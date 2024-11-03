So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style
You know when you're scrolling through Instagram and an outfit catches your eye enough to make your swiping finger stand still for a moment? That's what this handful of outfits did to me. And they just so happen to all include flat shoes, but not just any flat shoes: pointed-toe flats.
I very much live a flat-shoe life, and only wear heels a couple of times a week (if that), so when I come across a chic new way to style flats, I am there for it. The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they make whatever they're paired with look elegant—even a sweatsuit, as you'll see below. I also find that the elongated toe makes my 5'4" frame look magically taller, which is a plus in my book.
If you, too, are on the hunt for new flat-shoe outfits, keep scrolling to get the outfit formulas and shop pointed-toe flats that are worth the investment.
Sweater + Button-Down Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
This preppy outfit combination has an elegant, modern twist, thanks to the addition of pointed-toe ballet flats.
Shop Similar Shoes
Fitted Turtleneck + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
An excellent way to look trend-forward yet classic this season is by pairing a simple leopard-print top with pointed-toe flats.
Shop Similar Shoes
Barn Jacket + Cardigan + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Loafers
Barn jackets and pointed-toe loafers are a match made in British-girl heaven.
Shop Similar Shoes
Polo Sweater + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
If you want to look chic at work but remain comfortable, wear this outfit.
Shop Similar Shoes
Cardigan + Wide-Leg Pants + Pointed-Toe Loafers
A cardigan, wide-leg pants, and pointed-toe loafers is a perfect outfit for so many fall and winter occasions.
Shop Similar Shoes
Black Sweater Top + Capri Pants + Cap-Toe Slingbacks
This all-black outfit looks classic and chic with the addition of cap-toe pointed flats.
Shop Similar Shoes
Blazer + White T-Shirt + Leather Culottes + Slingback Flats
A great way to dress up bermuda shorts or culottes is with a pair of elevated slingback flats.
Shop Similar Shoes
Coat + Sweatsuit + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
Want to add instant polish to a sweatsuit? Just add pointed-toe flats. Case in point above.
Shop Similar Shoes
White Tank + Full Skirt + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
A white tank, full skirt, and pointed-toe flats pretty much sums up the 2024 look.
Shop Similar Shoes
