pinstripe trend cropped up in runway shows including Remain, Simone Rocha, Sacai, and Ami. Individually interpreted by designers, Simone Rocha debuted pinstripe suits with fur embellishments and bow accessories, whilst Remain sent down chic skirt sets that I haven't been able to stop thinking about.
Model wears a pinstripe suit on the Simone Rocha autumn/winter 2024 runway.
An enduring print that has ebbed in and out of style for decades, the runways predict that this autumn will be a huge year for the underrated print. To give the style a 2024 twist opt for a three-piece suit and accessorise with an oversized clutch. Or, give your look a relaxed, undone energy and pair a pinstripe dress with biker boots and style with a large bomber jacket.
Model wears a pinstripe skirt and jacket on the Remain autumn/winter 2024 runway.
More than just a chic pattern, this clever print draws the eye up, elongating the body—pinstripes tend to be positioned vertically, after all. Set to ripple into all fashion crowds this season, scroll on to discover our edit of the pinstripe fashion trend, and shop the pinstripe pieces we love the most.
SHOP THE PINSTRIPE FASHION TREND:
The easiest and most cost-effective way to add pinstripes to your wardrobe this autumn.
Layer this over a tee or tank or style on its own.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
