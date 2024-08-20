I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your Blazer for This New, Rich-Looking Jacket Trend

I think we can all agree that blazers have served us well (very well) for the past few years now, and while they're certainly not going out of style—they're one item I'd say will never do so—I can understand the discerning fashion person's need to explore different jacket options. Too much of a good thing, and all that. And it seems this idea has been collectively embraced by so many people I follow as, right now, we're witnessing a serious pivot from the aforementioned blazer to a significantly more relaxed jacket style. Enter the canvas jacket trend.

A hybrid between the classic country waxed jacket that I always associate with people who live in manor houses and partake in showjumping, thus giving it a "rich" feel, and the worker shacket that often comes in a starched material and adorned with handy pockets, 2024's canvas jacket offering unites the two, resulting in a piece that suddenly has serious fashion appeal.

I first clocked on to the trend during our Who What Wear UK-hosted Summer House getaway, where we invited a handful of gifted content creators to join us on a chic retreat from the city. And, would you know it, three of them turned up wearing the canvas jacket trend (and looked very chic in the process). The style they chose came from Free People and has been sold out in the weeks since the event; a further testament to the jacket's appeal. The trend, however, can be traced as far back as February 2024, when Prada debuted several canvas jackets in its autumn/winter 2024 collection. That's when I believe a stylish seed was planted as, now, there are so many canvas jacket options starting to appear on the market.

An influencer wears a cream canvas jacket with black trousers and red shoes

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe for Who What Wear UK)

Someone I follow just shared Arket's incredibly sleek tan style which, as of last week, was completely sold out. Now, with a fresh restock, the brand foresaw this might happen and came prepared with reserves.

Looking at the imagery of stylish people wearing canvas jackets, it's easy to understand why they are peaking in popularity right now. They have a very effortless feel to them—like you've just thrown one and happen to look as chic as you do in it. This is something I strive for—to be stylish without looking as if I've spent hours pouring over every outfit I wear. And that's precisely the sort of aesthetic a canvas jacket can bestow you.

If this interests you (which, seeing as you're currently reading this, I have to assume it does), I've rounded up every canvas jacket that's worth seeing and miraculously still has stock for you below. All over COS, Arket, Mango and Reformation, but also permeating the high-end collections of Isabel Marant, Ralph Lauren, Toteme and, yes, Prada, believe me when I say there's an interpretation of the canvas jacket trend to suit you, your budget and your brand preferences. Scroll on to see them and to see how fashion people are styling theirs for autumn.

SEE AND SHOP THE CANVAS JACKET TREND

@theindiaedit wears a cream Free People canvas jacket with a pair of white jeans, studded belt, and a green T-shirt

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

India wears the Free People canvas jacket that's been a huge hit so far this season.

Lined Canvas Jacket - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Lined Canvas Jacket

This style has already sold out once, don't let it evade you a second time. It's roomy, and many people who own it say they sized down.

We the Free Easy That Canvas Jacket
Free People
Easy That Canvas Jacket

Free People's bestseller now comes in three chic colours, this white hue being the latest.

Pascual Jacket -- Dark Olive
DÔEN
Pascual Jacket

The canvas jacket I have my eye on.

Oversized Leather-Collar Utility Jacket
COS
Oversized Leather-Collar Utility Jacket

Burgundy is one of the biggest colour trends of the season, so this style feels particularly current.

Loose Duffle Jacket
& Other Stories
Loose Duffle Jacket

The black version of this chic jacket is down to the last few sizes, but this new tan colourway is just as gorgeous.

@nlmarliyn wears a cream canvas jacket with a twill collar with blue jeans and black loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Canvas jackets are the perfect match to blue jeans and loafers for chic, casual looks.

Country Jacket Forest
Toteme
Country Jacket Forest

So this is what love feels like?

Hutton Oversized Showerproof Jacket
Barbour
Hutton Oversized Showerproof Jacket

Of course, Barbour has always served up iterations of this trend, too.

Jacket in Cotton
Loewe
Jacket in Cotton

Like Prada, Loewe also showcased canvas jackets in its autumn/winter collection.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Utility Jacket, Cinnamon
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Canvas Utility Jacket in Cinnamon

The boxy shape of this jacket feels even cooler.

Gunnerside Paneled Cotton-Canvas, Denim and Corduroy Jacket
BARBOUR
Gunnerside Paneled Cotton-Canvas, Denim and Corduroy Jacket

I love the clashing of colours and textures on this Barbour style.

@_loissterling wears a navy canvas jacket with grey jeans and black trainers

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

It's not all about tan and beige hues—darker tones such as grey and forest green look sleek.

Isabel Marant, Joanna Cotton-Twill Jacket
Isabel Marant
Joanna Cotton-Twill Jacket

The drawstring waist says "parka", but the jaunty collar and fabric scream "I drive a 1989 Land Rover".

Fern Waxed Jacket
Whistles
Fern Waxed Jacket

Details like the wide sleeves and swing torso give this jacket a high-end finish.

Marco Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Marco Bomber Jacket

The canvas jacket is made modern in a biker silhouette.

Utility Jacket
& Other Stories
Utility Jacket

If you're a minimalist, this style may pique your interest.

Pockets Cotton Parka
MANGO
Pockets Cotton Parka

Okay, Mango didn't pause on this one. I would genuinely assume this was Prada if I didn't know better.

@joannalari wears a light yellow canvas jacket with blue turned-up jeans and a green top-handle bag

(Image credit: @joannalari)

Jo-Ann wears the pale yellow version of the khaki Dôen style at the start of this edit.

Beige and Brown Corduroy Collar Jacket
Glassworks
Beige and Brown Corduroy Collar Jacket

Glassworks have the colour pairing down with the pale yellow canvas and contrast brown corduroy.

Prada, Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket
Prada
Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket

In my dreams, this is the canvas jacket I own.

Asos Design Cropped Pocket Canvas Jacket in Stone
ASOS DESIGN
Cropped Pocket Canvas Jacket in Stone

I'm very tempted to make use of my next-day delivery on this ASOS style.

Nora Casual Jacket
Barbour
Nora Casual Jacket

Such a great, underrated shade of green!

Dorothee Schumacher, Perfect Match Belted Cotton Jacket
Dorothee Schumacher
Perfect Match Belted Cotton Jacket

The Western belt is a curious addition, but one I'm very here for.

