How to Assemble the Ultimate London Capsule Wardrobe With 10 Elegant Pieces
The term, ‘capsule wardrobe’ is often bandied about as a way of describing any pieces we want to wear on repeat, but if you trace it back to its core meaning, the idea is a lazy dressers dream. Imagine, one, easy streamlined wardrobe of mix and match pieces that could help kerb our excessive shopping habits. Sure, you might love that top you spotted in the window of Zara, but how much wear will you really get out of a sequin crop top? As an overzealous fashion editor who got tired of constantly donating clothes that I bought in the heat of the moment but didn't wear more than a few times, I've spent the last 12 months relying on the concept of the capsule, and shopping less in order to be able to wear more.
I know I'm not alone in wanting adopt this approach to dressing, and many of the influencers whose style I admire the most also subscribe to a core collection of timeless pieces that work for any instance. Winter walks, days in the office, dressing up for something special, or simply running errands—a handful of pieces can do it all, but the women who have the art down to a tee are definitely laidback Londoners.
The French may know how to look polished and New Yorkers are always the first to uncover new brands, but women in the capital have mastered the balance of effortless and elegant. Taking British weather and our favourite brands into consideration, I scoured through sites and socials to pull together the perfect beginner's capsule, curated for the woman who wants to get ready in five minutes (but look like she took a few hours). Sound good? Keep scrolling to see the 10 easy-to-style, timeless pieces that make up the Brit girl wardrobe. I promise you won't regret it.
1. The Leather Tote
Style Notes: As much as we'd like to pretend that we're the kind of women who could carry a teeny, tiny top-handle only big enough for a lipstick and a mirror, Brits are known for carrying everything including the kitchen sink, and need a bag that does the trick. You're more than likely to spot overstuffed, branded cotton tote bags on the tube, overflowing with books, water bottles and extra pair of shoes, but on the days when we're dressing to impress, a large leather tote never fails to look chic.
Shop the Trend:
Our editor's new favourite.
2. The Longline Coat
Style Notes: Spring and summer are all about light trenches, and autumn/winter is the time to layer up your wool, but whatever the time of year, Londoners favour longline midi and maxi coats that create a longer, streamlined silhouette. Not only is the final result undoubtedly refined, but it also creates a barrier against the inevitable wind and rain that we've come to expect in the UK.
Shop the Trend:
The chocolate brown version almost immediately sold out, but I'm quite taken with the new slate grey.
If you're looking for exceptional quality on the high street, start with H&M's premium collection.
This coat sold through so quickly everywhere, it's almost impossible to get your hands on.
Call it "mole", call it "greige", whatever you call it, it always looks expensive.
3. The Plain White Tee
Style Notes: Sometimes the best pieces aren't necessarily the sexiest, and if I were to log just how many times I wore a white t-shirt over the last year, the numbers would far surpass any other item. Under knits, shirts, and dresses, worn alone with jeans, skirts and trousers, there's no casual outfit that can't be bettered with a simple white top—the key is investing in a quality t-shirt that won't lose its shape, colour or crispness, so I've rounded up our favourites below.
Shop the Trend:
You don't have to break the bank to get a reliable piece.
4. Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: While debates continue in the comments section over the supremacy of skinnies, wide-legs, boyfriend, mom and barrel, we can all agree that the one jeans style that never dates is the classic straight-leg. High-waisted and straight from hip to ankle, this is the shape that suits every body and goes with, well, just about every style of shoe I can think of. Now that's a smart investment.
Shop the Trend:
The turned-up cuffs are just so cool.
Zara have some of the best affordable jeans on the high street.
5. Cute Cardigans
Style Notes: It's difficult to remember the days before Katie Holmes and Khaite singlehandedly made the cardigan cool again, but now we're fully-fledged converts we get the pleasure of wearing these chic knits all year round. Wear yours now over your tee or turtleneck, or open in spring and summer over a pretty dress (more on those later). The cardigan really deserves more kudos for it's sheer versatility, and Londoners are wearing theirs on repeat right now.
Shop the Trend:
I've been waiting for new colours of this to drop, and the burgundy did not disappoint.
6. Smart Loafers
Style Notes: Its a difficult job finding a shoe that can be worn for casual and smart wear, and when trainers just won't cut it, introducing a polished loafer to your roster will improve your outfit output to no end. Heels still have their place, but you'll rarely find a Londoner in anything other than a flat shoe, and the loafer is the shoe of choice for those looking for something smart, sensible, and incredibly stylish.
Shop the Trend:
7. Wide Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Not a jeans person? In the post-pandemic, post-loungewear age, trusty tailored trousers have been a fashion failsafe, and like straight-leg denim, this flattering shape works for just about everybody. Whether you're dressing up a blouse and heels, or keeping it casual with trainers and tee, a well-cut wide-leg is the enduring classic that is as comfortable as it is chic.
Shop the Trend:
The last pair of wide-leg trousers I bought were from Banana Republic, and I still keep getting compliments.
A wardrobe staple like these are worth spending a little extra on.
8. The Oxford Shirt
Style Notes: If there's one item Londoners have been reaching for on repeat for the last few years, it's an oversized button-down shirt. Cool, effortless, and polished, thanks to the likes of minimalists like The Row, Filippa K, Jil Sander and Tibi, the reliable wardrobe staple still manages to look fashion-forward in its simplicity. Tkae a cursory scroll through Instagram and you'll spot several of this low-key basic in fresh and modern iterations all over the fashion crowd, but most popularly in shades of blue, white, beige and pinstripe.
Shop the Trend:
9. The Statement Dress
Style Notes: If there was any debate on just how influential Scandi cool has proven to be with Brits, the emergence of the modern romantic dress is conclusive evidence. Bold colours! Dreamy prints! Puff sleeves and full skirts! Take a leaf out of the Cecilie Bahnsen/Ganni lookbook and wear your pretty dress with ballet flats and sandals in spring/summer, and cowboy boots and a cardi in autumn. This is a trend too cute to turn down.
Shop the Trend:
Dôen dresses will live forever in your wardrobe.
I lost count how many times I saw this on influencers over Christmas.
If you're looking for printed dresses, Rixo is the first place to start.
10. Versatile Trainers
Style Notes: If you were to ask me what pair of shoes I think everyone should already own, I'd say "a great pair of white trainers". You don't need to be a "sneakerhead" to know that a pair of neutral trainers transcends trends and are the comfortable option for a day spent on your feet. From Alexander McQueen to Adidas, casual kicks are common as wearing a smart shoe, so opt for a pair that will work best with everything already in your wardrobe over the trending colour that you might regret in a years time.
Shop the Trend:
First the Samba, then the SL72, next the Taekwondo?
IF the rumours are true, Converse high tops are about to make a comeback.
I love the wheat and white combo.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
