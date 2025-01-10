How to Assemble the Ultimate London Capsule Wardrobe With 10 Elegant Pieces

The term, ‘ capsule wardrobe ’ is often bandied about as a way of describing any pieces we want to wear on repeat, but if you trace it back to its core meaning, the idea is a lazy dressers dream. Imagine, one, easy streamlined wardrobe of mix and match pieces that could help kerb our excessive shopping habits. Sure, you might love that top you spotted in the window of Zara, but how much wear will you really get out of a sequin crop top? As an overzealous fashion editor who got tired of constantly donating clothes that I bought in the heat of the moment but didn't wear more than a few times, I've spent the last 12 months relying on the concept of the capsule, and shopping less in order to be able to wear more.

I know I'm not alone in wanting adopt this approach to dressing, and many of the influencers whose style I admire the most also subscribe to a core collection of timeless pieces that work for any instance. Winter walks, days in the office, dressing up for something special, or simply running errands—a handful of pieces can do it all, but the women who have the art down to a tee are definitely laidback Londoners.

The French may know how to look polished and New Yorkers are always the first to uncover new brands, but women in the capital have mastered the balance of effortless and elegant. Taking British weather and our favourite brands into consideration, I scoured through sites and socials to pull together the perfect beginner's capsule, curated for the woman who wants to get ready in five minutes (but look like she took a few hours). Sound good? Keep scrolling to see the 10 easy-to-style, timeless pieces that make up the Brit girl wardrobe. I promise you won't regret it.

1. The Leather Tote

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: As much as we'd like to pretend that we're the kind of women who could carry a teeny, tiny top-handle only big enough for a lipstick and a mirror, Brits are known for carrying everything including the kitchen sink, and need a bag that does the trick. You're more than likely to spot overstuffed, branded cotton tote bags on the tube, overflowing with books, water bottles and extra pair of shoes, but on the days when we're dressing to impress, a large leather tote never fails to look chic.

Shop the Trend:

Aspinal of London London Tote Bag £750 SHOP NOW Lucy's exact bag [pictured above] is still in stock.

DeMellier The Hudson | Black Small Grain £550 SHOP NOW Our editor's new favourite.

COS Studio Bowling Bag £225 SHOP NOW Act fast while it's still in stock!

Massimo Dutti Braided Nappa Leather Bag £249 SHOP NOW Massimo Dutti always get luxe handbags right.

STAUD Maude Textured-Leather Tote £570 SHOP NOW You'll never run out of space with this beauty.

2. The Longline Coat

(Image credit: @basma_K)

Style Notes: Spring and summer are all about light trenches, and autumn/winter is the time to layer up your wool, but whatever the time of year, Londoners favour longline midi and maxi coats that create a longer, streamlined silhouette. Not only is the final result undoubtedly refined, but it also creates a barrier against the inevitable wind and rain that we've come to expect in the UK.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Shawl-Collar Coat £279 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown version almost immediately sold out, but I'm quite taken with the new slate grey.

ARMA Ada Wool Coat £800 SHOP NOW The extra belt detail is just *chefs kiss*.

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW If you're looking for exceptional quality on the high street, start with H&M's premium collection.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £480 SHOP NOW This coat sold through so quickly everywhere, it's almost impossible to get your hands on.

MANGO Oversize Handmade Long Coat £140 SHOP NOW Call it "mole", call it "greige", whatever you call it, it always looks expensive.

3. The Plain White Tee

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Sometimes the best pieces aren't necessarily the sexiest, and if I were to log just how many times I wore a white t-shirt over the last year, the numbers would far surpass any other item. Under knits, shirts, and dresses, worn alone with jeans, skirts and trousers, there's no casual outfit that can't be bettered with a simple white top—the key is investing in a quality t-shirt that won't lose its shape, colour or crispness, so I've rounded up our favourites below.

Shop the Trend:

Toteme Curved Seam Tee Off-White £90 SHOP NOW One of Toteme's more affordable pieces.

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I always grab a tee from COS while I'm shopping.

JIL SANDER Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £280 SHOP NOW It's all about the boxy shape of Jil Sander's tee.

M&S Collection Cotton Modal Relaxed T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW You don't have to break the bank to get a reliable piece.

Everlane The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton £29 SHOP NOW Everlane quality is second to none.

4. Straight Leg Jeans

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: While debates continue in the comments section over the supremacy of skinnies, wide-legs, boyfriend, mom and barrel, we can all agree that the one jeans style that never dates is the classic straight-leg. High-waisted and straight from hip to ankle, this is the shape that suits every body and goes with, well, just about every style of shoe I can think of. Now that's a smart investment.

Shop the Trend:

RAILS Topanga Straight £198 SHOP NOW I love this slightly distressed wash for a lived-in look.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW The turned-up cuffs are just so cool.

Reiss Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Mid Blue £120 SHOP NOW All these need to look good is a plain white tee.

Damson Madder Drew Broderie Jeans £100 SHOP NOW Black jeans are just as important as blue.

ZARA Z1975 Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Zara have some of the best affordable jeans on the high street.

5. Cute Cardigans

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

Style Notes: It's difficult to remember the days before Katie Holmes and Khaite singlehandedly made the cardigan cool again, but now we're fully-fledged converts we get the pleasure of wearing these chic knits all year round. Wear yours now over your tee or turtleneck, or open in spring and summer over a pretty dress (more on those later). The cardigan really deserves more kudos for it's sheer versatility, and Londoners are wearing theirs on repeat right now.

Shop the Trend:

ALIGNE Hampton Knitted Cardigan £129 SHOP NOW This could have stepped off the runway.

&Daughter Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Burgundy £350 SHOP NOW I've been waiting for new colours of this to drop, and the burgundy did not disappoint.

COACH® Argyle Cardigan Sweater £295 SHOP NOW Argyle knits are having a moment right now.

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW This is a bestseller for very good reason.

Sezane Gaspard Cardigan - Mottled Grey £95 SHOP NOW Super fluffy mohair that feels unbelievably soft.

6. Smart Loafers

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Its a difficult job finding a shoe that can be worn for casual and smart wear, and when trainers just won't cut it, introducing a polished loafer to your roster will improve your outfit output to no end. Heels still have their place, but you'll rarely find a Londoner in anything other than a flat shoe, and the loafer is the shoe of choice for those looking for something smart, sensible, and incredibly stylish.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller in the making.

Sézane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW Honestly? These are shoe perfection.

Reformation Ani Ruched Loafer £134 SHOP NOW A fun pop of colour for a monochrome outfit.

Prada Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers £920 SHOP NOW You can't have a loafer round up without including these.

STUART WEITZMAN Lottie Tortoiseshell Patent-Leather Loafers £450 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell isn't just for glasses.

7. Wide Leg Trousers

(Image credit: @livmadeline)

Style Notes: Not a jeans person? In the post-pandemic, post-loungewear age, trusty tailored trousers have been a fashion failsafe, and like straight-leg denim, this flattering shape works for just about everybody. Whether you're dressing up a blouse and heels, or keeping it casual with trainers and tee, a well-cut wide-leg is the enduring classic that is as comfortable as it is chic.

Shop the Trend:

Banana Republic Black Tencel Linen Wide Leg Trousers £110 SHOP NOW The last pair of wide-leg trousers I bought were from Banana Republic, and I still keep getting compliments.

& Other Stories Wide Press-Crease Trousers £77 SHOP NOW An easy pair to pull on and go.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Brown trousers will go with just as much as black.

S Max Mara Nichols Wool Wide-Leg Pants £370 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple like these are worth spending a little extra on.

ZARA Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband £30 SHOP NOW I love the contrast waistband.

8. The Oxford Shirt

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: If there's one item Londoners have been reaching for on repeat for the last few years, it's an oversized button-down shirt. Cool, effortless, and polished, thanks to the likes of minimalists like The Row, Filippa K, Jil Sander and Tibi, the reliable wardrobe staple still manages to look fashion-forward in its simplicity. Tkae a cursory scroll through Instagram and you'll spot several of this low-key basic in fresh and modern iterations all over the fashion crowd, but most popularly in shades of blue, white, beige and pinstripe.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Simply tuck into high-waisted jeans.

John Lewis ANYDAY Patch Pocket Stripe Shirt, Grey/white £17 SHOP NOW Size up and roll up the sleeves.

S Max Mara Conero Oxford Shirt £240 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of sky blue.

Hush Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt £63 SHOP NOW A great find in the sale.

M&S Collection Printed Collared Shirt £25 SHOP NOW Your next work outfit, sorted.

9. The Statement Dress

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: If there was any debate on just how influential Scandi cool has proven to be with Brits, the emergence of the modern romantic dress is conclusive evidence. Bold colours! Dreamy prints! Puff sleeves and full skirts! Take a leaf out of the Cecilie Bahnsen/Ganni lookbook and wear your pretty dress with ballet flats and sandals in spring/summer, and cowboy boots and a cardi in autumn. This is a trend too cute to turn down.

Shop the Trend:

DÔEN Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Blend Voile Midi Dress £366 SHOP NOW Dôen dresses will live forever in your wardrobe.

Damson Madder Damson Madder Dakota Bow Midi Dress £120 SHOP NOW I lost count how many times I saw this on influencers over Christmas.

GANNI Leopard Printed Cotton Tie Strap Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW Trust Ganni to nail the trend.

RIXO Lynne - London Spot Black £265 SHOP NOW If you're looking for printed dresses, Rixo is the first place to start.

Maeve Maeve Sleeveless Crew-Neck Drop-Waist Maxi Dress £168 SHOP NOW I've fallen in love with this drop waist.

10. Versatile Trainers

(Image credit: @tostos)

Style Notes: If you were to ask me what pair of shoes I think everyone should already own, I'd say "a great pair of white trainers". You don't need to be a "sneakerhead" to know that a pair of neutral trainers transcends trends and are the comfortable option for a day spent on your feet. From Alexander McQueen to Adidas, casual kicks are common as wearing a smart shoe, so opt for a pair that will work best with everything already in your wardrobe over the trending colour that you might regret in a years time.

Shop the Trend:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW First the Samba, then the SL72, next the Taekwondo?

Gola Gola for Anthropologie Hawk Suede Trainers £85 SHOP NOW Simple but effective.

Converse All Star Hi Trainers £65 SHOP NOW IF the rumours are true, Converse high tops are about to make a comeback.