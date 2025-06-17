Boring Sandals Are So 2024—This Summer, Even Minimalists Are Playing Around With Fun Footwear

There's a time and a place for simple, or even "boring" fashion items. Summer in the city is not one of those times or places. At least in New York, the short period between June and mid-September is every New Yorker's designated "fun fashion" season, when you can store away the neutrals we're known for wearing, and debut statement alternatives that reflect the excitement we all feel when the sun finally comes out after a long, dark, and cold winter. Standard tank tops suddenly come attached with oversize flower brooches, skirts and jeans are decorated with silk, printed scarves, and bags are in constant need of a companion, whether that's a Labubu or a beaded charm. My favorite summer-specific trend? Statement sandals—colorful beads, leopard-print pony hair, metallic hardware, and all.

When I think of summer 2025's best statement sandals, one style comes to mind immediately: Khaite's viral Loop Flat Sandals, which come in a variety of heel heights (including no heel at all) and feature tiny rainbow-colored beads on two toe straps. (They also come in white with clear beads.) I love that they're playful and youthful but still sophisticated and elegant. The Loop Sandals are quickly becoming a favorite warm-weather style among fashion girls in New York and elsewhere. Oh, and they're also all over TikTok, in case you needed another reason to splurge.

Shop the viral beaded Khaite sandals:

Loop Bead-Embellished Sandals
Khaite
Loop Bead-Embellished Sandals

Beaded Loop Sandal
Khaite
Beaded Loop Sandal

Khaite, Loop Kitten Heel Sandal With Beads in Black Leather
Khaite
Loop Kitten Heel Sandal With Beads in Black Leather

But Khaite's beaded sandals are hardly the only buzzy summer shoes we're expecting big things from this season. Alaïa's leopard-print flats and wedges, Tory Burch's pierced slides, and Chloé's colorful jelly kitten heels are all making waves on city streets and beachside boardwalks everywhere, too. So, next time you plan to throw on a pair of jeans and a tank top, remember to combine the duo with a statement pair of sandals. By fall, you'll be back to classic ankle boots and minimalist sneakers. While summer's still with us, have a little bit of fun.

Shop statement sandals:

Pierced Slide in Red, Size 12
Tory Burch
Pierced Slide

These are shockingly comfortable.

Oaxaca Knotted Leather Sandals
AQUAZZURA
Oaxaca Knotted Leather Sandals

Turquoise is a perfect sandal color for vacation.

Brown Infradito Flat Mules in Leopard Haircalf
Alaïa
Brown Infradito Flat Mules

Not your average flip-flops.

Ancient Greek Sandals Calisto Mirror Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Calisto Mirror Sandals

A touch of shine never hurt an outfit.

Haribalmu Kitten Heel Sandal
Manolo Blahnik
Haribalmu Kitten Heel Sandal

These feel very midcentury modern to me.

Gwyn Bead-Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals
JIMMY CHOO
Gwyn Bead-Embellished Metallic Leather Sandals

Part playful, part polished.

Jelly Tpu Sandals
CHLOÉ
Jelly TPU Sandals

I feel like I need these.

Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

Snakeskin can be so elegant if done in moderation.

Helix Buckle Sandal - Laquer Red / 36
Christen
Helix Buckle Sandal

Christen is the designer shoe brand to know this summer.

Proenza Schouler Slash Flat Thong Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Slash Flat Thong Sandals

Flat sandals that give heel energy.

Akel Embellished Suede Sandals
ISABEL MARANT
Akel Embellished Suede Sandals

This pink is too pretty to pass up.

New Wave Slingback Sandal
Marni
New Wave Slingback Sandal

Night out coming up? Wear these.

Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals
Miu Miu
Riviere Cord and Leather Sandals

A good cord sandal will come in handy this summer.

Abako Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals
K JACQUES ST TROPEZ
Abako Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals

The perfect pop of color.

Helix Leather Sandal
Studio Amelia
Helix Leather Sandal

Good as gold.

Reef Star Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
AQUAZZURA
Reef Star Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals

These deserve a trip to St. Barts.

Laurel Woven Theater Sandals
Staud
Laurel Woven Theater Sandals

How to do statement sandals without getting colorful.

Shearling Thong Sandals
Le Monde Beryl
Shearling Thong Sandals

Shearling for summer? Why not?

Ferragamo Lyrai Sandals 70mm
Ferragamo
Lyrai Sandals 70mm

Looking sharp.

Harley Leather Sandals
IZIE
Harley Leather Sandals

Obsessed with this color combo.

Shanti Thong 05 Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Shanti Thong 05 Flats

You don't need jewelry with thong sandals like these.

The Constantia Leather-Trimmed Suede Sandals
AMANU
The Constantia Leather-Trimmed Suede Sandals

Just add jeans and a simple tee.

All Tied Up Wedges
Cynthia Rowley
All Tied Up Wedges

From the wedge heels to the lace-up design and clashing color palette, everything about these makes a statement.

