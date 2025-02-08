We're Breaking Up With Boring Footwear—European Fashion Insiders Are Wearing These 7 Fresh Shoe Trends Instead

After finally mastering the capsule wardrobe and perfecting how to dress for each season, the one area I still manage to fall down in is what to wear on my feet. Don't get me wrong, I love shoes, but therein lies the problem. With so many options on the market (and a fully stocked wardrobe), I often find myself fully dressed but running around at the last minute trying on multiple shoe options and simply settling for the one that's comfiest. But what if I've been missing out on the perfect shoe—one that is both fashionable and functional? Well, according to the best dressed in Europe, I may have been doing exactly that.



As fashion editors we spend a lot of time compiling runway trends , but most often its the street style outside the shows that gives us the best outfit inspiration. After all, see through dresses and towering platforms may be all very well and good for the runway, but street style set know how to breathe new life into pieces we already own ourselves. Wondering what all of 2025's biggest shoe trends have in common? European fashion insiders were wearing them long before fashion month even started.

Thankfully there's no need to get FROW tickets to find out which trends will surface in 2025, as stylish Europeans are filling our feeds with plenty of outfit inspiration from their home countries that I've been busily taking notes on. After hours of thorough research, I've rounded up the seven shoe styles that cropped up time again on the international style set, and I have no doubt these will be everywhere over the next year or so. So, for a mix of current trends, classics and those yet to be adopted by the mainstream, keep scrolling for the European shoe trends that are worth saving for later. There's a lot to look forward to in 2025.

The Shoe Trends Everyone from London to Copenhagen is Wearing in 2025

1. The Trend: Boat Shoes

The Location: Belgium

Style Notes: Love them or hate them, this throwback take on the loafer has been quietly bubbling up as the "ugly" shoe of 2025, and as anyone who wears Crocs, dad sneakers or rubber shoes will know, it's often the ugly shoes that get the most attention (but feel the most comfortable). It makes sense that the boat shoe would be so popular, we're always on the look out for a new flat shoe trend that feels dressier than trainers, and this sturdy-soled wonder may just be the next best thing.

Shop Boat Shoes:

Sézane Caroline Loafers £165 SHOP NOW These come in "coffee" suede and chocolate leather.

M&S Collection Classic Boat Shoe £45 SHOP NOW Already a bestseller on the M&S site.

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes £140 SHOP NOW I love this elegant shade in suede.

schuh Laith Leather Boat Flat Shoes in Brown £65 SHOP NOW Just a little extra lift in a subtle heel.

Massimo Dutti Shiny Leather Deck Shoes £119 SHOP NOW These would look so good with tailored trousers and a crew neck.

2. The Trend: The Contemporary Court Shoe

The Location: Copenhagen

Style Notes: You can always expect to get tons of style inspiration from Scandi women, but the one thing I didn't see coming was a heel. Given just how reliant cities like Copenhagen are on cycling for transport, flat shoes tend to reign supreme, but these season has introduced the court shoe 2.0, a sculptural spin on the classic with a softer silhouette and often a statement heel that doesn't need to be sky high to get the attention that it deserves. Good news for demi-heel devotees.

Shop New Court Shoes:

Loewe Toy Pump in Goatskin £825 SHOP NOW YOu can count on Loewe for a contemporary court.

Le Monde Beryl Aubergine Naplack Kitten £465 SHOP NOW The colour! The almond toe! The cute heel!

Burberry Burberry Check Jacquard Pumps £590 SHOP NOW Burberry checks are officially back.

LORO PIANA Rebecca Leather Pumps £945 SHOP NOW I audibly gasped when I saw these.

AEYDE Clara Snake-Effect Leather Pumps £320 SHOP NOW Snake print shoes always score highly in the style stakes.

3. The Trend: Mules

The Location: Paris

Style Notes: The French have a penchant for reworking classics to make them feel new again, and mules are back on the agenda for a chilly spring with some sunshine promise. There's no need for bells and whistles when a pared-back and minimalist mule is all an outfit needs to look polished, and according to Parisians, a pointy toe is best worn with midi skirts or slip dresses and a longline coat for an easy outfit with a little je ne sais quoi.

Shop Mules:

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £695 SHOP NOW A forever favourite.

Jimmy Choo Vivi 65 Mule £650 SHOP NOW Deep browns are still going strong into 2025.

H&M Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules £75 SHOP NOW How to add a moment of interest to any outfit.

Gianvito Rossi 55 Leather Mules £600 SHOP NOW Summer in a shoe.

Russell and Bromley Berrier Mule £195 SHOP NOW Yes, flat mules still count too.

4. The Trend: Patent Slingbacks

The Location: Spain

Style Notes: Who could have predicted that the return of the slingback would cause such a stir that near on three years later we would still be discussing them at length? Well, we could actually. Not only does this eternally chic shoe look great with just about anything, but the popular kitten heel height is easy enough for all-day wear too. Spanish dressers have picked up on the power of a patent slingback in particular given just how great they look with tights during the cooler months, and there's something in this classy, "office siren" pairing that we expect to see much more of in A/W '25.

Shop Slingbacks:

Charles & Keith Curtis Patent Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps £75 SHOP NOW Just add sheer black tights.

Russell and Bromley Everleigh £275 SHOP NOW Every bit the designer-looking shoe.

Mango Slingback Croc Heel in Burgundy £46 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that price.

JACQUEMUS Cubisto Bow-Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps £615 SHOP NOW The perfect pop of colour.

& Other Stories Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £125 SHOP NOW Such a strong silhouette.

5. The Trend: Embellished Ballerina Pumps

The Location: Amsterdam

Style Notes: Mesh flats may have been the look du jour in 2024, but for 2025, I've noticed a uptake in the amount of embellished ballet pumps making their way onto the market. Dressy by day, and perfect for comfortably chic evenings, keep an eye out for studs, sparkle, and chunky adornments over the coming months, this elevated shoe is sticking around for another season and I couldn't be happier.

Shop Embellished Flats:

Dear Frances Balla Studs, Black Mesh £450 SHOP NOW Currently on my wish list.

Souliers Martinez Flamenca Leather Mary Jane Flats £390 SHOP NOW These are so fun!

Amina Muaddi Ane Embellished Lace Ballet Flats £1000 SHOP NOW If this doesn't say "date night shoe" I don't know what does.

GANNI Red Lace-Up Ballerinas £375 SHOP NOW I have a feeling these will be popular with the street style set.

Tory Burch Georgia Ballet £295 £145 SHOP NOW An amazing find currently in the sale.

6. The Trend: Barely-There Sandals

The Location: Helsinki

Style Notes: A genius styling trick straight from Finland, take your summer sandal and make them winter-appropriate by adding a statement pair of tights. Chic, no? Anything that get more longevity out of the barely-there sandal has to be a good thing, not only do these heels never date, but their minimalist nature means you can wear them with just about anything (Milla's look being a case in point). Is anyone else immediately heading to their wardrobe to try and recreate the same outfit?

Shop Sandals:

Saint Laurent Jaspe Leather Sandals £770 SHOP NOW The perfect sandal really does exist.

Kurt Geiger Sian Heel £99 SHOP NOW These will look so pretty in spring.

Reformation Gigi Strappy Mid Heel Sandal £298 SHOP NOW Don't forget that Reformation's shoe offering is just as good as their ready to wear.

Charles & Keith Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals £55 SHOP NOW I already own these, but I'm tempted to buy another pair so that they last even longer.

7. The Trend: Suede Trainers

The Location: London

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Londoners know their way around a good trainer trend, and the genius of this style in particular is that is combines cool-girl kicks with undoubtedly the biggest trend to come out of winter 2024: luxe suede. I challenge you to find a trainer that looks more expensive than these, particularly in chocolate brown, and when your favourite pair of white leather sneakers just isn't cutting it, this is the alternative style that women in the capital are wearing in droves right now, particularly with a matching tote.

Shop Suede Trainers:

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers €136 SHOP NOW As approved by Who What Wear UK's editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi.

New Balance New Balance 9060 Trainers £140 SHOP NOW New Balance only get cooler and cooler.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Sorry Sambas, we're Tokyo obsessed rn.

Miu Miu Suede Sneakers £710 SHOP NOW Those brown Miu Miu trainers may have sold out everywhere, but these are just as good.