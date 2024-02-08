I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend In Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara

By Natalie Munro
In my years as a fashion editor, I have honed a few very specific skills, my favourite of which is a sharp eye for emerging trends and details. This has led me to understand the subtle cues that can indicate the value and potential of a new-season buy. These cues usually stem from my daily scouts of new-in sections from both high street and designer brands and Instagram deep dives where I scope out the chicest looks, as well as my frequent commutes to an office filled with stylish individuals. With this healthy combination I am, if I do say so myself, uniquely placed to comment on the trends most worth tapping into.

With this in mind, there’s a fresh spring footwear trend on my radar that, after spotting more and more online and IRL, I’m desperate to tell you about. Cropping up on the influencers, editors and stylists that I look to for inspiration the most, the buckle shoe trend is the new-season style I’m backing this season.

Ushered in by Miu Miu’s now iconic buckle-strap slingbacks, which were spotted non-stop on celebrities last year, the buckle-detail trend has become one of the hottest on the market. Adopted by high street favourites including Mango and M&S, the trend indulges in sharp lines and a gungy undertone, creating a wearable shape with a fresh-feeling finish.

Whilst I'll be styling mine with wide-leg trousers and dresses for springtime get-togethers, buckle shoes also pair well with pencil skirts for a trip to the office, or baggy jeanS for a more casual take. From Mango to M&S, read on to shop our edit of the best buckle detail shoes here.

SHOP THE BEST BUCKLE SHOES HERE:

Marks & Spencer buckle slingbacks
Marks & Spencer
Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks

This pair look way more expensive than they are.

55mm buckle-embellished slingblack pumps
Miu Miu
Buckle-Embellished Slingblack Pumps

The style that started it all.

Vagabond Shoemakers, HERMINE
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hermine Slingbacks

These also come in gold and grey.

Sezane Paula Babies
Sézane
Paula Babies Shoes

With a decidedly French twist, these mary janes are a chicer alternative to trainers during spring.

Red Zara buckle heel.
Zara
Slingback Shoes With Strap

The perfect way to add a splash of colour to a parred back look.

Ashley buckled snake-effect leather mules
Paris Texas
Ashley Buckled Snake-Effect Leather Mules

Animal print shoes are having a major moment this season.

Slingback heeled shoes with buckle - Women
Mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

Trust me, this is the chicest shoe to invest in this season.

Melia leather point-toe pumps
Aeyde
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

Style with a pencil skirt or wear with your favourite jeans.

Distressed kitten-heel shoes
Pull & Bear
Distressed Kitten-Heel Shoes

The subtle buckle detail adds a grungy element to this classic shoe.

HEELED SHOES WITH BUCKLE DETAIL
Zara
Heeled Shoes With Buckle Detail

Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Black Patent Leather Pointed Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Black Patent Leather Pointed Pumps

These also come in icy blue.

Melia buckled metallic leather slingback pumps
Aeyde
Melia Buckled Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps

The silver shoe trend isn't showing signs of slowing down.

