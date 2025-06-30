Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops

Kendall Jenner is headed back home, this time from Venice, Italy, where she attended the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez alongside her mom and three sisters, Khloé, Kylie, and Kim. The supermodel kept her stylish looks for the Italian getaway, opting against practical in-flight attire. Instead, Jenner chose a low V-neck tank top, capri pants, and the least TSA-approved of all: a pair of clear, plastic jelly sandals. Typically, we suggest socks for anything travel-related, especially when it comes to going through security, but none were seen in photos taken of Jenner heading to the airport.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row bag and shoes

Specifically, Jenner wore the only The Row flats more popular than the brand's red rubber flip-flops right now—aka the sold-out Mara PVC Net Flats. They come in a variety of colors, including red and blue, as well as Jenner's clear pair. All are no longer in stock, but plenty of brands were quick to hop on board the jelly trend in the weeks and months following the Mara flats becoming a viral sensation.

From fellow luxury brands to affordable alternatives, there's no shortage of plastic footwear on the market right now. Sure, I wouldn't personally pick them for my next long flight, but I would pack them in my suitcase, ready to debut the second I landed in my destination.

If you're in the same boat—no Venice puns intended—keep scrolling. Shop our favorite jelly sandals below.

