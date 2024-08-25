Everyone I Know With Demure or Elegant Taste Has This Classic Trend Hanging in Their Wardrobe

Once found in only the most serious of boardrooms, this season the pinstripe trend has had a high-fashion reinvention and stylish people all over the place are paying attention. No longer seen as "serious" or "stiff", the print has broken through its own glass ceiling, offering a fresh and versatile piece that can elevate your daily wares and outfits in a flash.

From blazers, to waistcoats, to trousers and skirts, the pinstripe trend has been catapulted onto all of the chicest silhouettes this season. Offering a polished and elegant alternative to other prints (cough, florals, cough), fashion people are integrating the print into the wardrobes at pace this autumn.

Nearly a neutral as it's most often found on versatile shades of black, grey and navy, this subtle print easier to style than you might have imagined. Juxtapose its formal energy by pairing a pinstripe trouser with a graphic tee, or look for matching separates for a look that any fashion person will commend you for.

Already a staple in the wardrobe rotations of those I look to for style inspiration, Alexa Chung has wholeheartedly embraced the pinstripe trend this season—I've seen her style it to red carpet events and off-duty occasions alike. Take inspiration from Chung and layer pinstripe with a chunky knit to soften the striking print and take it into the cooler months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peppering the autumn/winter 2024 runway collections the pinstripe trend cropped up in runway shows including Remain, Simone Rocha, Sacai, and Ami. Individually interpreted by designers, Simone Rocha debuted pinstripe suits with fur embellishments and bow accessories, whilst Remain sent down chic skirt sets that I haven't been able to stop thinking about.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

Model wears a pinstripe suit on the Simone Rocha autumn/winter 2024 runway.

An enduring print that has ebbed in and out of style for decades, the runways predict that this autumn will be a huge year for the underrated print. To give the style a 2024 twist opt for a three-piece suit and accessorise with an oversized clutch. Or, give your look a relaxed, undone energy and pair a pinstripe dress with biker boots and style with a large bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Remain)

Model wears a pinstripe skirt and jacket on the Remain autumn/winter 2024 runway.

More than just a chic pattern, this clever print draws the eye up, elongating the body—pinstripes tend to be positioned vertically, after all. Set to ripple into all fashion crowds this season, scroll on to discover our edit of the pinstripe fashion trend, and shop the pinstripe pieces we love the most.

SHOP THE PINSTRIPE FASHION TREND:

Reformation Citron Dress £248 SHOP NOW Style this with knee high boots or wear with a heeled sandal.

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £15 SHOP NOW The easiest and most cost-effective way to add pinstripes to your wardrobe this autumn.

Mango Striped Skort £23 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top wear with with a sleek blazer.

The Frankie Shop Sunny Strapless Striped Twill Vest £205 SHOP NOW Layer this over a tee or tank or style on its own.

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £19 SHOP NOW These comes in sizes XS to 4XL.

Alex Perry Pinstriped Brushed-Twill Shorts £700 SHOP NOW Try the hotpants trend this season.

Anthropologie Pinstripe Bandeau Top £79 SHOP NOW This features an elasticated back fora comfortable finish.

Aligne Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat £119 SHOP NOW This classic waistcoat also comes in black.

Veronica De Piante Livia Pinstriped Wool Shirt £1010 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with pinstripe trousers.

Cos Pinstriped Wool Waistcoat £110 SHOP NOW Wear this over a braless or vest top, or style on its own.

H&M Pencil Skirt £38 SHOP NOW This is destined to sell out this season.