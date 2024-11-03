So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style

You know when you're scrolling through Instagram and an outfit catches your eye enough to make your swiping finger stand still for a moment? That's what this handful of outfits did to me. And they just so happen to all include flat shoes, but not just any flat shoes: pointed-toe flats.

I very much live a flat-shoe life, and only wear heels a couple of times a week (if that), so when I come across a chic new way to style flats, I am there for it. The beauty of pointed-toe flats is that they make whatever they're paired with look elegant—even a sweatsuit, as you'll see below. I also find that the elongated toe makes my 5'4" frame look magically taller, which is a plus in my book.

If you, too, are on the hunt for new flat-shoe outfits, keep scrolling to get the outfit formulas and shop pointed-toe flats that are worth the investment.

Sweater + Button-Down Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

This preppy outfit combination has an elegant, modern twist, thanks to the addition of pointed-toe ballet flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $925 SHOP NOW

Vince Isabel Flats $330 SHOP NOW

Fitted Turtleneck + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

An excellent way to look trend-forward yet classic this season is by pairing a simple leopard-print top with pointed-toe flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Toteme The Asymmetric Patent-Leather Ballet Flats $620 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Luna Calfskin Ballerina Flats $490 SHOP NOW

Barn Jacket + Cardigan + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Loafers

Barn jackets and pointed-toe loafers are a match made in British-girl heaven.

Shop Similar Shoes

ATP Atelier Airola Suede Penny Loafers $590 SHOP NOW

Staud Becks Soft Loafers $395 SHOP NOW

Polo Sweater + Pleated Trousers + Pointed-Toe Slingbacks

If you want to look chic at work but remain comfortable, wear this outfit.

Shop Similar Shoes

Saint Laurent Blade Leather Slingback Flats $925 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Babylone Crêpe Slingback Flats $945 SHOP NOW

Cardigan + Wide-Leg Pants + Pointed-Toe Loafers

A cardigan, wide-leg pants, and pointed-toe loafers is a perfect outfit for so many fall and winter occasions.

Shop Similar Shoes

Toteme The Everyday Croc-Effect Leather Ballet Flats $630 SHOP NOW

Loulou Studio Brown Carole Loafers $545 SHOP NOW

Black Sweater Top + Capri Pants + Cap-Toe Slingbacks

This all-black outfit looks classic and chic with the addition of cap-toe pointed flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Aquazzura Milanese Leather-Trimmed Grosgrain Slingback Flats $695 SHOP NOW

Anine Bing Elena Slingback Flats $400 SHOP NOW

Blazer + White T-Shirt + Leather Culottes + Slingback Flats

A great way to dress up bermuda shorts or culottes is with a pair of elevated slingback flats.

Shop Similar Shoes

Proenza Schouler Spike Leather Slingback Flats $625 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Ines Slingback Flats $315 SHOP NOW

Coat + Sweatsuit + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Want to add instant polish to a sweatsuit? Just add pointed-toe flats. Case in point above.

Shop Similar Shoes

Manolo Blahnik Kietta Leather Point-Toe Flats $725 SHOP NOW

Toteme The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats $620 SHOP NOW

White Tank + Full Skirt + Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

A white tank, full skirt, and pointed-toe flats pretty much sums up the 2024 look.

Shop Similar Shoes

Gucci Erin Pointed Toe Flats $990 SHOP NOW