5 Street Style Trends from London Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Spring

Each Fashion Week city has its own distinct energy, and London is no exception. When I think of London Fashion Week, I picture a city buzzing with inspiration, fueled by the up-and-coming designers who thrive in London's hub for creativity.

As some of the industry’s most innovative minds take over the city's most impressive buildings, London transforms into a living, breathing fashion spectacle—attracting the city's best dressed like a magnet. Inspired by the standout looks I’ve seen over the past few days, I’ve rounded up the key street style trends defining London style for the season ahead. Keep reading to discover what the chicest Londoners are wearing right now.

1. CHECKED SKIRTS

London Fashion Week street style: Checked skirts

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style Notes: The UK's love affair with classic check prints is unwavering. Whether in the Scottish Highlands or a Burberry boutique, it's nearly impossible to walk through the streets of Britain without spotting the timeless motif. This week, fashion insiders embraced the enduring trend through statement skirts. Chopova Lowena's distinctive checked carabiner skirts made a bold impression across the city, while more refined iterations in traditional tartan patterns also caught my eye, reaffirming the lasting significance of this heritage print.

London Fashion Week street style: Checked skirts

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

London Fashion Week street style: Checked skirts

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

SHOP CHECKED SKIRTS:

Zw Collection Check Midi Skirt
Zara
Check Midi Skirt

The cotton composition ensure a light and comfortable finish, making it a smart wardrobe addition as we movet towards spring.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Check Midi Skirt

Style with knee high boots as we ease out of winter, before pairing with ballet flats when the temperatures start to rise.

Rena Mini Carabiner Skirt - S
Chopova Lowena
Rena Mini Carabiner Skirt

Chopova Lowena's pleated skirts are a staple on the London street style scene.

2. SUITING

London Fashion Week Street Style: Suiting

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style Notes: Suiting has already made a big splash amongst fashion circles this month, but London's interpretation of the trend might be my favourite. Reaching for power blazers, sleek co-ords and structured styles, Londoners crafted sharp, commanding outfits that let us know they mean business.

London Fashion Week Street Style: Suiting

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

London Fashion Week street style: Suiting

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP SUITING:

MANGO, Straight Button Suit Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Straight Button Suit Blazer

Style with the matching trousers or pair this is a relaxed pair of jeans.

MANGO, Straight-Fit Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Straight-Fit Suit Trousers

This dark grey shade styles so well with light spring colours such as blue and pink.

Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
COS
Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

Every great wardrobe starts with a chic, boxy blazer.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers

These come up slightly large so consider sizing down.

3. ANIMAL PRINT

London Fashion Week Street Style: Animal print

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style Notes: If you've been tempted by a trip to the Zoo this month, then a walk around London's streets this week might just have satiated your desire. A jungle's worth of animal print prowled from show to show, as leopard, snakeskin and cow print quietly ruled the city. Prey only to the relentless Fashion Week calendar, London's adoption of the animal print trend proves that the city will forever remain in touch with its wild side.

London Fashion Week Street Style: Animal print

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

London Fashion Week Street Style: Animal print

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

SHOP ANIMAL PRINT:

Short Animal Print Hair-On Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Animal Print Hair-On Leather Jacket

Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.

Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules
H&M
Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules

The zebra print trend is one of my favourite patterns right now

Snake-Print Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Acne Studios
Snake-Print Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a simple vest.

4. BROWN SUEDE

London Fashion Week Street Style: Brown tan suede

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style Notes: Embracing this fair-weather fabric in time for the start of spring, London's style crowd threw their weight behind the brown suede trend this season. From supple suede jackets in rich, earthy tones to elegant bags that offered a more understated take, this timeless fabric proved its versatility across the weekend.

London Fashion Week Street Style: Brown tan suede

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

London Fashion Week Street Style brown suede bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP BROWN TAN SUEDE:

MANGO, Suede Leather Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Suede Leather Jacket

Style with straight-leg jeans for a chic, spring-ready look.

Large Suede Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote Bag

This slouchy suede tote is perfect for daily styling.

Split Suede Kitten Heel Boots
Zara
Split Suede Kitten Heel Boots

Wear this with a pretty white skirt as we ease into the warmer months.

5. TIES

London Fashion Week Street Style: Ties

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

Style Notes: I can't recall another trend that has taken off with as much enthusiasm as the tie trend in London this week. A firm favourite among showgoers across the city, this playful yet polished accessory perfectly encapsulates the Londoner’s penchant for boundary-breaking style.

London Fashion Week Street Style: Ties

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

London Fashion Week Street Style: Ties

(Image credit: Sarah Treacher)

SHOP TIES:

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

Add a pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.

Silk Striped Tie
Zara
Silk Striped Tie

Style this over a boxy shirt for a chic, street-style ready look.

Prep Striped Tie
Free People
Prep Striped Tie

I can see this selling out soon.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

