Tasteful Dressers in London and Paris Are Now Carrying This Classy and Understated Bag Style

If you've found yourself in any of the fashion capitals over the past few weeks, then you might have noticed a particular bag trend in the clutches of some of the city's best dressed. The style set's new travel companion, the bowling bag trend is the new-season pouch that fashion people are reaching for day-in and day-out.

Originally crafted to carry bowling balls—and since adapted by the style set, the bowling bag design feature a top handle and a capacious silhouette that can house your daily belongings comfortably.

Ideal for frequent wearing, the bowling bag buoys between smart and causal, offering a wearable silhouette that can see you through uncountable occasions. A large iteration such as The Row's Margaux 17 is a favourite amongst editors who often use the bag in place of a suitcase or weekender for any overnight occasions. Smaller sizes can comfortably house a laptop for trips to the office, and micro styles stand in as a chic alternative to a clutch for evening events.

The further in to autumn we move, the more and more I'm seeing this key silhouette crop up around me. A style staple in the early 2000s, 2024's versions features sleeker and more minimal designs in a rich range of hues.

Now that the weather has dipped and we're obliged to haul around a layer or two, the big bag offers ample room for squeezing in an extra knit.

Catering to the growing demand, high street labels including Reformation, Mango, and M&S with all host versions of the trend, with sizes ranging from obnoxiously large, to smaller, evening-ready styles.

Perhaps it's the continued exposure to the nostalgic trend, or maybe it's the smart silhouette that's piquing my affection, but this understated bag is officially on my autumn wish list.

Freshly inspired to shop the style myself, read on to discover my edit of the best bowling bags to shop for autumn 2024.

SHOP THE BOWLING BAG TREND:

