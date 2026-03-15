You Might Not Agree, But I Think These 5 Trainer Colours Are Dated Now

Trainer trends move quickly and this season, a fresh wave of colours are already on the rise. Scroll on to see the trainer colour trends I think are dated in 2026, and the ones I'm wearing instead.

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Influerncers Alice Satterthwaite, Rebecca Ferazz Wyatt and Lucy Williams wearing trainer colour trends 2026
(Image credit: @thealiceedit @rebeccaferrazwyatt @lucywilliams02)
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If, like me, trainers make up 90% of your shoe collection and you're always eyeing the next pair to add to it, then you'll know just how quickly the trainer trend cycle moves. New shapes, materials, colourways, brands and even collaborations are emerging at such a pace that keeping track of what's rising (and what's quietly fading) can feel like a full-time job. And while shapes and styles certainly evolve, it's often colour that marks the shift into a new season.

Over the past few years, colourful trainers have usurped the classic white trainer as a wardrobe staple, appearing across several runways and dominating our social media feeds. But as with any trend cycle, tastes change and new shades begin to emerge. For 2026, that shift is already underway, as we see new hues take centre stage while previously trending shades take a back seat.

What makes trainers such a key player in our wardrobes is their ability to add both texture and colour to an outfit. In many ways, they can inform and even influence the rest of a look. While technically an accessory, trainers have increasingly become a driving force in how we dress day-to-day, often dictating the palette or mood of an entire outfit. Which is why the arrival of a new wave of trainer colours feels so exciting this season.

So if you're looking to change up your trainer collection for Spring, below I have researched and compiled an edit of the latest trending trainer colours so you can shop with ease. Read on to find out more.

5 TRAINER COLOURS I THINK ARE DATED FOR 2026:

1. PAUSING: APPLE GREEN

Wearing: Yellow

Influencer Reina wearing yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @reina___4)

STYLE NOTES: For a long time, we have turned to dark green trainers to deliver that punch of colour. But it may be time to consider a different shade: yellow. A trend that was sparked by the rising popularity of the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers, the sunshine shade has proven it can deliver the same statement-making effect. Bright yet versatile, it makes a statement when teamed with grey or black trousers and indigo jeans.

Shop Yellow Trainers:

2. PAUSING: TAN

Wearing: Dark Brown

Influencer Poppy Almond wearing dark brown trainers.

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

STYLE NOTES: Last year's suede obsession meant that suddenly brown trainers were everywhere, particularly tan-coloured suede trainers. While the suede trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, I've noticed a refinement emerging that is more about an understated richness rather than a loud brown that screams 'I'm wearing suede.' It has grown outside of the suede trend too, with leather and satin trainers in deep chocolate hues complimenting black jeans, or adding a tonal effect to all-brown outfits.

Shop Dark Brown Trainers:

3. PAUSING: SILVER

Wearing: Baby Pink

Influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt wearing satin baby pink trainers.

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

STYLE NOTES: Metallic trainers, particularly silver, have always been an easy and reliable way of making a statement without the use of bright colours. But since the emergence of the satin trainer trend, new colours have been given the metallic effect, namely baby pink thanks to the Miu Miu Plumes. Incorporating the balletcore trend, baby pink trainers offer a soft femininity, giving them a versatility that allows them to be paired with more fluid pieces like maxi skirts, dresses, and even eveningwear.

Shop Baby Pink Trainers: