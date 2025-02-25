5 Street Style Trends from London Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Spring
Each Fashion Week city has its own distinct energy, and London is no exception. When I think of London Fashion Week, I picture a city buzzing with inspiration, fueled by the up-and-coming designers who thrive in London's hub for creativity.
As some of the industry’s most innovative minds take over the city's most impressive buildings, London transforms into a living, breathing fashion spectacle—attracting the city's best dressed like a magnet. Inspired by the standout looks I’ve seen over the past few days, I’ve rounded up the key street style trends defining London style for the season ahead. Keep reading to discover what the chicest Londoners are wearing right now.
1. CHECKED SKIRTS
Style Notes: The UK's love affair with classic check prints is unwavering. Whether in the Scottish Highlands or a Burberry boutique, it's nearly impossible to walk through the streets of Britain without spotting the timeless motif. This week, fashion insiders embraced the enduring trend through statement skirts. Chopova Lowena's distinctive checked carabiner skirts made a bold impression across the city, while more refined iterations in traditional tartan patterns also caught my eye, reaffirming the lasting significance of this heritage print.
SHOP CHECKED SKIRTS:
The cotton composition ensure a light and comfortable finish, making it a smart wardrobe addition as we movet towards spring.
Style with knee high boots as we ease out of winter, before pairing with ballet flats when the temperatures start to rise.
Chopova Lowena's pleated skirts are a staple on the London street style scene.
2. SUITING
Style Notes: Suiting has already made a big splash amongst fashion circles this month, but London's interpretation of the trend might be my favourite. Reaching for power blazers, sleek co-ords and structured styles, Londoners crafted sharp, commanding outfits that let us know they mean business.
SHOP SUITING:
Style with the matching trousers or pair this is a relaxed pair of jeans.
This dark grey shade styles so well with light spring colours such as blue and pink.
3. ANIMAL PRINT
Style Notes: If you've been tempted by a trip to the Zoo this month, then a walk around London's streets this week might just have satiated your desire. A jungle's worth of animal print prowled from show to show, as leopard, snakeskin and cow print quietly ruled the city. Prey only to the relentless Fashion Week calendar, London's adoption of the animal print trend proves that the city will forever remain in touch with its wild side.
SHOP ANIMAL PRINT:
Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.
4. BROWN SUEDE
Style Notes: Embracing this fair-weather fabric in time for the start of spring, London's style crowd threw their weight behind the brown suede trend this season. From supple suede jackets in rich, earthy tones to elegant bags that offered a more understated take, this timeless fabric proved its versatility across the weekend.
SHOP BROWN TAN SUEDE:
Wear this with a pretty white skirt as we ease into the warmer months.
5. TIES
Style Notes: I can't recall another trend that has taken off with as much enthusiasm as the tie trend in London this week. A firm favourite among showgoers across the city, this playful yet polished accessory perfectly encapsulates the Londoner’s penchant for boundary-breaking style.
SHOP TIES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Spotted at NYFW: 7 Trends Seen Among Street Style Attendees This Season
Expect some really great outfit inspo.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
We're Obsessed With Scandi Style—These 5 Elegant Trends Are Taking Off in Copenhagen
Live from fashion week.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Fashion People Wear This Shoe Trend to Blend in With French Girls in Paris
Shop my fave $25 versions.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
The looks I see every time I leave the house.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Shirts Londoners Are Willing to Line Up and Down the Street For
The perfect button-down shirt does exist.
By Emma Spedding
-
Stylish Londoners Have Officially Ditched Dresses for Skirts
The bolder, the better.
By Emma Spedding
-
Sorry to My Comfy Flats, But These Heels Are Going to Be Everywhere Next Year
If Miuccia Prada says so.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool
It's all in the jeans.
By Courtney Falsey