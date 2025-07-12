Flat Mary Janes Are Cute, But If You Want to Look More Sophisticated, Wear These Instead

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're reading this, you probably own a pair of flat Mary Janes. Most of us do at this point, given how long the trend has retained its popularity. And while they certainly make for cute outfits, flat Mary Janes don't necessarily make for sophisticated outfits, per se. I fully believe that shoes can have transformative powers on an outfit, and the pair that Anne Hathaway just opted to wear while spotted out and about in Manhattan made her outfit look far more sophisticated than a pair of flat Mary Janes would have.

If you've already guessed that the style I'm referring to is high-heel Mary Jane pumps, you're absolutely correct. Hathaway opted for a platform black patent leather pair, which she wore with a white T-shirt, pleated gray miniskirt, and a plaid shirt. If she'd chosen to wear the flat version of the enduring trend instead, her outfit would've still been good, but not quite as chic and appropriate for a night out in NYC.

In case you're in the market for a new pair of heels to wear year-round, day or night, scroll on to shop Hathaway's exact Sézane pair, along with a dozen of my other favorite options on the market right now.

Anne Hathaway wearing a white T-shirt and gray miniskirt with Mary Jane heels

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Thom Browne skirt; Peter & James The Butterfly Bag in Azul ($3740); Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes ($230)

Get the Look

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt
Reformation
Mina Regenerative Merino Pleated Skirt

Georgia High Mary Janes - Patent Black - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Georgia High Mary Janes

Rails, Hunter Shirt
Rails
Hunter Shirt

Shop More Mary Jane Heels

Mesh Shoes With Buckle Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Mesh Shoes With Buckle Strap

Black Aline Satin & Kid Suede Mary-Jane Heels
Aeyde
Black Aline Satin & Kid Suede Mary-Jane Heels

Sarah Mary Jane Pump
Sam Edelman
Sarah Mary Jane Pumps

Ruched Mary Jane Slingback Pump
Prada
Ruched Mary Jane Slingback Pumps

Nollie Pointed Toe Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Nollie Pointed Toe Pumps

Darcey Wine Patent
STEVEMADDEN
Darcey Wine Patent Heels

Bourdin Mary Jane Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Bourdin Mary Jane Pumps

Mesh Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump
Aeyde
Mesh Cap Toe Mary Jane Pumps

Miss Jane Pump
Christian Louboutin
Miss Jane Pumps

The Jane Heel - Black Patent
Margaux
The Jane Heels

Bea Mary Jane Slingback Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Bea Mary Jane Slingback Pumps

Ancona Block Heel Mary Jane
Bernardo Footwear
Ancona Block Heel Mary Janes

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸