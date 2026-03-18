I recently shared a list of the best items from the Nordstrom Spring Savings Event. This year's assortment is top-notch, with modern and versatile pieces that will help make any wardrobe even chicer. And yes, the sale features standout shoe silhouettes.
After scrolling through the on-sale shoe section, I found so many spring 2026 flat shoe trends that the fashion people I know are all about this season. Naturally, I rounded up the flats that matter if you want a fresh style that's comfortable and fashionable. Need a new pair of sneakers? The style of the moment is below (hi, Adidas). What about a pair of flats to dress up or down? You better believe I have forward options for you. Keep scrolling for visual inspiration showcasing the trends, along with shopping picks from the Nordstrom sale.
Low-Profile/Retro Sneakers
In the sneaker realm, it's all about those low-profile, slim, or retro sneakers. Basically every fashion person (myself included) is gravitating towards this stylish shoe to wear with everything from jeans to trousers.
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneakers
Tory Burch
Field Sneakers
adidas
X C.p. Company Italia 70s Shoes
Marc Fisher LTD
Lexxy Mesh Sneakers
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers
Veronica Beard
Riviera Knit Sneakers
Ruched Loafers
This is arguably one of my favorite flat shoe trends. A pair of loafers with gathering or ruching at the toe is impossibly chic and modern.
Vince
Nora Loafers
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
MANGO
Gathered Suede Loafers
Vince
Tevin Mules
V-Cut/Glove Flats
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of ballet flats, but a glove silhouette or a V-cut style is fresh and cool.
MANGO
Ballet Flats
Veronica Beard
Bancroft Pointed Toe Flats
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carla Flats
ALOHAS
Sway Square Toe Ballet Flats
Flat Mary-Janes
Flat Mary-Janes are a polished shoe choice as an alternative to heels for an elevated vibe.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.