Tasteful Dressers in London and Paris Are Now Carrying This Classy and Understated Bag Style
If you've found yourself in any of the fashion capitals over the past few weeks, then you might have noticed a particular bag trend in the clutches of some of the city's best dressed. The style set's new travel companion, the bowling bag trend is the new-season pouch that fashion people are reaching for day-in and day-out.
Originally crafted to carry bowling balls—and since adapted by the style set, the bowling bag design feature a top handle and a capacious silhouette that can house your daily belongings comfortably.
Ideal for frequent wearing, the bowling bag buoys between smart and causal, offering a wearable silhouette that can see you through uncountable occasions. A large iteration such as The Row's Margaux 17 is a favourite amongst editors who often use the bag in place of a suitcase or weekender for any overnight occasions. Smaller sizes can comfortably house a laptop for trips to the office, and micro styles stand in as a chic alternative to a clutch for evening events.
The further in to autumn we move, the more and more I'm seeing this key silhouette crop up around me. A style staple in the early 2000s, 2024's versions features sleeker and more minimal designs in a rich range of hues.
Now that the weather has dipped and we're obliged to haul around a layer or two, the big bag offers ample room for squeezing in an extra knit.
Catering to the growing demand, high street labels including Reformation, Mango, and M&S with all host versions of the trend, with sizes ranging from obnoxiously large, to smaller, evening-ready styles.
Perhaps it's the continued exposure to the nostalgic trend, or maybe it's the smart silhouette that's piquing my affection, but this understated bag is officially on my autumn wish list.
Freshly inspired to shop the style myself, read on to discover my edit of the best bowling bags to shop for autumn 2024.
SHOP THE BOWLING BAG TREND:
This includes a detachable strap so you can wear it as a crossbody, if you prefer.
This mushroom brown shade is so ealy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
35 Incredibly Cool Picks to Snag From Ssense's Epic Sale Section
The bags and shoes alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Confirmed: These 7 Handbag Trends Will Take Over This Fall
In no time, they'll be all over TikTok.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
If You Thought Black Bags Were Classic, Wait Until You See Dakota Johnson's Timeless Alt
It's somehow both timeless and on-trend.
By Eliza Huber
-
These Elegant Belts, Bags, and Flats Will Make Your Favorite Jeans Feel So Chic
Let's talk fall accessories.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Anine Bing's Chic New Bag Will Be Everywhere This Fall
So gorgeous.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a Fashion Editor That Loves to Shop the Men's Section—35 Fall Pieces That Scream Cool Girl
These picks are super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an Accessory Designer and Fashion Creative—30 Chic Fall Items I Have My Eye On
Bring on the elevated outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
5 Fall Trends Worth Investing In and 5 We're Leaving Behind
Let the shopping games begin.
By Ana Escalante