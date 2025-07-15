Every summer, there's one thing I can guarantee; sandals will return in some form or another. After all, nothing is more synonymous with the season than they are! Like any fashion editor who's been around the block as many times as I have, I've already charted the main sandal trends of 2025 for you to consider. Now, however, it's time to turn that focus specially onto colour.

The colours sandals arrive in often feel the most telling. As someone who naturally gravitates towards neutrals (and has a capsule wardrobe to prove it), I’ve always found colour trends in footwear particularly revealing: they hint at the mood of the season without demanding a complete style overhaul, which is something I'll always appreciate.

For 2025, the standout sandal shades aren’t necessarily the loudest or most trend-led. In fact, many of them feel surprisingly timeless—which, to me, is the most exciting kind of trend. Whether it’s a new take on earthy tones, a soft sorbet hue that feels more grown-up than playful or a metallic finish that elevates the simplest outfit, summer 2025’s sandal colours strike a thoughtful balance between wearability and impact.

I've been tracking what the fashion set is wearing in real life, what’s landing in stores and generally which shades are quietly showing up again and again. The result? A palette that feels refined, fresh, and—crucially—easy to weave into the capsule wardrobes most of us already own. Scroll on to see the seven sandal colour trends defining 2025.

These 7 Sandal Colour Trends Are Hallmarks of Great Taste for Summer 2025

1. Brown

Style Notes: Brown has become the fashion person’s alternative to black this season and, when it comes to sandals, it’s easy to see why. It brings a softness that works seamlessly with both light and dark ensembles, and gives outfits a very premium-looking finish. That said, black sandals remain so timeless, they’ve earned the rare right to sit outside trend conversations altogether.

Shop the Trend:

2. Red

Style Notes: If I had to choose one, this in my opinion, is the sandal colour of the summer. Whether suede or glossy, minimal or with many straps, red sandals are proving to be the trendiest choice of the lot. They add a fashion-girl feel to even the simplest outfits—think white dresses, black linen, denim—and somehow feel classic and bold at the same time.

Shop the Trend:

3. Olive Green

Style Notes: If you want to branch out from neutrals but the thought of wearing anything bright makes you feel like you could break out in hives, enter olive green sandals. I always find colours commonly found in nature to be some of the easiest to wear and integrate into outfits as we're so familiar with them already. Trust me, this subtle shift will instantly freshen up any summer outfit.

Shop the Trend:

4 Silver

Style Notes: Metallics continue to trend upwards, especially in footwear, and silver is leading the charge. Sleek and undeniably chic, silver sandals add gloss to warm-weather looks without feeling over the top. Because they're reflective, they'll generally work with any colour or print you wear with them. It's the closest thing to magic you can achieve when it comes to sandals.

Shop the Trend:

5. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: Another trend that's been sparked from the mass adoration fashion people currently have for butter yellow, yellow sandals are starting to crop up everywhere I look this summer. The subtle hue acts in a very similar way to a neutral (think of it as an evolution of sandy tones), thus making it surprisingly versatile.

Shop the Trend:

ASOS DESIGN Hammock Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals in Buttermilk £28 SHOP NOW Next Buttermilk Forever Comfort® Square Toe Post Low Heels £28 SHOP NOW MANOLO BLAHNIK Dellasan 30 Leather Sandals £695 SHOP NOW

6. White

Style Notes: White sandals have long had a tricky reputation—some find them very chic, others cheap-looking—but this season they’re being embraced in the most elegant way. I’ve noticed them styled head-to-toe with white or neutral outfits, which gives the overall look a polished, tonal feel that feels incredibly current. Less stark, more considered—they’re the chicest way to wear any sandal right now.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail £50 SHOP NOW Reformation Peridot Mignon Knot Flat Sandal £148 SHOP NOW AMINA MUADDI Lori Lace Up Leather Sandals £730 SHOP NOW

7. Clear

Style Notes: It might seem ironic to call clear a colour trend, but PVC sandals have been so prevalent this summer, they’ve earned their place on my list. While some are tinted, I'm seeing more and more fully transparent straps on the scene, which really let your outfit (and pedicure) do the talking.

Shop the Trend: