I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend In Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara
In my years as a fashion editor, I have honed a few very specific skills, my favourite of which is a sharp eye for emerging trends and details. This has led me to understand the subtle cues that can indicate the value and potential of a new-season buy. These cues usually stem from my daily scouts of new-in sections from both high street and designer brands and Instagram deep dives where I scope out the chicest looks, as well as my frequent commutes to an office filled with stylish individuals. With this healthy combination I am, if I do say so myself, uniquely placed to comment on the trends most worth tapping into.
With this in mind, there’s a fresh spring footwear trend on my radar that, after spotting more and more online and IRL, I’m desperate to tell you about. Cropping up on the influencers, editors and stylists that I look to for inspiration the most, the buckle shoe trend is the new-season style I’m backing this season.
Ushered in by Miu Miu’s now iconic buckle-strap slingbacks, which were spotted non-stop on celebrities last year, the buckle-detail trend has become one of the hottest on the market. Adopted by high street favourites including Mango and M&S, the trend indulges in sharp lines and a gungy undertone, creating a wearable shape with a fresh-feeling finish.
Whilst I'll be styling mine with wide-leg trousers and dresses for springtime get-togethers, buckle shoes also pair well with pencil skirts for a trip to the office, or baggy jeanS for a more casual take. From Mango to M&S, read on to shop our edit of the best buckle detail shoes here.
SHOP THE BEST BUCKLE SHOES HERE:
This pair look way more expensive than they are.
With a decidedly French twist, these mary janes are a chicer alternative to trainers during spring.
Animal print shoes are having a major moment this season.
Trust me, this is the chicest shoe to invest in this season.
The subtle buckle detail adds a grungy element to this classic shoe.
The silver shoe trend isn't showing signs of slowing down.
