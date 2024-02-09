Move Over, Trousers—I’m Wearing These 4 Elegant Skirt Outfits to Work Instead

This season, skirts are back at the top of the agenda. After several years of power suits rising through the ranks, at last, classic skirts are back in their rightful place at the water cooler. Rid of the “dated” labels that followed them around for years, pencil skirts, tailored styles and pleated minis were all over the runways for S/S '24. With a distinctly office-ready disposition, these new-season skirts champion smart styling and polished silhouettes that translate just as well at the bar as they do in the boardroom.

With slinky skirts and structured options both reappearing in the wardrobes of those in the know, this piece is officially back on the scene. Thus, I've taken it upon myself to showcase the styles that are worth debuting for your next trip to the office by way of some chic, fresh-feeling skirt outfits to inspire your on-the-clock ensembles. Though you might be faced with a dress code to contend with, 2024's skirts happen to perfectly cater to any office restrictions. Composed of polished fabrics like soft wool, cut to longline lengths and void of excess frills or ruffles, in my opinion, skirts have never looked sleeker. Here's how to wear them to work now.

4 SKIRT OUTFITS TO WEAR TO WORK

1. PENCIL SKIRT + TEE

Style Notes: This season, the tailored pencil skirt is your one-stop shop for pulling together a sleek, sophisticated look that any fashion editor would commend you for. To get you back into the rhythm of styling this divisive skirt, try pairing it with a crisp tee or a relaxed knit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt in White £30 SHOP NOW A classic white tee is a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Whistles Abigail Tailored Midi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW Midi skirts look chic with knee-high boots or slinky mules.

Mango Heel Leather Sandals £60 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of summer.

DeMellier The Tokyo Bag £345 SHOP NOW The perfect size for day-to-day styling.

2. MATCHING SKIRT SET

Style Notes: A matching skirt set is one of the easiest ways to ensure that your outfit feels put-together enough for a trip to the office. A coordinating skirt and shirt is a naturally elegant ensemble, but matching knitted sets also look chic.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mother Denim The Roomie Pocket Button Down £292 SHOP NOW This comfortable shirt is just as fitting for an errand-running trip as it is for the office.

Mother Denim The Sunday Stroll Skirt £325 SHOP NOW The subtle pleats add beautiful movement this this cotton midi skirt.

Aeyde Melia Leather Point-Toe Pumps £345 SHOP NOW A pair of kitten heels is the smartest footwear choice you can make this season.

3. SLIP SKIRT + SMART KNIT

Style Notes: A sleek slip skirt is an easy way to add some texture to a work-ready outfit. With a soft, shiny finish, a flowy silk slip will add an elegant touch that can be easily styled with knits or tees.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Massimo Dutti Batwing-Sleeve Merino Wool Jumper in Black £85 SHOP NOW A black jumper is a wardrobe staple you'll call upon time and again.

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt in Fior Di Latte £228 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other colours.

Paris Texas Anja Leather Boots £680 SHOP NOW Brown knee-high boots are an easy way to add some dimension to a neutral outfit.

4. TAILORED MAXI SKIRT + WHITE BUTTON-DOWN

Style Notes: With a smart and fitted finish, a tailored longline skirt brings an elevated, polished finish to any office look. Wear with a white button-down or throw on a slouchy knit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Arco Cashmere Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater £148 SHOP NOW Able to keep you warm in the cold and cool in the heat, a cashmere knit is ideal for winter to spring styling.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Weave in White £100 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe needs a staple cotton button-down, and With Nothing Underneath does them best.

Reformation Petites Cairo Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This skirt's languid silhouette is fresh enough to stop it feeling stuffy.

Zara Knee-High Heeled Boots £56 SHOP NOW Simply a great pair of knee-high boots.

