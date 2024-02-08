I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend In Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara

In my years as a fashion editor, I have honed a few very specific skills, my favourite of which is a sharp eye for emerging trends and details. This has led me to understand the subtle cues that can indicate the value and potential of a new-season buy. These cues usually stem from my daily scouts of new-in sections from both high street and designer brands and Instagram deep dives where I scope out the chicest looks, as well as my frequent commutes to an office filled with stylish individuals. With this healthy combination I am, if I do say so myself, uniquely placed to comment on the trends most worth tapping into.

With this in mind, there’s a fresh spring footwear trend on my radar that, after spotting more and more online and IRL, I’m desperate to tell you about. Cropping up on the influencers, editors and stylists that I look to for inspiration the most, the buckle shoe trend is the new-season style I’m backing this season.

Ushered in by Miu Miu’s now iconic buckle-strap slingbacks , which were spotted non-stop on celebrities last year, the buckle-detail trend has become one of the hottest on the market. Adopted by high street favourites including Mango and M&S, the trend indulges in sharp lines and a gungy undertone, creating a wearable shape with a fresh-feeling finish.

Whilst I'll be styling mine with wide-leg trousers and dresses for springtime get-togethers, buckle shoes also pair well with pencil skirts for a trip to the office, or baggy jeanS for a more casual take. From Mango to M&S, read on to shop our edit of the best buckle detail shoes here.

SHOP THE BEST BUCKLE SHOES HERE:

Marks & Spencer Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW This pair look way more expensive than they are.

Miu Miu Buckle-Embellished Slingblack Pumps £920 SHOP NOW The style that started it all.

Vagabond Shoemakers Hermine Slingbacks £110 SHOP NOW These also come in gold and grey.

Sézane Paula Babies Shoes £160 SHOP NOW With a decidedly French twist, these mary janes are a chicer alternative to trainers during spring.

Zara Slingback Shoes With Strap £34 SHOP NOW The perfect way to add a splash of colour to a parred back look.

Paris Texas Ashley Buckled Snake-Effect Leather Mules £445 SHOP NOW Animal print shoes are having a major moment this season.

Mango Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW Trust me, this is the chicest shoe to invest in this season.

Aeyde Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps £345 SHOP NOW Style with a pencil skirt or wear with your favourite jeans.

Pull & Bear Distressed Kitten-Heel Shoes £33 SHOP NOW The subtle buckle detail adds a grungy element to this classic shoe.

Zara Heeled Shoes With Buckle Detail £30 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear with bare legs.

Jimmy Choo Black Patent Leather Pointed Pumps £750 SHOP NOW These also come in icy blue.

Aeyde Melia Buckled Metallic Leather Slingback Pumps £325 SHOP NOW The silver shoe trend isn't showing signs of slowing down.

