We're Breaking Up With Boring Footwear—European Fashion Insiders Are Wearing These 7 Fresh Shoe Trends Instead

european shoe trends 2025
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

After finally mastering the capsule wardrobe and perfecting how to dress for each season, the one area I still manage to fall down in is what to wear on my feet. Don't get me wrong, I love shoes, but therein lies the problem. With so many options on the market (and a fully stocked wardrobe), I often find myself fully dressed but running around at the last minute trying on multiple shoe options and simply settling for the one that's comfiest. But what if I've been missing out on the perfect shoe—one that is both fashionable and functional? Well, according to the best dressed in Europe, I may have been doing exactly that.

As fashion editors we spend a lot of time compiling runway trends , but most often its the street style outside the shows that gives us the best outfit inspiration. After all, see through dresses and towering platforms may be all very well and good for the runway, but street style set know how to breathe new life into pieces we already own ourselves. Wondering what all of 2025's biggest shoe trends have in common? European fashion insiders were wearing them long before fashion month even started.

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Thankfully there's no need to get FROW tickets to find out which trends will surface in 2025, as stylish Europeans are filling our feeds with plenty of outfit inspiration from their home countries that I've been busily taking notes on. After hours of thorough research, I've rounded up the seven shoe styles that cropped up time again on the international style set, and I have no doubt these will be everywhere over the next year or so. So, for a mix of current trends, classics and those yet to be adopted by the mainstream, keep scrolling for the European shoe trends that are worth saving for later. There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.

1. The Trend: Boat Shoes

The Location: Belgium

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @thatsaleaf)

Style Notes: Love them or hate them, this throwback take on the loafer has been quietly bubbling up as the "ugly" shoe of 2025, and as anyone who wears Crocs, dad sneakers or rubber shoes will know, it's often the ugly shoes that get the most attention (but feel the most comfortable). It makes sense that the boat shoe would be so popular, we're always on the look out for a new flat shoe trend that feels dressier than trainers, and this sturdy-soled wonder may just be the next best thing.

Shop Boat Shoes:

Caroline Loafers - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Caroline Loafers

These come in "coffee" suede and chocolate leather.

Classic Boat Shoe
M&S Collection
Classic Boat Shoe

Already a bestseller on the M&S site.

Free People, Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

I love this elegant shade in suede.

Schuh Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes in Brown
schuh
Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes in Brown

Just a little extra lift in a subtle heel.

Shiny Leather Deck Shoes
Massimo Dutti
Shiny Leather Deck Shoes

These would look so good with tailored trousers and a crew neck.

2. The Trend: The Contemporary Court Shoe

The Location: Copenhagen

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: You can always expect to get tons of style inspiration from Scandi women, but the one thing I didn't see coming was a heel. Given just how reliant cities like Copenhagen are on cycling for transport, flat shoes tend to reign supreme, but these season has introduced the court shoe 2.0, a sculptural spin on the classic with a softer silhouette and often a statement heel that doesn't need to be sky high to get the attention that it deserves. Good news for demi-heel devotees.

Shop New Court Shoes:

Toy Pump in Goatskin
Loewe
Toy Pump in Goatskin

YOu can count on Loewe for a contemporary court.

Le Monde Beryl, Aubergine Naplack
Le Monde Beryl
Aubergine Naplack Kitten

The colour! The almond toe! The cute heel!

Burberry Check Jacquard Pumps
Burberry
Burberry Check Jacquard Pumps

Burberry checks are officially back.

Rebecca Leather Pumps
LORO PIANA
Rebecca Leather Pumps

I audibly gasped when I saw these.

Clara Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
AEYDE
Clara Snake-Effect Leather Pumps

Snake print shoes always score highly in the style stakes.

3. The Trend: Mules

The Location: Paris

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: The French have a penchant for reworking classics to make them feel new again, and mules are back on the agenda for a chilly spring with some sunshine promise. There's no need for bells and whistles when a pared-back and minimalist mule is all an outfit needs to look polished, and according to Parisians, a pointy toe is best worn with midi skirts or slip dresses and a longline coat for an easy outfit with a little je ne sais quoi.

Shop Mules:

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

A forever favourite.

Vivi 65
Jimmy Choo
Vivi 65 Mule

Deep browns are still going strong into 2025.

Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules
H&M
Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules

How to add a moment of interest to any outfit.

55 Leather Mules
Gianvito Rossi
55 Leather Mules

Summer in a shoe.

Berrier Mule
Russell and Bromley
Berrier Mule

Yes, flat mules still count too.

4. The Trend: Patent Slingbacks

The Location: Spain

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Who could have predicted that the return of the slingback would cause such a stir that near on three years later we would still be discussing them at length? Well, we could actually. Not only does this eternally chic shoe look great with just about anything, but the popular kitten heel height is easy enough for all-day wear too. Spanish dressers have picked up on the power of a patent slingback in particular given just how great they look with tights during the cooler months, and there's something in this classy, "office siren" pairing that we expect to see much more of in A/W '25.

Shop Slingbacks:

Curtis Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Curtis Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps

Just add sheer black tights.

Everleigh
Russell and Bromley
Everleigh

Every bit the designer-looking shoe.

Mango Sling Back Croc Heel in Burgundy
Mango
Slingback Croc Heel in Burgundy

You can't argue with that price.

Cubisto Bow-Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps
JACQUEMUS
Cubisto Bow-Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

The perfect pop of colour.

Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps

Such a strong silhouette.

5. The Trend: Embellished Ballerina Pumps

The Location: Amsterdam

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Mesh flats may have been the look du jour in 2024, but for 2025, I've noticed a uptake in the amount of embellished ballet pumps making their way onto the market. Dressy by day, and perfect for comfortably chic evenings, keep an eye out for studs, sparkle, and chunky adornments over the coming months, this elevated shoe is sticking around for another season and I couldn't be happier.

Shop Embellished Flats:

Dear Frances, Balla Studs, Black Mesh
Dear Frances
Balla Studs, Black Mesh

Currently on my wish list.

Flamenca Leather Mary Jane Flats
Souliers Martinez
Flamenca Leather Mary Jane Flats

These are so fun!

Ane Embellished Lace Ballet Flats
Amina Muaddi
Ane Embellished Lace Ballet Flats

If this doesn't say "date night shoe" I don't know what does.

Red Lace-Up Ballerinas
GANNI
Red Lace-Up Ballerinas

I have a feeling these will be popular with the street style set.

Georgia Ballet
Tory Burch
Georgia Ballet

An amazing find currently in the sale.

6. The Trend: Barely-There Sandals

The Location: Helsinki

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @millakuoksa)

Style Notes: A genius styling trick straight from Finland, take your summer sandal and make them winter-appropriate by adding a statement pair of tights. Chic, no? Anything that get more longevity out of the barely-there sandal has to be a good thing, not only do these heels never date, but their minimalist nature means you can wear them with just about anything (Milla's look being a case in point). Is anyone else immediately heading to their wardrobe to try and recreate the same outfit?

Shop Sandals:

Jaspe Leather Sandals
Saint Laurent
Jaspe Leather Sandals

The perfect sandal really does exist.

Kurt Geiger, Sian Heel
Kurt Geiger
Sian Heel

These will look so pretty in spring.

Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal
Reformation
Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal

Don't forget that Reformation's shoe offering is just as good as their ready to wear.

Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals

I already own these, but I'm tempted to buy another pair so that they last even longer.

7. The Trend: Suede Trainers

The Location: London

european shoe trends 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Londoners know their way around a good trainer trend, and the genius of this style in particular is that is combines cool-girl kicks with undoubtedly the biggest trend to come out of winter 2024: luxe suede. I challenge you to find a trainer that looks more expensive than these, particularly in chocolate brown, and when your favourite pair of white leather sneakers just isn't cutting it, this is the alternative style that women in the capital are wearing in droves right now, particularly with a matching tote.

Shop Suede Trainers:

Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers

As approved by Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi.

New Balance 9060 Trainers
New Balance
New Balance 9060 Trainers

New Balance only get cooler and cooler.

Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Sorry Sambas, we're Tokyo obsessed rn.

Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Suede Sneakers

Those brown Miu Miu trainers may have sold out everywhere, but these are just as good.

Trainers
ZARA
Trainers

No one will know these are from the high street.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.

