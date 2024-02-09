Move Over, Trousers—I’m Wearing These 4 Elegant Skirt Outfits to Work Instead

By Natalie Munro
published

This season, skirts are back at the top of the agenda. After several years of power suits rising through the ranks, at last, classic skirts are back in their rightful place at the water cooler. Rid of the “dated” labels that followed them around for years, pencil skirts, tailored styles and pleated minis were all over the runways for S/S '24. With a distinctly office-ready disposition, these new-season skirts champion smart styling and polished silhouettes that translate just as well at the bar as they do in the boardroom.

With slinky skirts and structured options both reappearing in the wardrobes of those in the know, this piece is officially back on the scene. Thus, I've taken it upon myself to showcase the styles that are worth debuting for your next trip to the office by way of some chic, fresh-feeling skirt outfits to inspire your on-the-clock ensembles. Though you might be faced with a dress code to contend with, 2024's skirts happen to perfectly cater to any office restrictions. Composed of polished fabrics like soft wool, cut to longline lengths and void of excess frills or ruffles, in my opinion, skirts have never looked sleeker. Here's how to wear them to work now.

4 SKIRT OUTFITS TO WEAR TO WORK

1. PENCIL SKIRT + TEE

Sylvie Mus styles a grey pencil skirt with a whit t-shirt and mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: This season, the tailored pencil skirt is your one-stop shop for pulling together a sleek, sophisticated look that any fashion editor would commend you for. To get you back into the rhythm of styling this divisive skirt, try pairing it with a crisp tee or a relaxed knit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

THE CLEAN CUT T-SHIRT
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt in White

A classic white tee is a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt
Whistles
Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt

Midi skirts look chic with knee-high boots or slinky mules.

Heel leather sandals - Women
Mango
Heel Leather Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of summer.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | DeMellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo Bag

The perfect size for day-to-day styling.

2. MATCHING SKIRT SET

shloka styles a blue matching skirt and shirt set.

(Image credit: @shloka)

Style Notes: A matching skirt set is one of the easiest ways to ensure that your outfit feels put-together enough for a trip to the office. A coordinating skirt and shirt is a naturally elegant ensemble, but matching knitted sets also look chic.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Roomie Pocket Button Down - Chalet Stripe
Mother Denim
The Roomie Pocket Button Down

This comfortable shirt is just as fitting for an errand-running trip as it is for the office.

The Sunday Stroll Skirt - Chalet Stripe
Mother Denim
The Sunday Stroll Skirt

The subtle pleats add beautiful movement this this cotton midi skirt.

Melia leather point-toe pumps
Aeyde
Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps

A pair of kitten heels is the smartest footwear choice you can make this season.

3. SLIP SKIRT + SMART KNIT

marina_torres styles a slip skirt

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: A sleek slip skirt is an easy way to add some texture to a work-ready outfit. With a soft, shiny finish, a flowy silk slip will add an elegant touch that can be easily styled with knits or tees.

SHOP THE LOOK:

BATWING-SLEEVE MERINO WOOL JUMPER
Massimo Dutti
Batwing-Sleeve Merino Wool Jumper in Black

A black jumper is a wardrobe staple you'll call upon time and again.

Reformation slip skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt in Fior Di Latte

This also comes in four other colours.

70mm anja leather boots - Paris Texas - Women | Luisaviaroma
Paris Texas
Anja Leather Boots

Brown knee-high boots are an easy way to add some dimension to a neutral outfit.

4. TAILORED MAXI SKIRT + WHITE BUTTON-DOWN

Vikilefevre styles a long pencil skirt

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: With a smart and fitted finish, a tailored longline skirt brings an elevated, polished finish to any office look. Wear with a white button-down or throw on a slouchy knit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arco Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater
Reformation
Arco Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater

Able to keep you warm in the cold and cool in the heat, a cashmere knit is ideal for winter to spring styling.

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave in White

Every wardrobe needs a staple cotton button-down, and With Nothing Underneath does them best.

Petites Cairo Skirt
Reformation
Petites Cairo Skirt

This skirt's languid silhouette is fresh enough to stop it feeling stuffy.

KNEE-HIGH HEELED BOOTS
Zara
Knee-High Heeled Boots

Simply a great pair of knee-high boots.

Next Up: This Classy 2-Part Outfit Will Make Getting Dressed So Much Easier This Spring

Natalie Munro
Latest