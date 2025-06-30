Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops

By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner is headed back home, this time from Venice, Italy, where she attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez alongside her mom and three sisters, Khloé, Kylie, and Kim. The supermodel kept her stylish looks for the Italian getaway, opting against practical in-flight attire. Instead, Jenner chose a low V-neck tank top, capri pants, and the least TSA-approved of all: a pair of clear, plastic jelly sandals. Typically, we suggest socks for anything travel-related, especially when it comes to going through security, but none were seen in photos taken of Jenner heading to the airport.

Model Kendall Jenner leaves Venice after attending the wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. She's wearing a V-neck tank top, capri pants, and clear jelly sandals, with a brown The Row bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes

Specifically, Jenner wore the only The Row flats more popular than the brand's red rubber flip-flops right now—aka the sold-out Mara PVC Net Flats. They come in a variety of colors, including red and blue, as well as Jenner's clear pair. All are no longer in stock, but plenty of brands were quick to hop on board the jelly trend in the weeks and months following the Mara flats becoming a viral sensation.

From fellow luxury brands to affordable alternatives, there's no shortage of plastic footwear on the market right now. Sure, I wouldn't personally pick them for my next long flight, but I would pack them in my suitcase, ready to debut the second I landed in my destination.

If you're in the same boat—no Venice puns intended—keep scrolling. Shop our favorite jelly sandals below.

Shop the jelly sandals trend:

Vorisvina Jelly Mesh Ballet Flats for Women Adult Clear Hollow Jelly Sandals Beach Ballerina Jellies Shoes
VorisVina
Jelly Mesh Ballet Flats

Dean Sandal
Sam Edelman
Dean Sandal

Grove Red
STEVE MADDEN
Grove Red

Rubberized Effect Kitten Heeled Mules
ZARA
Rubberized Effect Kitten Heeled Mules

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule

Gummy Ankle Strap Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Gummy Ankle Strap Sandal

Marlow Jelly Ballet Flat
Coconuts by Matisse
Marlow Jelly Ballet Flat

Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats
COS
Cut-Out Jelly Ballet Flats

Tracie-J Sandal
Steve Madden
Tracie-J Sandal

Day Off Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Day Off Flat

Beach Day Flip Flops
Jeffrey Campbell
Beach Day Flip Flops

Sea Glass Jelly Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Sea Glass Jelly Mule

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Melina Jelly Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal
Vince
Melina Jelly Ankle Strap Fisherman Sandal

Jelly Ankle Strap Sandal
Chloé
Jelly Ankle Strap Sandal

Clea Flip Flop
Veronica Beard
Clea Flip Flop

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸