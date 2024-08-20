I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your Blazer for This New, Rich-Looking Jacket Trend

I think we can all agree that blazers have served us well (very well) for the past few years now, and while they're certainly not going out of style—they're one item I'd say will never do so—I can understand the discerning fashion person's need to explore different jacket options. Too much of a good thing, and all that. And it seems this idea has been collectively embraced by so many people I follow as, right now, we're witnessing a serious pivot from the aforementioned blazer to a significantly more relaxed jacket style. Enter the canvas jacket trend.

A hybrid between the classic country waxed jacket that I always associate with people who live in manor houses and partake in showjumping, thus giving it a "rich" feel, and the worker shacket that often comes in a starched material and adorned with handy pockets, 2024's canvas jacket offering unites the two, resulting in a piece that suddenly has serious fashion appeal.

I first clocked on to the trend during our Who What Wear UK-hosted Summer House getaway, where we invited a handful of gifted content creators to join us on a chic retreat from the city. And, would you know it, three of them turned up wearing the canvas jacket trend (and looked very chic in the process). The style they chose came from Free People and has been sold out in the weeks since the event; a further testament to the jacket's appeal. The trend, however, can be traced as far back as February 2024, when Prada debuted several canvas jackets in its autumn/winter 2024 collection. That's when I believe a stylish seed was planted as, now, there are so many canvas jacket options starting to appear on the market.

Someone I follow just shared Arket's incredibly sleek tan style which, as of last week, was completely sold out. Now, with a fresh restock, the brand foresaw this might happen and came prepared with reserves.

Looking at the imagery of stylish people wearing canvas jackets, it's easy to understand why they are peaking in popularity right now. They have a very effortless feel to them—like you've just thrown one and happen to look as chic as you do in it. This is something I strive for—to be stylish without looking as if I've spent hours pouring over every outfit I wear. And that's precisely the sort of aesthetic a canvas jacket can bestow you.

If this interests you (which, seeing as you're currently reading this, I have to assume it does), I've rounded up every canvas jacket that's worth seeing and miraculously still has stock for you below. All over COS, Arket, Mango and Reformation, but also permeating the high-end collections of Isabel Marant, Ralph Lauren, Toteme and, yes, Prada, believe me when I say there's an interpretation of the canvas jacket trend to suit you, your budget and your brand preferences. Scroll on to see them and to see how fashion people are styling theirs for autumn.

SEE AND SHOP THE CANVAS JACKET TREND

India wears the Free People canvas jacket that's been a huge hit so far this season.

Arket Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW This style has already sold out once, don't let it evade you a second time. It's roomy, and many people who own it say they sized down.

Free People Easy That Canvas Jacket £158 SHOP NOW Free People's bestseller now comes in three chic colours, this white hue being the latest.

DÔEN Pascual Jacket £410 SHOP NOW The canvas jacket I have my eye on.

COS Oversized Leather-Collar Utility Jacket £200 SHOP NOW Burgundy is one of the biggest colour trends of the season, so this style feels particularly current.

& Other Stories Loose Duffle Jacket £165 SHOP NOW The black version of this chic jacket is down to the last few sizes, but this new tan colourway is just as gorgeous.

Canvas jackets are the perfect match to blue jeans and loafers for chic, casual looks.

Toteme Country Jacket Forest £670 SHOP NOW So this is what love feels like?

Barbour Hutton Oversized Showerproof Jacket £219 SHOP NOW Of course, Barbour has always served up iterations of this trend, too.

Loewe Jacket in Cotton £2100 SHOP NOW Like Prada, Loewe also showcased canvas jackets in its autumn/winter collection.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Canvas Utility Jacket in Cinnamon £499 SHOP NOW The boxy shape of this jacket feels even cooler.

BARBOUR Gunnerside Paneled Cotton-Canvas, Denim and Corduroy Jacket £300 SHOP NOW I love the clashing of colours and textures on this Barbour style.

It's not all about tan and beige hues—darker tones such as grey and forest green look sleek.

Isabel Marant Joanna Cotton-Twill Jacket £595 SHOP NOW The drawstring waist says "parka", but the jaunty collar and fabric scream "I drive a 1989 Land Rover".

Whistles Fern Waxed Jacket £189 SHOP NOW Details like the wide sleeves and swing torso give this jacket a high-end finish.

Reformation Marco Bomber Jacket £228 SHOP NOW The canvas jacket is made modern in a biker silhouette.

& Other Stories Utility Jacket £135 SHOP NOW If you're a minimalist, this style may pique your interest.

MANGO Pockets Cotton Parka £100 SHOP NOW Okay, Mango didn't pause on this one. I would genuinely assume this was Prada if I didn't know better.

Jo-Ann wears the pale yellow version of the khaki Dôen style at the start of this edit.

Glassworks Beige and Brown Corduroy Collar Jacket £295 SHOP NOW Glassworks have the colour pairing down with the pale yellow canvas and contrast brown corduroy.

Prada Technical Canvas Blouson Jacket £2350 SHOP NOW In my dreams, this is the canvas jacket I own.

ASOS DESIGN Cropped Pocket Canvas Jacket in Stone £45 SHOP NOW I'm very tempted to make use of my next-day delivery on this ASOS style.

Barbour Nora Casual Jacket £199 SHOP NOW Such a great, underrated shade of green!