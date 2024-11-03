So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style

in Features

You know when you're scrolling through Instagram and an outfit catches your eye enough to make your swiping finger stand still for a moment? That's what this handful of outfits did to me. And they just so happen to all include flat shoes, but not just any flat shoes: pointed-toe flats.

I very much live a flat-shoe life, and only wear heels a couple of times a week (if that), so when I come across a chic new way to style flats, I am there for it. The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they make whatever they're paired with look elegant—even a sweatsuit, as you'll see below. I also find that the elongated toe makes my 5'4" frame look magically taller, which is a plus in my book.

If you, too, are on the hunt for new flat-shoe outfits, keep scrolling to get the outfit formulas and shop pointed-toe flats that are worth the investment.

Sweater + Button-Down Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing a gray sweater, jeans, and Loro Piana Rebecca flats

(Image credit: @livvperez)

This preppy outfit combination has an elegant, modern twist, thanks to the addition of pointed-toe ballet flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Loro Piana, Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Vince Isabel Flats
Vince
Isabel Flats

Fitted Turtleneck + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing a leopard-print top, black pants, and pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

An excellent way to look trend-forward yet classic this season is by pairing a simple leopard-print top with pointed-toe flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

The Asymmetric Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme
The Asymmetric Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

Luna Calfskin Ballerina Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Calfskin Ballerina Flats

Barn Jacket + Cardigan + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Loafers

Influencer wearing a barn jacket, trousers, and pointed-toe loafers

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Barn jackets and pointed-toe loafers are a match made in British-girl heaven.

Shop Similar Shoes

Airola Suede Penny Loafers
ATP Atelier
Airola Suede Penny Loafers

Staud Becks Soft Loafers
Staud
Becks Soft Loafers

Polo Sweater + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

Influencer wearing a polo sweater, pleated pants, and pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

If you want to look chic at work but remain comfortable, wear this outfit.

Shop Similar Shoes

Blade Leather Slingback Flats
Saint Laurent
Blade Leather Slingback Flats

Babylone Crêpe Slingback Flats
Saint Laurent
Babylone Crêpe Slingback Flats

Cardigan + Wide-Leg Pants + Pointed-Toe Loafers

Influencer wearing a cardigan, trousers, and pointed-toe loafers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

A cardigan, wide-leg pants, and pointed-toe loafers is a perfect outfit for so many fall and winter occasions.

Shop Similar Shoes

The Everyday Croc-Effect Leather Ballet Flats
Toteme
The Everyday Croc-Effect Leather Ballet Flats

Brown Carole Loafers
Loulou Studio
Brown Carole Loafers

Black Sweater Top + Capri Pants + Cap-Toe Slingbacks

Who What Wear editor wearing a black tank, black capri pants, and Chanel flats

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

This all-black outfit looks classic and chic with the addition of cap-toe pointed flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Milanese Leather-Trimmed Grosgrain Slingback Flats
Aquazzura
Milanese Leather-Trimmed Grosgrain Slingback Flats

Anine Bing Elena Slingback Flats
Anine Bing
Elena Slingback Flats

Blazer + White T-Shirt + Leather Culottes + Slingback Flats

Influencer wearing a blazer, white T-shirt, leather culottes, and Saint Laurent flats

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

A great way to dress up bermuda shorts or culottes is with a pair of elevated slingback flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Spike Leather Slingback Flats
Proenza Schouler
Spike Leather Slingback Flats

Ines Slingback Flat
Larroudé
Ines Slingback Flats

Coat + Sweatsuit + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing a coat, Aritzia sweatsuit, and pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Want to add instant polish to a sweatsuit? Just add pointed-toe flats. Case in point above.

Shop Similar Shoes

Kietta Leather Point-Toe Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Kietta Leather Point-Toe Flats

The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats
Toteme
The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats

White Tank + Full Skirt + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing a white tank top, black full skirt, and pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

A white tank, full skirt, and pointed-toe flats pretty much sums up the 2024 look.

Shop Similar Shoes

Erin Pointed Toe Flat
Gucci
Erin Pointed Toe Flats

Love Leather Ballet Flats
Jimmy Choo
Love Leather Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

