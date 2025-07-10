I Spot So Many Trends at NYC Art Galleries—7 I'm Seeing at Every Opening Right Now


As a resident of NYC, Thursday night gallery openings are my favorite events to attend in the city. Starting around 7 p.m. (because everyone is always fashionably late), artists, patrons, and those in between from throughout the boroughs gather in one place to admire an exhibit. Not only do I love seeing the work of an artist I admire, but I also get to people-watch.

At the last opening I attended, it seemed like everyone there was a cool Gen Z art enthusiast, dressed to the nines in casual-yet-chic ensembles. They all looked completely effortless in outfits that were practical for both the heat and a high-profile art space, and I was sure to take note of the trends I kept seeing the young aesthetes wearing.

As I saw them take in the art, I also found myself wondering what went into the outfit choices the cool gallery attendees made before heading to the Lower East Side. Why did they choose resin bangles over gold bracelets, or large billowy bottoms rather than cigarette-fit pants? Either way, the trends I noticed were undeniably forward and are already popular among the fashion crowd.

If you have an artsy event to attend in the future or simply want to try a new trend that's popular in NYC, keep scrolling to see the ones I keep spotting—not just at this particular opening, but at multiple art galleries throughout the city.

Stacked Bangles

I attended an exhibit a bit before the recent BET Awards (where Doechii wore stacked resin bangles on both wrists), and at this show, I saw a girl wearing a simple white ribbed tank top, dark blue cuffed jeans, and a pair of black flats—very model off-duty. Her only accessories were a few stacked bangles on both wrists, in rounded and abstract shapes and hues of blue, silver, and black. Her look stuck with me for days afterward, as I intend to dress similarly this summer.

A woman wearing a black tank top, white pants, a black leather bag, and stacked resin bracelets



Shop Stacked Bracelets

3-Pack of Rigid Bracelets
ZARA
3-Pack of Rigid Bracelets

Rock Set of Two Resin Bangles
DINOSAUR DESIGNS
Rock Set of Two Resin Bangles

Heaven Mayhem Siren Bangle
Heaven Mayhem
Siren Bangle

Transparent Dome Cuff Bracelet
Open Edit
Transparent Dome Cuff Bracelet

Round Bangle Bracelets, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Round Bangle Bracelets, Set of 3

Billowy Pants

I’ve always been a fan of billowy pants, even as someone who stands at 5′0″. One of the artists in the exhibit I attended wore an outfit so chic I immediately asked her where her pants were from. “Comme,” she cooed. Not only did I admire her work, but her cool demeanor also made her an It girl in my eyes. I then turned and saw another pair of billowy pants worn by someone admiring a work on the wall. I immediately decided I had to get my hands on a pair before summer ends.

A woman wearing large white pants, a croc print top, and black pointed toe heels



Shop Billowy Pants

Eliette Pant
Lovers and Friends
Eliette Pant

The Balloon Pants in Silk and Wool
Helsa
The Balloon Pants in Silk and Wool

Flowy Balloon Pants
ZARA
Flowy Balloon Pants

Black balloon pants

Black Comme des Garçons
Black Gabardine Trousers

Tie Ankle Balloon Pants
ELOQUII
Tie Ankle Balloon Pants

Square-Toe Shoes

The trend of square-toe shoes persists, and I’m so happy about it. While I’ve seen this trend a lot on the busy Manhattan streets, I also see it on the chicest of art opening attendees in all forms: knee-high boots, leather slingback flats, and heels. Despite the enduring popularity of square-toe shoes, I’ve leaned toward pointed-toe shoes for a few years now, so seeing this opposing shape inspired me to add a pair to my collection.

A woman wearing an all black long sleeve top, and black short skirt, and black leather boots



Shop Square-Toe Shoes

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flats

Les Ballets Square-Toe Mules | 36
Jacquemus
Les Ballets Square-Toe Mules

Square Toe Loafer
The Row
Square Toe Loafers

Fantasy Heeled Boot
Tony Bianco
Fantasy Heeled Boots

Zaaki Slingback Pump
Madewell
The Ophelia Slingback Flats

Subversive Basics

I’m a sucker for subversive clothing—think cutouts, added draping, layered tank tops over one another, pants turned shirt, jacket turned skirt—a delicious reversal of function. I noticed that almost everyone at this particular gallery had on a piece that was a little subversive. It inspired me to explore my style and expression again. Unique pieces like these feel artsy, cool, and a bit curious. That’s exactly the vibe I’m going for.

A woman wearing a white denim dress



Shop Subversive Basics

Hodakova grey shorts
HODAKOVA
Suit Wide Trouser Shorts

Kove High Rise Double Waistband Jeans in Two Tone Del Mar
SIMKHAI
Kove High Rise Double Waistband Jeans in Two Tone Del Mar

Black asymmetric button down
HODAKOVA
Asymmetric Shirt

Oxford Tee
geel
Oxford Tee

Ssense Exclusive Blue Jeans
Ottolinger
Ssense Exclusive Blue Jeans

Split-Toe Shoes

Yes, split-toe shoes are everywhere—and I’m not just talking Margiela. While attending the aforementioned exhibit, I talked with friends and friends of friends about their thoughts on split-toe shoes. It was a reminder that Margiela was not the inventor of the style. The trend of Tabis rose last year, although they’ve been around since the 18th century, and Margiela first released its version in 1988. Either way, many guests were wearing Tabi-style shoes—some from Margiela and some not. Tabis will always emanate elegance to me.

A woman wearing red pants and a black longsleeve shirt and a woman wearing an all white outfit and black flats



Shop Split-Toe Shoes

Tabi Mirror-Effect Ballerina Shoes | 35
Maison Margiela
Tabi Mirror-Effect Ballerina Shoes

White nike air rift
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Shoes

Black tabi flats
Maison Margiela
Black Tabi Ballerina Flats

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slingback Pumps
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slingback Pumps

Tabi Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Flats

Large Pendant Necklaces

I’ve never thought to wear large pieces of jewelry, especially a pendant necklace. I didn’t think it fit my style, but since seeing so many cool girls in them, I’ve had a change of heart. Most were silver pendants hanging from thick black cords, looking as if they were made by their wearers. For the most part, all-black outfits with small pops of color were the ones I saw paired with a pendant necklace. These necklaces add a whimsical touch to anything they’re paired with.

A woman wearing a yellow longsleeve top and black-cord pendant necklace



Shop Pendant Necklaces

Julia Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace

Estelle Rope Necklace
JENNY BIRD
Estelle Rope Necklace

Soleil Necklace
Eliou
Soleil Necklace

Leather Cord Stone Necklace
ZARA
Leather Cord Stone Necklace

Right on Time Layer Necklace
Free People
Right on Time Layer Necklace

Capacious Leather Bags

I can’t get enough of big leather bags. Tom of Succession’s voice played through my head as I looked around at everyone’s gorgeous, slouchy leather bags. Many cool kids were coming from a work session at a café or the office and had their laptops (among other things) fit into sleek, roomy bags. After asking a few people where they got their bags, I’m currently narrowing down which one to add to my collection.

Large black leather bag



Shop Capacious Leather Bags

Medium Hana Faux Leather Tote
JW PEI
Medium Hana Faux Leather Tote

Candy Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Hobo Bag

Darren Signature Carryall Bag
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Black Belted Suede Tote
TOTEME
Black Belted Suede Tote

Madewell Soft Grain Large Shopper Tote
Madewell
Soft Grain Large Shopper Tote

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

