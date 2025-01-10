How to Assemble the Ultimate London Capsule Wardrobe With 10 Elegant Pieces

London capsule wardrobe 2025
(Image credit: Future)
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

The term, ‘capsule wardrobe’ is often bandied about as a way of describing any pieces we want to wear on repeat, but if you trace it back to its core meaning, the idea is a lazy dressers dream. Imagine, one, easy streamlined wardrobe of mix and match pieces that could help kerb our excessive shopping habits. Sure, you might love that top you spotted in the window of Zara, but how much wear will you really get out of a sequin crop top? As an overzealous fashion editor who got tired of constantly donating clothes that I bought in the heat of the moment but didn't wear more than a few times, I've spent the last 12 months relying on the concept of the capsule, and shopping less in order to be able to wear more.

I know I'm not alone in wanting adopt this approach to dressing, and many of the influencers whose style I admire the most also subscribe to a core collection of timeless pieces that work for any instance. Winter walks, days in the office, dressing up for something special, or simply running errands—a handful of pieces can do it all, but the women who have the art down to a tee are definitely laidback Londoners.

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The French may know how to look polished and New Yorkers are always the first to uncover new brands, but women in the capital have mastered the balance of effortless and elegant. Taking British weather and our favourite brands into consideration, I scoured through sites and socials to pull together the perfect beginner's capsule, curated for the woman who wants to get ready in five minutes (but look like she took a few hours). Sound good? Keep scrolling to see the 10 easy-to-style, timeless pieces that make up the Brit girl wardrobe. I promise you won't regret it.

1. The Leather Tote

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: As much as we'd like to pretend that we're the kind of women who could carry a teeny, tiny top-handle only big enough for a lipstick and a mirror, Brits are known for carrying everything including the kitchen sink, and need a bag that does the trick. You're more than likely to spot overstuffed, branded cotton tote bags on the tube, overflowing with books, water bottles and extra pair of shoes, but on the days when we're dressing to impress, a large leather tote never fails to look chic.

Shop the Trend:

London Tote Bag
Aspinal of London
London Tote Bag

Lucy's exact bag [pictured above] is still in stock.

The Hudson | Black Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The Hudson | Black Small Grain

Our editor's new favourite.

Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
COS
Studio Bowling Bag

Act fast while it's still in stock!

Massimo Dutti, Braided Nappa Leather Bag
Massimo Dutti
Braided Nappa Leather Bag

Massimo Dutti always get luxe handbags right.

Maude Textured-Leather Tote
STAUD
Maude Textured-Leather Tote

You'll never run out of space with this beauty.

2. The Longline Coat

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @basma_K)

Style Notes: Spring and summer are all about light trenches, and autumn/winter is the time to layer up your wool, but whatever the time of year, Londoners favour longline midi and maxi coats that create a longer, streamlined silhouette. Not only is the final result undoubtedly refined, but it also creates a barrier against the inevitable wind and rain that we've come to expect in the UK.

Shop the Trend:

Shawl-Collar Coat
Arket
Shawl-Collar Coat

The chocolate brown version almost immediately sold out, but I'm quite taken with the new slate grey.

Ada Wool Coat
ARMA
Ada Wool Coat

The extra belt detail is just *chefs kiss*.

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

If you're looking for exceptional quality on the high street, start with H&M's premium collection.

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

This coat sold through so quickly everywhere, it's almost impossible to get your hands on.

Oversize Handmade Long Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oversize Handmade Long Coat

Call it "mole", call it "greige", whatever you call it, it always looks expensive.

3. The Plain White Tee

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Sometimes the best pieces aren't necessarily the sexiest, and if I were to log just how many times I wore a white t-shirt over the last year, the numbers would far surpass any other item. Under knits, shirts, and dresses, worn alone with jeans, skirts and trousers, there's no casual outfit that can't be bettered with a simple white top—the key is investing in a quality t-shirt that won't lose its shape, colour or crispness, so I've rounded up our favourites below.

Shop the Trend:

Curved Seam Tee Off-White
Toteme
Curved Seam Tee Off-White

One of Toteme's more affordable pieces.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

I always grab a tee from COS while I'm shopping.

Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
JIL SANDER
Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

It's all about the boxy shape of Jil Sander's tee.

Cotton Modal Relaxed T-Shirt
M&S Collection
Cotton Modal Relaxed T-Shirt

You don't have to break the bank to get a reliable piece.

The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton
Everlane
The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton

Everlane quality is second to none.

4. Straight Leg Jeans

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: While debates continue in the comments section over the supremacy of skinnies, wide-legs, boyfriend, mom and barrel, we can all agree that the one jeans style that never dates is the classic straight-leg. High-waisted and straight from hip to ankle, this is the shape that suits every body and goes with, well, just about every style of shoe I can think of. Now that's a smart investment.

Shop the Trend:

Topanga Straight - Desert Sky
RAILS
Topanga Straight

I love this slightly distressed wash for a lived-in look.

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The turned-up cuffs are just so cool.

Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Mid Blue
Reiss
Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Mid Blue

All these need to look good is a plain white tee.

Damson Madder Drew Broderie Jeans
Damson Madder
Drew Broderie Jeans

Black jeans are just as important as blue.

Z1975 Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans

Zara have some of the best affordable jeans on the high street.

5. Cute Cardigans

london capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @livpurvis)

Style Notes: It's difficult to remember the days before Katie Holmes and Khaite singlehandedly made the cardigan cool again, but now we're fully-fledged converts we get the pleasure of wearing these chic knits all year round. Wear yours now over your tee or turtleneck, or open in spring and summer over a pretty dress (more on those later). The cardigan really deserves more kudos for it's sheer versatility, and Londoners are wearing theirs on repeat right now.

Shop the Trend:

Hampton Knitted Cardigan
ALIGNE
Hampton Knitted Cardigan

This could have stepped off the runway.

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Burgundy
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Burgundy

I've been waiting for new colours of this to drop, and the burgundy did not disappoint.

Argyle Cardigan Sweater
COACH®
Argyle Cardigan Sweater

Argyle knits are having a moment right now.

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This is a bestseller for very good reason.

Gaspard Cardigan - Mottled Grey - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan - Mottled Grey

Super fluffy mohair that feels unbelievably soft.

6. Smart Loafers

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Its a difficult job finding a shoe that can be worn for casual and smart wear, and when trainers just won't cut it, introducing a polished loafer to your roster will improve your outfit output to no end. Heels still have their place, but you'll rarely find a Londoner in anything other than a flat shoe, and the loafer is the shoe of choice for those looking for something smart, sensible, and incredibly stylish.

Shop the Trend:

Suede Loafers
M&S Collection
Suede Loafers

I predict a bestseller in the making.

Sézane, Albane Loafers
Sézane
Albane Loafers

Honestly? These are shoe perfection.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

A fun pop of colour for a monochrome outfit.

Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers

You can't have a loafer round up without including these.

Lottie Tortoiseshell Patent-Leather Loafers
STUART WEITZMAN
Lottie Tortoiseshell Patent-Leather Loafers

Tortoiseshell isn't just for glasses.

7. Wide Leg Trousers

london caapsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @livmadeline)

Style Notes: Not a jeans person? In the post-pandemic, post-loungewear age, trusty tailored trousers have been a fashion failsafe, and like straight-leg denim, this flattering shape works for just about everybody. Whether you're dressing up a blouse and heels, or keeping it casual with trainers and tee, a well-cut wide-leg is the enduring classic that is as comfortable as it is chic.

Shop the Trend:

Banana Republic, Black Tencel Linen Wide Leg Trousers
Banana Republic
Black Tencel Linen Wide Leg Trousers

The last pair of wide-leg trousers I bought were from Banana Republic, and I still keep getting compliments.

Wide Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Press-Crease Trousers

An easy pair to pull on and go.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

Brown trousers will go with just as much as black.

Nichols Wool Wide-Leg Pants
S Max Mara
Nichols Wool Wide-Leg Pants

A wardrobe staple like these are worth spending a little extra on.

Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers With Double Waistband

I love the contrast waistband.

8. The Oxford Shirt

london capsule wardrobe 2025

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Style Notes: If there's one item Londoners have been reaching for on repeat for the last few years, it's an oversized button-down shirt. Cool, effortless, and polished, thanks to the likes of minimalists like The Row, Filippa K, Jil Sander and Tibi, the reliable wardrobe staple still manages to look fashion-forward in its simplicity. Tkae a cursory scroll through Instagram and you'll spot several of this low-key basic in fresh and modern iterations all over the fashion crowd, but most popularly in shades of blue, white, beige and pinstripe.

Shop the Trend:

Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt

Simply tuck into high-waisted jeans.

John Lewis Anyday Patch Pocket Stripe Shirt, Grey/white
John Lewis ANYDAY
Patch Pocket Stripe Shirt, Grey/white

Size up and roll up the sleeves.

Conero Oxford Shirt
S Max Mara
Conero Oxford Shirt

The perfect shade of sky blue.

Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt
Hush
Emely Oversized Stripe Fluid Shirt

A great find in the sale.

Printed Collared Shirt
M&S Collection
Printed Collared Shirt

Your next work outfit, sorted.

9. The Statement Dress

london capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: If there was any debate on just how influential Scandi cool has proven to be with Brits, the emergence of the modern romantic dress is conclusive evidence. Bold colours! Dreamy prints! Puff sleeves and full skirts! Take a leaf out of the Cecilie Bahnsen/Ganni lookbook and wear your pretty dress with ballet flats and sandals in spring/summer, and cowboy boots and a cardi in autumn. This is a trend too cute to turn down.

Shop the Trend:

Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Blend Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Ischia Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Blend Voile Midi Dress

Dôen dresses will live forever in your wardrobe.

Damson Madder Dakota Bow Midi Dress
Damson Madder
Damson Madder Dakota Bow Midi Dress

I lost count how many times I saw this on influencers over Christmas.

Leopard Printed Cotton Tie Strap Midi Dress
GANNI
Leopard Printed Cotton Tie Strap Midi Dress

Trust Ganni to nail the trend.

Lynne - London Spot Black
RIXO
Lynne - London Spot Black

If you're looking for printed dresses, Rixo is the first place to start.

Maeve Sleeveless Crew-Neck Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
Maeve
Maeve Sleeveless Crew-Neck Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

I've fallen in love with this drop waist.

10. Versatile Trainers

london capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @tostos)

Style Notes: If you were to ask me what pair of shoes I think everyone should already own, I'd say "a great pair of white trainers". You don't need to be a "sneakerhead" to know that a pair of neutral trainers transcends trends and are the comfortable option for a day spent on your feet. From Alexander McQueen to Adidas, casual kicks are common as wearing a smart shoe, so opt for a pair that will work best with everything already in your wardrobe over the trending colour that you might regret in a years time.

Shop the Trend:

Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers

First the Samba, then the SL72, next the Taekwondo?

Gola for Anthropologie Hawk Suede Trainers
Gola
Gola for Anthropologie Hawk Suede Trainers

Simple but effective.

Converse, All Star Hi Trainers
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers

IF the rumours are true, Converse high tops are about to make a comeback.

+ C.p. Company Wimberley Spezial Grosgrain and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ C.p. Company Wimberley Spezial Grosgrain and Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I love the wheat and white combo.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸