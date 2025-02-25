5 Street Style Trends from London Fashion Week That We'll All Be Wearing This Spring

Each Fashion Week city has its own distinct energy, and London is no exception. When I think of London Fashion Week, I picture a city buzzing with inspiration, fueled by the up-and-coming designers who thrive in London's hub for creativity.

As some of the industry’s most innovative minds take over the city's most impressive buildings, London transforms into a living, breathing fashion spectacle—attracting the city's best dressed like a magnet. Inspired by the standout looks I’ve seen over the past few days, I’ve rounded up the key street style trends defining London style for the season ahead. Keep reading to discover what the chicest Londoners are wearing right now.

1. CHECKED SKIRTS

Style Notes: The UK's love affair with classic check prints is unwavering. Whether in the Scottish Highlands or a Burberry boutique, it's nearly impossible to walk through the streets of Britain without spotting the timeless motif. This week, fashion insiders embraced the enduring trend through statement skirts. Chopova Lowena's distinctive checked carabiner skirts made a bold impression across the city, while more refined iterations in traditional tartan patterns also caught my eye, reaffirming the lasting significance of this heritage print.

SHOP CHECKED SKIRTS:

Zara Check Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW The cotton composition ensure a light and comfortable finish, making it a smart wardrobe addition as we movet towards spring.

Massimo Dutti 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt £100 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots as we ease out of winter, before pairing with ballet flats when the temperatures start to rise.

Chopova Lowena Rena Mini Carabiner Skirt £1160 SHOP NOW Chopova Lowena's pleated skirts are a staple on the London street style scene.

2. SUITING

Style Notes: Suiting has already made a big splash amongst fashion circles this month, but London's interpretation of the trend might be my favourite. Reaching for power blazers, sleek co-ords and structured styles, Londoners crafted sharp, commanding outfits that let us know they mean business.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP SUITING:

Mango Straight Button Suit Blazer £80 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or pair this is a relaxed pair of jeans.

Mango Straight-Fit Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW This dark grey shade styles so well with light spring colours such as blue and pink.

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a chic, boxy blazer.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These come up slightly large so consider sizing down.

3. ANIMAL PRINT

Style Notes: If you've been tempted by a trip to the Zoo this month, then a walk around London's streets this week might just have satiated your desire. A jungle's worth of animal print prowled from show to show, as leopard, snakeskin and cow print quietly ruled the city. Prey only to the relentless Fashion Week calendar, London's adoption of the animal print trend proves that the city will forever remain in touch with its wild side.

SHOP ANIMAL PRINT:

Massimo Dutti Short Animal Print Hair-On Leather Jacket £999 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.

H&M Heeled Fuzzy Leather Mules £75 SHOP NOW The zebra print trend is one of my favourite patterns right now

Acne Studios Snake-Print Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £700 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or wear with a simple vest.

4. BROWN SUEDE

Style Notes: Embracing this fair-weather fabric in time for the start of spring, London's style crowd threw their weight behind the brown suede trend this season. From supple suede jackets in rich, earthy tones to elegant bags that offered a more understated take, this timeless fabric proved its versatility across the weekend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP BROWN TAN SUEDE:

Mango Suede Leather Jacket £230 SHOP NOW Style with straight-leg jeans for a chic, spring-ready look.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote Bag £145 SHOP NOW This slouchy suede tote is perfect for daily styling.

Zara Split Suede Kitten Heel Boots £109 SHOP NOW Wear this with a pretty white skirt as we ease into the warmer months.

5. TIES

Style Notes: I can't recall another trend that has taken off with as much enthusiasm as the tie trend in London this week. A firm favourite among showgoers across the city, this playful yet polished accessory perfectly encapsulates the Londoner’s penchant for boundary-breaking style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP TIES:

Free People Prep Striped Tie £24 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.

Zara Silk Striped Tie £50 SHOP NOW Style this over a boxy shirt for a chic, street-style ready look.