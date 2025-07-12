Flat Mary Janes Are Cute, But If You Want to Look More Sophisticated, Wear These Instead
If you're reading this, you probably own a pair of flat Mary Janes. Most of us do at this point, given how long the trend has retained its popularity. And while they certainly make for cute outfits, flat Mary Janes don't necessarily make for sophisticated outfits, per se. I fully believe that shoes can have transformative powers on an outfit, and the pair that Anne Hathaway just opted to wear while spotted out and about in Manhattan made her outfit look far more sophisticated than a pair of flat Mary Janes would have.
If you've already guessed that the style I'm referring to is high-heel Mary Jane pumps, you're absolutely correct. Hathaway opted for a platform black patent leather pair, which she wore with a white T-shirt, pleated gray miniskirt, and a plaid shirt. If she'd chosen to wear the flat version of the enduring trend instead, her outfit would've still been good, but not quite as chic and appropriate for a night out in NYC.
In case you're in the market for a new pair of heels to wear year-round, day or night, scroll on to shop Hathaway's exact Sézane pair, along with a dozen of my other favorite options on the market right now.
On Anne Hathaway: Thom Browne skirt; Peter & James The Butterfly Bag in Azul ($3740); Sézane Georgia High Mary Janes ($230)
Get the Look
Shop More Mary Jane Heels
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I'm a Gen Z Shopping Editor—These Are the Coolest Pieces on Reformation, Revolve, and Shopbop RN
They're giving NYC It girl.
-
Sorry, Flats—These Anti-Trend Heels Are Every French Woman's Quiet Go-To for a Night Out in Paris
A classic choice.
-
5 Flat-Shoe Trends I Refuse to Wear During a Manhattan Summer and the 5 I Can't Live Without
I'll walk a mile in these shoes.
-
Honestly? These 7 Summer Shoe Trends Feel a Little Dated
But these seven styles feel very 2025.
-
Black Heels Are Fine, But in France, Everyone Knows This Shoe Color Looks Better With White Dresses
Spotted at Versailles.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops
Risky but chic.
-
Amal Clooney Just Brought Back the Shoe Trend That's Been Losing Relevance for Years
Is it due for a resurgence?
-
These Are the Classy, Expensive-Looking Shoes Cool Girls in NYC Are Wearing With Shorts This Summer
They make your outfit look more expensive.