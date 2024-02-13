Sorry to My Black Flats—I’m Replacing You With This Fresh Spring Shoe Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

There's a new footwear trend lighting up the streets of London, and its appeal is hard to ignore. All around us, fashion people are retiring their beloved black flats for shimmering silver styles ahead of spring, and it has been bringing a smile to my face on the daily.

With a light-catching quality, the emerging silver flat-shoe trend imparts the brightness that the sun generally lacks at this time of year and offers a new way to add some dimension to a transeasonal outfit, without having to layer in bright, vivid colours. Silver as a whole really started to take hold when, at the end of last year, the silver trouser trend grasped our attention. Now, we're witnessing an offshoot in footwear form, and I'd argue the tone is even more wearable because of this.

@deborabrosa styles silver flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

The charm of a silver flat shoe comes in its quiet versatility. Masquerading as a statement shoe, silver flats are actually far more wearable than they might appear. Not a far cry from the grey and white tones we've been styling for decades, this upgrade pairs just as well with the blacks, beiges and denim shades that typically saturate our wardrobes.

jeannine.roxas styles silver flats with a silver mini dress and blazer.

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Looking to give my wardrobe a timely spring refresh, I'm backing silver flats to get me through the season in comfort and style. Luckily for me, there are ample shopping options available on the market, too. From Reformation's pretty take on a classic ballet flat to Mango's mesh iteration, read on to discover our edit of the best silver flat shoes here.

SHOP THE SILVER FLAT-SHOE TREND

Barbara Ballet Flat
Reformation
Barbara Ballet Flat

With delicate strap detailing this shoe emulates a classic ballet flat in the prettiest way.

Leather ballet pumps
H&M
Leather Ballet Pumps

This pair is flying out of stock.

Uma leather Mary Jane flats
Aeyde
Uma leather Mary Jane flats

Style with blue jeans or wear with wide-leg trousers.

Metallic ballerinas - Women
Mango
Metallic Ballerinas

In my opinion, these are ideal party shoes.

Luna metallic leather-trimmed mesh ballet flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Dip your toe into the mesh shoe trend with this chic style,

Semi-transparent mesh ballerinas - Women
Mango
Semi-Transparent Mesh Ballerinas

Wear with a flowy skirt or style with straight leg jeans.

Delfina bow-detailed metallic leather ballet flats
Aeyde
Delfina Bow-Detailed Metallic Leather Ballet Flats

Dress up a wide-leg track pant, or style with a LBD.

Silver Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Silver Ballet Pumps

With subtle buckle details, this elegant flat will elevate your look with ease.

Criss Cross buckled metallic eel ballet flats
Alaïa
Criss Cross Buckled Metallic Ballet Flats

Style with socks or wear on its own.

Up Next: I'm Over Boots—Here's the Elegant Flat Shoe I'm Wearing with Jeans Instead

Opening Image: @deborabrosa

Explore More:
Ballet Flats Shoe Trends
Natalie Munro
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸