Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear
Beads, hardware, and more.
There's a time and a place for simple, or even "boring" fashion items. Summer in the city is not one of those times or places. At least in New York, the short period between June and mid-September is every New Yorker's designated "fun fashion" season, when you can store away the neutrals we're known for wearing, and debut statement alternatives that reflect the excitement we all feel when the sun finally comes out after a long, dark, and cold winter. Standard tank tops suddenly come attached with oversize flower brooches, skirts and jeans are decorated with silk, printed scarves, and bags are in constant need of a companion, whether that's a Labubu or a beaded charm. My favorite summer-specific trend? Statement sandals—colorful beads, leopard-print pony hair, metallic hardware, and all.
When I think of summer 2025's best statement sandals, one style comes to mind immediately: Khaite's viral Loop Flat Sandals, which come in a variety of heel heights (including no heel at all) and feature tiny rainbow-colored beads on two toe straps. (They also come in white with clear beads.) I love that they're playful and youthful but still sophisticated and elegant. The Loop Sandals are quickly becoming a favorite warm-weather style among fashion girls in New York and elsewhere. Oh, and they're also all over TikTok, in case you needed another reason to splurge.
Shop the viral beaded Khaite sandals:
But Khaite's beaded sandals are hardly the only buzzy summer shoes we're expecting big things from this season. Alaïa's leopard-print flats and wedges, Tory Burch's pierced slides, and Chloé's colorful jelly kitten heels are all making waves on city streets and beachside boardwalks everywhere, too. So, next time you plan to throw on a pair of jeans and a tank top, remember to combine the duo with a statement pair of sandals. By fall, you'll be back to classic ankle boots and minimalist sneakers. While summer's still with us, have a little bit of fun.
Shop statement sandals:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
I Have Minimal Style and Wear Refined Pieces—3 Summer Trends I'll Be Wearing
Elevated must-haves.
-
Shopbop Has So Many New Discounted Gems—I'm Losing It Over These 27 Sale Finds
Summer standouts at up to 70% off.
-
The 43 New Arrivals From Net-a-Porter, Ssense, and Fwrd That Will Sell Out First
Mark my words.
-
8 Pieces That Are the Secret Sauce to an Incredibly Chic Summer Outfit Rotation
Getting ready just got so much easier.
-
Spotted in London: The Dressy Sandal Trend to Wear With Pants Instead of Ballet Flats RN
Celebrity approved.
-
It's Officially a Butter-Yellow Summer—27 of the Chicest Finds at Zara, Nordstrom, and J.Crew
Fashion people love this color trend.
-
The Stars Have Spoken—Here's The Best Trend For Each Zodiac Sign to Adopt RN
Call it a cosmic intervention.
-
Dear, Everyone Who Hates Jorts—This Pretty Shorts Trend Is About to Take Over Summer 2025
How to style it like an NYC-based fashion editor.