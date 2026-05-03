Everyone Knows I Have Excellent Taste In Shoes—7 Summer Trends That Get My Approval

The summer that awaits us on the horizon can only be described in a simple phrase—one giant step for fashion kind. That is to say, when it comes to the laissez-faire silhouettes that are compulsory to wear on sun-kissed days, they’re anything but conventional. Still, no category is defying expectations more this season than footwear. Indeed, from tactile jelly shoes rendered in saccharine pastels to sumptuous suede rendered in caffeinated hues, the key shoe trends for summer 2026 run the gamut.
Be it brazenly defying expectations, subverting classic shapes or distilling timeless tropes down to their very essence, only to expand on them again in weird and wonderful ways, it seems that the major summer shoe trends are certifiably adventurous. Or, in the words of content creator and trend forecaster Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn), shoes for “freaks”. Though calling them more innovative might be a more palatable adage, there’s certainly no denying that these styles are for the risk takers amongst us. If fortune favours the bold, then these shoe trends seem to indicate that fashion does, too.
Proving this best is the defining shoe trend thus far—Chanel’s toe-baring, phalange-forward half-sandal that just scantily clad the heel. There’s certainly no occasion that could suit this sole-less style. A trip to the beach would render them completely useless and leave the underside of your foot scorched on the sand. Any ritzy restaurant with a sensible dress code would have to have half a brain to let you in wearing them. Even a simple walk through the park would be deemed senseless. But, when paired with Mattieu Blazy’s debut Cruise collection for the French maison, they felt a breath of fresh air.
It’s this sense of freshness that really underscores the season and, as a result, makes the more daring summer shoe trends feel completely appropriate for now. Is the warm weather not the perfect time to tread new ground? To spend your weekends losing track of time and exploring new surroundings? And if your itinerary for the months ahead is anything like mine—read: slow sojourns through scintillating corners of the Mediterranean, busy strolls through London’s best neighbourhoods and the aim of visiting every vintage boutique I’ve ever been recommended—you’re going to need a thorough arsenal of sleek flats and heels to do it all in
Just take it from me—a fashion writer with a decade of experience covering the latest trends and a bona fide passion for shoes—you’ll fall head-over-heels in love with these styles. From textural takes on timeless ballet flats to hybrids bound to get your heart pumping and elevated lace-up shoes that will have even the most stringent anti-trainer believer amongst us converted, uncover the 7 key summer shoe trends to note below.
The 7 Major Summer Shoe Trends of 2026
1. Pony Hair Ballet Flats
Style Notes: There’s not a well-edited wardrobe that doesn’t contain a ballet flat. From Alexa Chung to Chloë Sevigny, I’d contend that nearly every woman in the world owns a pair. However, for summer, the shape is evolving to suit the more pared-back ensembles that rise to the fore during the season. Like a swinging pendulum, if silhouettes get stripped back, the shoes we pair them with get dialled up. For summer, expect to see ballet flats dusted with a textured finish. Made with synthetic hair, despite what the name of these shoes suggests, this trend adds dimension to any look and serves as the continuation of unexpected animal prints that prevailed at the tail end of last year.