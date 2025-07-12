Flat Mary Janes Are Cute, But If You Want to Look More Sophisticated, Wear These Instead

If you're reading this, you probably own a pair of flat Mary Janes. Most of us do at this point, given how long the trend has retained its popularity. And while they certainly make for cute outfits, flat Mary Janes don't necessarily make for sophisticated outfits, per se. I fully believe that shoes can have transformative powers on an outfit, and the pair that Anne Hathaway just opted to wear while spotted out and about in Manhattan made her outfit look far more sophisticated than a pair of flat Mary Janes would have.

If you've already guessed that the style I'm referring to is high-heel Mary Jane pumps, you're absolutely correct. Hathaway opted for a platform black patent leather pair, which she wore with a white T-shirt, pleated gray miniskirt, and a plaid shirt. If she'd chosen to wear the flat version of the enduring trend instead, her outfit would've still been good, but not quite as chic and appropriate for a night out in NYC.

In case you're in the market for a new pair of heels to wear year-round, day or night, scroll on to shop Hathaway's exact Sézane pair, along with a dozen of my other favorite options on the market right now.

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Thom Browne skirt; Peter & James The Butterfly Bag in Azul ($3740); Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes ($230)

Get the Look

Shop More Mary Jane Heels